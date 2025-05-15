Bingham outfielder Dylan Frank (2) celebrates his three-run home run in the second inning with catcher Kael Kirby (43) during the second game of a super-regional series against Skyridge in the 6A high school baseball state tournament held at Skyridge High School in Lehi on Thursday, May 15, 2025.

6A Playoffs

Riverton (18-9) forced a decisive Game 3 by defeating Lone Peak (12-15) in the 6A Super Regional Best-of-3 series, winning 10-6. Riverton utilized a late-game surge, scoring two runs in each of the sixth and seventh innings to pull away. McKade Ortiz went 2 for 4 and contributed two RBIs, while Lone Peak’s Luke Christensen hit a home run in the fourth.

Herriman (13-13) forced a deciding Game 3 in the 6A Super Regional series with an 8-4 nonregion victory over Fremont (19-7). Herriman built a strong lead early, scoring three runs in the first inning and four more in the second. Fremont’s attempt to rally came too late, as they put up two runs each in the fifth and sixth innings. Cache Carter was efficient on the mound for the Mustangs, recording one strikeout.

Davis (19-6) triumphed over Syracuse (8-15) in a decisive 10-0 win during the 6A Super Regionals playoff series opener. Davis began with an early lead, scoring one run in the first inning and extending their advantage with a three-run second frame. Jaxon Marble went 1 for 2 at the plate, driving in three runs, while Caymen Sanchez hit a crucial homer in the fifth, securing their dominance in this nonregion game. The series will continue tomorrow, offering Davis a chance to complete a series sweep.

Pleasant Grove (22-4) clinched the 6A Super Regional Best-of-3 series with a decisive 10-0 win over Copper Hills (6-22) in a region playoff game. R.J. Wilson went 2 for 2 with a home run and four RBIs, while Mason Hawk Henry added a solo homer. The Vikings scored four runs in the third inning and five in the fourth inning to secure the victory, highlighted by a commanding performance that included 10 hits and no errors.

Layton (10-15) forced a deciding Game 3 in its 6A Super Regional series with a 6-4 win over Mountain Ridge (17-9) in a nonregion matchup. Layton broke through with three runs in the third and added three more in the fourth. Mountain Ridge scored late, but could not overcome the deficit.

Bingham (16-10) defeated Skyridge (15-10) by a score of 9-4 in a region matchup, forcing a deciding Game 3 in the 6A Super Regional series. Bingham jumped out to an early lead, scoring three runs in each of the first two innings and adding additional runs in the third and fourth innings. Skyridge attempted a comeback in the fourth inning with three runs but couldn’t close the gap further as their offense was stifled for the remainder of the game.

1 of 11 Bingham first baseman Bauer Jacobs (44) slides safely into third base after hitting a triple as Skyridge third baseman Boston Sundberg (19) awaits the ball during the second game of a super-regional series in the 6A high school baseball state tournament held at Skyridge High School in Lehi on Thursday, May 15, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 2 of 11 Bingham infielder Paxton Larsen (30) slides safely into second base as the ball goes astray from Skyridge second baseman Kason Muhlestein (23) during the second game of a super-regional series in the 6A high school baseball state tournament held at Skyridge High School in Lehi on Thursday, May 15, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 3 of 11 Skyridge's Miles Robinson (3) rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run against Bingham during the second game of a super-regional series in the 6A high school baseball state tournament held at Skyridge High School in Lehi on Thursday, May 15, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 4 of 11 Skyridge's Miles Robinson (3) celebrates his three-run home run against Bingham with his teammates at home plate during the second game of a super-regional series in the 6A high school baseball state tournament held at Skyridge High School in Lehi on Thursday, May 15, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 5 of 11 Bingham catcher Kael Kirby (43) cheers as he and his teammates celebrate tying the series 1-1 with Skyridge after winning the second game of a super-regional series, 9-4, in the 6A high school baseball state tournament held at Skyridge High School in Lehi on Thursday, May 15, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 6 of 11 Bingham outfielder Dylan Frank (2) celebrates his three-run home run in the second inning during the second game of a super-regional series against Skyridge in the 6A high school baseball state tournament held at Skyridge High School in Lehi on Thursday, May 15, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 7 of 11 Skyridge's Miles Robinson (3) connects with a three-run home run against Bingham during the second game of a super-regional series in the 6A high school baseball state tournament held at Skyridge High School in Lehi on Thursday, May 15, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 8 of 11 Skyridge infielder Rip Roberts (4) throws to first base after fielding the ball of a Bingham hit during the second game of a super-regional series in the 6A high school baseball state tournament held at Skyridge High School in Lehi on Thursday, May 15, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 9 of 11 Skyridge pitcher Mack Fowers (6) delivers a pitch against Bingham during the second game of a super-regional series in the 6A high school baseball state tournament held at Skyridge High School in Lehi on Thursday, May 15, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 10 of 11 Bingham pitcher Delton Cramer (34) delivers a pitch against Skyridge during the second game of a super-regional series in the 6A high school baseball state tournament held at Skyridge High School in Lehi on Thursday, May 15, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 11 of 11 Bingham outfielder Dylan Frank (2) celebrates his three-run home run in the second inning with catcher Kael Kirby (43) during the second game of a super-regional series against Skyridge in the 6A high school baseball state tournament held at Skyridge High School in Lehi on Thursday, May 15, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

American Fork (22-4) swept its Super Regional series with a commanding 8-0 victory over Farmington (7-22) in a Region 6A playoffs game. American Fork secured its win by scoring in six of the seven innings, including two runs in the first and fourth innings. Cooper Jones went 3 for 5 with an RBI, while Crew Ingersoll appeared dominant at the plate going 2 for 3 with two RBIs. Farmington was held to just two hits in the shutout loss, forcing an early end to their playoff pursuit.

Lehi (13-12) came from behind to win 6-2 in the opening game of the best-of-3 6A Super Regionals playoff series against Corner Canyon (16-9). Dawson Brown was instrumental in the victory, going 3 for 3 at the plate with one triple, one home run, and three RBIs, effectively breaking the tie in the sixth inning. Corner Canyon had tied the game at 2-2 in the third inning but couldn’t hold off Lehi’s late surge. The series will continue with Game 2, where Lehi will look to complete the sweep.

Bingham (16-10) prevailed over Skyridge (15-10) in the decisive game of the 6A Super Regional series, winning 7-4 in a region playoff matchup. After trailing for the first four innings, Bingham rallied with a late surge, scoring four runs in the sixth inning. Dylan Frank went 2 for 4 and drove in two runs for Bingham, while the Miners collected eight hits against Skyridge’s lone hit.

Davis (20-6) secured a 5-2 win over Syracuse (8-16) in a 6A super regional playoff game, sweeping the series and advancing further in the playoffs. Jaxon Marble shined by smashing a home run that brought in three runs, while Wally Grant further supported the victory by going 2 for 3 with two RBIs. Syracuse managed to score two runs in the sixth inning, but Davis’s late surge of three runs in the seventh inning ensured their dominance and victory.

Stockton Fowlks went 4 for 5 with a double, triple, and a home run as Mountain Ridge (17-9) won 9-7 over Layton (10-15) in a region game. Mountain Ridge raced to a 7-1 lead with runs scored in the first through fourth innings, holding off a late surge by Layton in the seventh. Layton managed six runs in the seventh inning but fell short in their comeback attempt.

Riverton (17-9) secured an 11-4 victory against Lone Peak (12-14) in a decisive Region 6A Playoffs game. Despite Lone Peak scoring in the second and later innings, Riverton’s initial lead, including four runs in the second inning, proved insurmountable. Gage Zullo went 2 for 3, contributing to Riverton’s offensive prowess with two RBI.

5A Playoffs

In a crucial nonregion 5A playoff matchup, Wasatch (16-12) forced a deciding Game 3 by edging past Cyprus (20-6) with a 5-3 victory. Wasatch’s offensive surge came in the fifth inning with Grant Mahoney and Austin Brown each contributing an RBI. Bridger Shaw earned the win for Wasatch, striking out one Cyprus batter in the process.

Murray (16-5) outpaced Viewmont (18-9) in a 5A Playoffs Super Regionals game, winning 9-1. Brody Sofonia led the Spartans offensively, going 3 for 4 at the plate with five RBIs. Murray broke the scoreless tie with a four-run third inning and added five more between the fifth and sixth to solidify their lead. Viewmont avoided a shutout by scoring their lone run in the seventh inning.

In the 5A playoff series, Brighton (23-3) secured a 2-0 sweep in the series against Northridge (17-11) with a 7-2 nonregion victory. Brighton scored two runs in the first inning and built on the lead with additional runs in the second, fourth, fifth, and seventh innings. Despite Northridge’s efforts to come back with a single run in the first and another in the final inning, Brighton’s offense, with Case Beames going 2 for 3 and driving in two runs, proved too much.

Olympus (19-7) advanced in the 5A Super Regional with a 10-4 win over Woods Cross (18-10) in a nonregion matchup, sweeping the series with two consecutive wins. Olympus unleashed a notable six-run surge in the fifth inning to break the tie and secured their lead with additional runs in the sixth and seventh. Caden Lloyd capped the scoring effort with a solo home run, while Jack Evans went 3 for 5 driving in three runs.

Blake Brotherson delivered a complete-game performance for Orem (16-9) in its 5-1 victory over Jordan (17-10) in Game 1 of the 5A Super Regionals playoff series. Tayden Ka’awa went 2 for 3 at the plate, hitting a home run and driving in three runs to help the Tigers secure the win. Orem scored its runs in the first, third, and fourth innings, while Jordan managed a single run in the fifth.

Spanish Fork (12-16) defeated Alta (19-7) 7-4 in a 5A playoff game, forcing a deciding Game 3 in the series. Alta initially led the game with two runs in both the second and third innings. Spanish Fork launched a comeback in the fifth inning, scoring four runs, and secured the victory with an additional three runs in the sixth inning.

Salem Hills (13-15) defeated West Jordan (21-5) with a late-game surge to win the 5A Playoffs region game 8-5, forcing a decisive Game 3. The SkyHawks rallied with three runs in the third and another two in the fifth to overcome a five-run fifth inning from the Jaguars. Kaleb DeGraffenried went deep with a home run and drove in two runs, while Trig Richards struck out six on the mound.

Maple Mountain (24-1) dominated Skyline (14-14) with a decisive 17-1 victory, effectively sweeping their 5A Super Regional Best-of-3 series. In this nonregion playoff matchup, a significant seven-run fifth inning by Maple Mountain sealed their commanding win. Reece Johnson highlighted the Golden Eagles’ impressive performance with a home run and three RBIs. Jeremiah Hall also excelled with a home run and two RBIs, as well as earning the win on the mound with three strikeouts.

The Tigers (16-9) surged past the Beetdiggers (17-10) with a 14-3 victory in Game 2 of the 5A Super Regionals series to sweep the series 2-0. Merrick Bostock went 2 for 4, hitting two home runs and driving in four runs for Orem. Cy Berge also impressed, going 3 for 5 at the plate, while Kai Wesley pitched 5 1/3 innings to secure the win.

Viewmont (18-9) defeated Murray (16-5) in a pivotal 5A playoff game 4-3 to force a deciding Game 3 in the series. The Vikings took an early 2-0 lead in the first inning and held off a late charge by the Spartans who managed to tie the game with runs in the fourth, fifth, and sixth innings. Cal Miller was instrumental in securing the win, going 1 for 3 at the plate with an RBI in the seventh inning.