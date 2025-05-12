A person wears a paper bag over their head while watching the Utah Jazz play the Oklahoma City Thunder in an NBA game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, April 11, 2025. The Jazz lost 145-111.

It was worst case scenario for the Utah Jazz Monday evening in the NBA draft lottery.

The Jazz, alongside the Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets, had the best odds of getting the No. 1 overall pick in next month’s NBA draft and thus the right to select Duke freshman phenom Cooper Flagg.

The lowest the Jazz could have fallen was to No. 5, and that’s exactly what happened, as the Dallas Mavericks, San Antonio Spurs and Philadelphia 76ers all moved up to get the top three picks.

The Hornets got the fourth pick and the Wizards got the sixth pick.

As was perhaps to be expected, social media was ablaze with reaction among Jazz fans and others about the results of the lottery. Here is some of that reaction.