5A Super Regionals (Game 2)

Alta (7-15) forced a deciding Game 3 with a 7-5 win over Viewmont (9-14) in the region playoff series. After being down 2-1 early, the Hawks took control in the sixth inning with a three-run homer by Taylor Johnson. Bailey Thompson also added a home run in the seventh to extend their lead. Ricky Smith went 1 for 3, hitting a three-run homer in the second for the Vikings.

Wasatch (8-19) edged past Brighton (9-13) in a 5A regional playoff game, winning 12-11 and forcing a deciding Game 3. Brighton led 6-5 after the second inning, but Wasatch took control by scoring four runs in the third. Liana Jones went 3 for 5 at the plate with a double, helping lead the Wasps to victory. Brighton’s Alison Nikolaus went 2 for 4 with a home run and five RBIs in the defeat.

Cedar Valley (16-12) secured a decisive 18-3 victory over Skyline (12-16) in a 5A Playoffs game, sweeping the series. The Aviators took control early, scoring two runs in the first inning and adding three more in the second. A seven-run surge in the third inning and six additional runs in the fourth solidified their win. Eva Okusi’s performance was influential, hitting a triple and a home run with three RBIs, while Centry Lundberg struck out six for Cedar Valley.

Bonneville (8-16) overwhelmed East (13-12) 17-3 in the 5A Regional playoff game, sweeping the series to advance. Peyton Johnson led the charge on the mound with six strikeouts, while Andie Elmer hit a three-run homer. Bonneville secured its lead with a seven-run surge in the fourth inning and capped off the victory by adding four more runs in the fifth.

Cyprus (14-11) secured a 14-0 win over Kearns (4-14) in a 5A Playoffs regional game, thus sweeping the best-of-three series. The Pirates erupted for 12 runs in the first inning, led by Breelyn Garcia’s 2 for 4 performance, including a home run. Aija Hadzialijagic also went 2 for 3 with a home run and four RBIs, and Grace Gober contributed with her solid pitching, striking out five.

Spanish Fork (15-12) secured the series sweep over Granger (5-17) with a decisive 16-0 victory in 5A regional play. After a single run in the first inning, Spanish Fork exploded with six runs each in the second and third innings, and capped it off with three in the fourth. Kambria Orton highlighted the offensive onslaught, going 2 for 3 with a home run and three RBIs, while Lia Higginson followed suit, driving in six runs for the Dons. Granger struggled to get on base, recording no hits against Spanish Fork’s dominant pitching.

The Northridge Knights (7-15) edged out the Hunter Wolverines (8-12) in a thrilling playoff game, 16-15. After falling behind early, Hunter rallied in the fourth inning with two runs, but Northridge responded with a decisive six-run fifth inning. Kaylee Shirreffs starred for the Knights, going 2 for 5 with two home runs and five RBIs, as Northridge forced a deciding Game 3 in this 5A regional series.

Clearfield (15-8) secured a 10-0 victory over Woods Cross (7-14) in a 5A regional playoff game, sweeping the series 2-0. Alexandra Bingham led the Falcons with a double and four RBIs, while Jenna Lloyd went 2 for 3 at the plate and struck out six batters. Clearfield scored three runs in both the first and second innings and sealed the win with a four-run surge in the fourth.

5A Super Regionals (Game 3)

Hunter (9-12) overcame an early deficit to defeat Northridge (7-16) with a score of 18-11, advancing 2-1 in the 5A Regionals series. The Wolverines had a remarkable surge with eight runs in the third inning and five in the seventh. Kaylee Shirreffs was a standout for the Knights, going 3 for 5 at the plate with a home run and four RBIs. With this victory, Hunter advances to play No. 2 Bountiful in the 5A Super Regionals.

Viewmont (9-14) edged Alta (7-15), 13-11, in a decisive 5A regional playoff matchup to win the series 2-1 and advance to the 5A Super Regionals. Viewmont took an early lead with nine runs combined over the first two innings. Alta battled back, scoring a total of six runs in the third, sixth, and seventh innings, with Brielle Watson going deep and recording four RBIs. However, Raegyn Dahlke’s five RBIs, including a home run, helped the Vikings secure their victory.

Wasatch (10-19) rallied from an early deficit to defeat Brighton (9-15) in a 5A Playoffs region game, winning 9-5 and securing the series 2-1. Wasatch clinched the victory with a decisive four-run third inning and added a two-run surge in the sixth. Berlyn Brown’s pitching, highlighted by four strikeouts, was instrumental in holding Brighton to five runs. With the win, Wasatch advances to the 5A Super Regionals against No. 1 seed Salem Hills.