No. 2 Juab once again survived with its depth.

The Wasps struggled in their 8-2 win over No. 11 Richfield on Tuesday, but Juab’s depth at both the plate and the pitching mound reigned supreme as it advanced in 3A bracket play.

“We’ve got a great group top to bottom. In fact, there’s three or four guys who haven’t thrown yet that that are fully capable as well,” said Juab head coach Josh Park.

Connor Cowan started on the mound for Juab and was lights out in the win. Cowan threw twelve strikeouts in six innings, allowing only two runs for the Wildcats. Sophomore Luke Marostica came in for Cowan to manage his pitch count and Marostica contributed three strikeouts in his two innings.

“Connor just went out and competed today,” Park said. “I loved Luke coming out, getting loose real quick, and he just came out and pounded the zone.”

It took a while for Juab’s lethal batting to come online. Richfield took a 1-0 lead in the first inning with Malik Fautin stealing home. The Wildcats ran up its lead to 2-0 with a home run in the fourth inning from Bridger Vincent.

The Wasps finally got on top of its pitches in the fifth inning as it scored three runs. Juab continued to roll with five runs in the seventh inning to take a commanding 8-2 lead. Cowan and Koen Mattinson each led the Wasps with two RBIs. Mattinson also added two doubles in the win.

“We knew it was a matter of time before we broke out,” Park said. “I felt like our kids were just trying to do too much to start. We were jumping up pitches a little too early instead of getting our pitch to drive. Once they settled in and looked for their pitches, it kind of took care of itself.

Richfield still has postseason hopes alive as it now will play No. 7 Grantsville on Wednesday.