Brian Santiago poses for a photo with Tom Holmoe prior to BYU's NCAA Tournament matchup with VCU at Ball Arena in Denver on March 19, 2025.

BYU has determined its successor to Tom Holmoe.

Brian Santiago has been named BYU’s new director of athletics, the school announced Tuesday in a statement.

“We are excited to build on the forward momentum and legacy of Tom Holmoe, who is retiring, with the appointment of Brian Santiago as BYU’s next director of athletics,” university president Shane Reese said in a statement. “Brian has a track record of leadership and an ability to lead BYU athletics as we navigate the complex and rapidly evolving waters of college athletics.

“It’s become clear to me throughout this search process that Brian will seek to strengthen BYU’s academic and spiritual mission, and he understands how it blesses the lives of our student-athletes.”

Santiago has worked in BYU’s athletic department since 1997, first as a member of the men’s basketball coaching staff before transitioning to administration in 2001. He became a senior associate athletic director in 2008 and was appointed as Holmoe’s deputy athletic director in 2017.

In his role as deputy athletic director, Santiago oversaw 10 different sports at BYU — including both men and women’s basketball and volleyball — as well as sports marketing and communications operations.

“I am humbled and honored for this responsibility and privilege to work alongside our coaches, staff, student-athletes and all of Cougar Nation,” Santiago said in a statement. “BYU is one of the premier athletic programs in the country, but it is so much more than that — it is part of BYU’s sacred mission.

“We are blessed with incredible leadership in President C. Shane Reese and Vice President Keith Vorkink, as well as the university’s Board of Trustees chaired by the President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. We are here to build student-athletes academically, athletically, spiritually and to prepare them to go make a difference in the world. As an athletic department, we stand united in this charge.”

BYU will officially introduce Santiago at a press conference on Wednesday in Provo.