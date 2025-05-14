High school boys golf: Milford keeps calm to claim 1A boys golf state title
Panguitch’s Camden Englestead earns the medalist crown
View Comments
Share
By Kanyon Roskelley
“Have fun and play the game.”
That was Milford coach Bud Barnes’ advice to his team coming into Day 2 of the 1A boys golf state tournament at Mountain View Golf Course.
The Tigers entered the final day with a commanding lead over the field. Barnes emphasized a focus on fundamentals as Milford secured the 2025 1A state championship.
After the Tigers lost a similar lead to Richfield in the region championship, he wanted his team to stay loose in hopes of avoiding a similar collapse.
The Tigers did just that as they held off a late surge from Wayne to win their first state championship since 2010.
Milford finished with a total of 668, while second-place Wayne finished at 676, and third-place Monticello at 699.
The Tigers placed two players within the top 10 of individual scoring: senior Sadler Barnes, who finished third with a 161, and freshman Breckin Lambeth, who tied for sixth with a 164. Four of Milford’s top five golfers scored sub-90 in both rounds, resulting in an incredible team effort to claim the crown.
The individual crown went to Camden Englestead, the junior from Panguitch who secured a narrow victory, shooting a 159 to claim the top placement. Englestead played a great second round, shooting a 77 to come from behind and secure the top medal.
“I didn’t have my best round yesterday and going into today I knew I had to pick it up,” Englestead said when asked about his mindset coming into Wednesday.
Englestead’s balanced play showed on longer holes as he birdied two par five’s. The up and down weather played a factor all day but Englestead felt he had a good grasp on how best to play under these conditions.
“I just had to play the wind, play low…I feel like my chipping and putting was probably the best part of my game today," he said.
The top eight golfers were separated by a single stroke each, giving a clear example of how tightly the individual tournament was played.
Behind Englestead on the medalist podium was Monticello senior Tracken Lee, a top-five finisher a year ago who shot back-to-back 80s for a total score of 160.
Just behind Englestead and Lee was Milford senior Sadler Barnes, who shot a 161. Barnes, who led most of the final round, ran into some trouble on the seventh hole when he turned in a nine before bouncing back nicely with a birdie on the eighth hole.
Close behind the medalists were Wayne’s young duo of junior Miles Winkle and freshman Canyon Daley, who finished with a 162 and 163, respectively. A three-way tie between Manila’s Ben Lail, Milford’s Breckin Lambeth and Wayne’s Blake Peterson — who all scored a 164 — rounded out the top eight.