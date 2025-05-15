Skyridge Falcons players celebrate after scoring against the Copper Hills Grizzlies during a high school girls lacrosse 6A second-round game held at Skyridge High School in Lehi on Thursday, May 15, 2025.

6A Playoffs

Lone Peak (15-3) decisively beat Corner Canyon (6-12) with a final score of 22-10 in the second round of the Class 6A state tournament. The Knights maintained control throughout the nonregion matchup, advancing further in the playoffs. Corner Canyon struggled to keep pace with Lone Peak’s offensive momentum.

Bingham (9-8) advanced in the 6A state tournament with a 14-12 victory over Pleasant Grove (8-8) in a nonregion contest. Aspen Little led Bingham with five goals and an assist, while Sophie Grizzle contributed three goals and three assists. Norah Davis also added three goals to secure the win for the Miners.

Third-seeded Riverton (12-5) secured a spot in the next round of the 6A state tournament with a decisive 15-8 victory over 14th-seeded Herriman (6-10).

Skyridge (15-3) dominated Copper Hills (7-8) with a decisive 19-6 victory in the second round of the 6A state tournament. Skyridge jumped out quickly with four goals in the first four-and-a-half minutes, featuring contributions from Summer Buechner, Ellie Palmer, Sophia Fife, and Geneva Barfuss. Sophia Fife led the Falcons with four goals and three assists, adding to the twelve total assists on Skyridge’s 19 goals. The Falcons’ defense, highlighted by Madelyn Coton and Lily Withers, effectively stifled Copper Hills’ offensive efforts.

1 of 9 Copper Hills Grizzlies' Cambria Sandoval (7) yells toward the goal as Skyridge Falcons midfielder Geneva Barfuss (9) scores during a high school girls lacrosse 6A second-round game held at Skyridge High School in Lehi on Thursday, May 15, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 2 of 9 Skyridge Falcons midfielder Geneva Barfuss (9) scores against the Copper Hills Grizzlies during a high school girls lacrosse 6A second-round game held at Skyridge High School in Lehi on Thursday, May 15, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 3 of 9 Skyridge Falcons players celebrate after scoring against the Copper Hills Grizzlies during a high school girls lacrosse 6A second-round game held at Skyridge High School in Lehi on Thursday, May 15, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 4 of 9 Skyridge Falcons defender Madelyn Coton (2) passes the ball during a high school girls lacrosse 6A second-round game against the Copper Hills Grizzlies held at Skyridge High School in Lehi on Thursday, May 15, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 5 of 9 Skyridge Falcons attack Sage Curtis (66) prepares to dive for the ball during a high school girls lacrosse 6A second-round game against the Copper Hills Grizzlies held at Skyridge High School in Lehi on Thursday, May 15, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 6 of 9 Skyridge Falcons defender Madelyn Coton (2) runs toward the goal during a high school girls lacrosse 6A second-round game against the Copper Hills Grizzlies held at Skyridge High School in Lehi on Thursday, May 15, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 7 of 9 Skyridge Falcons attacker Tessa Jamison (14) runs toward the goal during a high school girls lacrosse 6A second-round game against the Copper Hills Grizzlies held at Skyridge High School in Lehi on Thursday, May 15, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 8 of 9 Skyridge Falcons Liv Enger (35) gains possession of the ball during a high school girls lacrosse 6A second-round game against the Copper Hills Grizzlies held at Skyridge High School in Lehi on Thursday, May 15, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 9 of 9 Copper Hills Grizzlies' Elise Southworth (23) runs toward the ball during a high school girls lacrosse 6A second-round game against the Skyridge Falcons held at Skyridge High School in Lehi on Thursday, May 15, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

In a Class 6A state tournament second-round matchup, Syracuse (11-6) defeated Lehi (11-6) with a final score of 13-7 in a nonregion game.

Farmington (14-3) defeated American Fork (5-10) with a decisive 24-3 victory in the second round of the 6A state tournament. Farmington’s cohesive play and strong defense were evident as they advanced to the next round.

The top-seeded Mountain Ridge (14-3) defeated No. 16 Weber (3-13) in a decisive 21-4 victory during the Class 6A state tournament second-round matchup. Taya Chalk showcased her skills for the Sentinels with five goals, three assists, and winning 14 of 20 draws. Karlee Farnsworth also contributed significantly with three goals and five assists, propelling Mountain Ridge to the next stage of the playoffs.

Sixth-seed Davis (12-6) triumphed over 11th-seed Fremont (9-7) with a 16-10 victory in this 6A state tournament second-round matchup. Keeley Miller made significant contributions for Davis with seven ground balls, two caused turnovers, two goals, and an assist. Meanwhile, Esther Facer and Sophie Karras both netted five goals each, and sophomore Grace Chapman added a hat trick. Freshman goalie Loli Minalga marked a milestone with her 100th save of the season. Despite efforts from Fremont’s Kate Jenkins, who scored four goals, Davis proved dominant through solid individual performances and teamwork.

5A Playoffs

Highland (12-4) secured a 12-7 victory over Clearfield (13-7) in a Class 5A state tournament second-round game. Kennedy Gurgel’s contributions for Highland included two goals, two ground balls, and seven draw controls. Alexa Tracey excelled with four goals and five draw controls, helping Highland advance to the next round.

Salem Hills (17-1) advanced to the next round of the 5A state tournament with a commanding 12-5 victory over Maple Mountain (7-12). Brooke Warren led the way for the SkyHawks with four goals, one assist, and a dominating 17 draw controls. Rachel Turner added three goals and an assist, while Ella Chamberlain made eight saves to solidify the win.

Top-seeded Park City (16-1) decisively beat No. 17 Alta (7-10) in a second-round 5A state tournament game, securing a 23-4 win. Coco Crawford led the Miners with three goals as they advanced past the Hawks with contributions from multiple players across the board. Alta’s Megan Davies provided a highlight for her team, scoring two of their four goals.

West Jordan (11-7) edged past Wasatch (11-7) in a tightly-contested 5A state tournament second-round game, finishing 16-15. Lily Henderson stood out with five goals and three assists, including the game-winner. Betty Smith contributed three goals and a crucial ground ball that led to the game-tying goal, while Hailey Woolley added four goals along with a game-saving caused turnover and ground ball.

Olympus (14-4) advanced to the quarterfinals of the 5A state tournament with a convincing 27-3 victory over Bonneville (4-12). Lizzie Anné’s standout performance for the Titans was highlighted by her six goals and eight assists, while twin sister Sarah Anné contributed eight goals on perfect shooting and four assists. Masami Goodick added five goals and three assists for Olympus, which recorded 16 assists in total. Bonneville couldn’t contain the Titans’ offensive barrage and lacked the response to close the gap.

Ava Andreasen scored seven goals to lead No. 13 Box Elder (10-9) to a 14-11 victory over No. 4 Woods Cross (13-2) in the second round of the Class 5A state tournament. Box Elder’s defense, anchored by Kayla Wells who collected eight ground balls and caused five turnovers, held strong against Woods Cross’s late efforts. Emma Smith’s performance in goal, with 17 saves, was instrumental in securing the win.

The fifth-seeded Viewmont, with a 15-3 record, fell to twelfth-seeded Cedar Valley (11-7) in a Class 5A state tournament second-round game, 12-9. Kendall Davies led the Aviators with five goals, while Rachel Taylor contributed two goals. Cedar Valley advances to the next round, having secured the victory away from home.

Marley Rodney and Sophie Nielsen both scored five goals each, leading Brighton (12-5) to an 18-5 victory over Skyline (10-6) in a 5A state tournament second round game. Three Bengals players registered assists, and Caroline Lee contributed three goals to Brighton’s scoring total. Brighton capitalized on a 65% draw control advantage, and Annabelle Keefer recorded a 55% save percentage for the Bengals.

4A Playoffs

In the second round of the 4A state tournament, No. 6 Payson (10-7) dominated No. 11 Judge Memorial (6-5) in a decisive 15-6 victory. Noelle Muhlestein led Payson with four goals and an assist, while Myka Elliott contributed significantly with 10 saves. Payson’s robust performance on both offense and defense secured their advancement to the next round of the playoffs.

Canyon View (9-2) advanced in the 4A state tournament’s second round, defeating Mountain Crest (2-12), 13-8, in a home contest. The Falcons controlled the pace of the game, holding off the Mustangs’ efforts to rally. Lilly Spencer, Olivia Manning, Tera Banks and Lucy Stein played great defense for the Falcons.

Provo (14-3) dominated Snow Canyon (8-8) in a 21-4 victory during the 4A state tournament second round. Izzy Moyes delivered an outstanding performance for Provo with six goals, two assists, and 10 draw controls, while teammates Emma Parke and Ashlyn Moser contributed five goals and eight assists respectively. The Bulldogs maintained their lead throughout, solidifying their place in the next round.

Ridgeline (9-5) defeated Cedar (8-6) with a score of 17-9 in a second-round matchup of the Class 4A state tournament. Eme Welker led Ridgeline with six goals and collected eight ground balls. Lini Rogers contributed five goals and two assists to secure the win at home.

Sky View (10-6) defeated Timpanogos (12-6) in a tight 9-8 contest during the second round of the Class 4A state tournament. Abby Hunt led Sky View with six goals and two assists, while Bella Sidwell made 13 saves to help secure the win. The victory marks a significant redemption for Sky View, following its narrow overtime loss to Timpanogos in the previous year’s playoffs.

In the second round of the Class 4A state tournament, Bear River (18-0) displayed dominance over No. 17 seed Desert Hills (5-10) with a commanding 25-2 victory. Jeanine Webb led the Bears with four goals, four assists, and three caused turnovers, while Shelby Wilkinson contributed significantly with six goals, two assists, and seven draw controls. Ella Criddle, Brooklyn Briel, and Emma Kierstead also bolstered Bear River’s performance with multiple goals. Bear River’s defense, known for holding opponents to an average of 2.7 goals per game, was instrumental in securing this decisive win.

Hillcrest (8-10) secured a 10-5 victory over Hurricane (13-3) in the second round of the 4A state tournament. Despite Talee Hall’s 17 saves for the Tigers, it was the Huskies who advanced with a strong performance. Josie Haddock contributed significantly for Hillcrest with 11 ground balls, three goals, and five caused turnovers, while Savvy Watson posted a .782 save percentage with 18 saves.

In a dominant 4A state tournament second-round matchup, No. 2 Waterford defeated No. 15 Orem 18-5. Waterford’s Mia Chao excelled with seven goals, three assists, and six draw controls, while teammate Anne Howard contributed four goals, one assist, and eight draw controls. The Ravens (8-3) showcased their offensive strength against the Tigers (8-9) to advance further in the postseason.