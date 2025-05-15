Herriman’s Keira Rodriguez (18) celebrates getting an out from a dive catch at shortstop during a softball 6A super regionals game between Syracuse and Herriman at Herriman High School in Herriman on Thursday, May 15, 2025.

6A Playoffs

Norah Sunderland went 2 for 4 with a double and three RBIs as Davis (21-6) won 14-4 over Copper Hills (10-14) in Game 1 of the 6A Super Regionals best-of-3 series. Copper Hills jumped to an early 3-0 lead in the first inning, but Davis responded with a 10-run third inning to take control. The Darts will look to complete the series sweep in Game 2.

In a closely contested 6A Super Regionals Game 1, No. 4 Lehi (20-8) eked out a 2-1 victory over No. 13 Skyridge (13-15) after taking an early lead with runs in the second and third innings. Pioneers’ Mya Maughan and Hadlie Hansen each contributed an RBI, while Skyridge’s Peyton Hall put their only run on the board in the sixth inning. Lehi will look to complete the series sweep in Game 2 tomorrow, as they aim to advance in the playoffs.

The Riverton Silverwolves (23-4) claimed a 5-1 victory over the Layton Lancers (4-20) in Game 1 of the 6A Super Regionals playoff series. The Lancers initially took a 1-0 lead in the first inning, but Riverton responded with a run in the first and another in the second inning, followed by a decisive three-run surge in the fifth inning. Lexi Huntley led the Silverwolves on the mound with 11 strikeouts. Riverton will look to complete the series sweep in Game 2.

Bingham (15-7) won 10-2 over Fremont (11-14) in Game 1 of the 6A Super Regionals playoff series. Shyann Banasky was instrumental, going 2 for 3 with a home run and four RBIs, while Brecka Larson earned the win with 10 strikeouts. Bingham surged ahead with six runs in the second inning after a 1-1 first inning tie and held on to secure the victory with additional runs in the fourth and fifth. Fremont’s late effort was limited to a single run in the sixth. Bingham will look to sweep the series in Game 2 tomorrow.

Herriman (15-10) defeated Syracuse (15-11) in a decisive 12-0 win during a 6A Super Regionals playoff game, setting the tone with five runs in the opening inning and concluding with another five-run surge in the fourth. McKenzie Quintero went deep for the Mustangs, finishing the game with a home run and two RBIs. Syracuse struggled offensively, managing only two hits and committing two errors. Herriman will aim for a series sweep in Game 2.

Westlake (18-7) defeated Farmington (13-10) 14-5 in a Region 6A Super Regionals playoff game. Maddy Buckley and Audrey Sherman each hit a home run, with Sherman driving in three runs while Brilynn Attebery picked up the win. The Thunder capitalized early, scoring five runs in the first inning, and continued to solidify their lead with consistent scoring. Despite Farmington’s four-run burst in the fifth inning, Westlake’s steady pace over the game secured the victory. Westlake now aims to complete the series sweep in Game 2 tomorrow.

Mountain Ridge (20-4) defeated American Fork (8-18) 12-2 in Game 1 of the 6A Super Regionals. Mountain Ridge’s Red Brooks hit a three-run homer, and Tatyana Toala added four RBIs to lead their team to victory. Sydney Lambert was dominant on the mound, striking out 12. Mountain Ridge will look to complete the series sweep in Game 2 tomorrow.

Pleasant Grove (21-6) dominated Game 1 of the 6A Super Regionals playoff series, winning 19-2 over Lone Peak (6-16).

5A Playoffs

Bountiful (24-4) shut out Hunter (9-13) with a score of 4-0 in Game 1 of the 5A Super Regionals playoff series. The Redhawks took an early lead in the first inning and solidified their win with a two-run third inning and another run in the fifth. Ella Miller went 2 for 3 at the plate and recorded 12 strikeouts for Bountiful. The Redhawks will aim to complete the series sweep in Game 2 tomorrow.

Top-seeded Salem Hills (22-4) defeated Wasatch (10-19) in a 5A Super Regionals nonregion playoff matchup, winning 11-1. Salem Hills’ Emmery Wilson and Leila Stevenson each hit a home run, contributing to their team’s seven-run surge in the third inning. Jocile Norman recorded five strikeouts for the SkyHawks, while Aliyah Elmer went 2 for 3 with a double and a home run. Wasatch’s only run came in the third inning, with Mali Evans hitting a solo home run. Salem Hills aims to complete the series sweep in Game 2 tomorrow.

Olympus (18-2) defeated Clearfield (16-8) in a 5A Super Regionals playoffs opener, 10-6, behind a strong start in the opening innings. Olympus secured nine runs across the first two frames led by Adi Comer, who went 2 for 4 with a double and three RBIs. Clearfield’s Emma Dishongh tried to close the gap by driving in three runs, but it wasn’t enough as Olympus maintained its lead throughout. With this victory, Olympus looks to complete the series sweep in Game 2 tomorrow.

Maple Mountain (18-8) used a late surge to win 8-3 over Cyprus (15-11) in Game 1 of the 5A Super Regionals, a nonregion playoff match. The Golden Eagles trailed after the third inning but made a comeback with a dominant seven-run showing in the decisive sixth inning. Gracie Jensen went 10 strikeouts at the mound, bolstered Maple Mountain’s efforts, while McClain Carter and Brettlyn Walker each added key RBIs. The series continues tomorrow as Maple Mountain looks to complete the sweep.

Box Elder (24-3) won 11-1 over Bonneville (9-16) in Game 1 of the best-of-3 Super Regionals, with Alexis Hales going 2 for 4 at the plate, knocking two home runs and driving in three runs. The Bees took control early, scoring four runs in the first inning and adding four more in the fourth for a commanding lead. Bonneville managed to score a single run in the fifth, but Box Elder’s Lucy Braegger held them at bay with nine strikeouts. The Bees will look to complete the series sweep in Game 2.

West Jordan (17-3) defeated Viewmont (10-15) in a Region game, clinching a commanding 10-0 victory in Game 1 of the 5A Super Regionals playoff series. Leading the Jaguars, Rita Tavita excelled with a 2 for 4 performance, driving in 3 runs, while M Gray went 2 for 3 with 3 RBIs, including a home run, contributing to West Jordan’s scoring surge in the third and fourth innings. West Jordan will aim to complete the series sweep in Game 2 tomorrow.

Taylorsville (17-8) clinched a thrilling 4-3 victory over Spanish Fork (16-12) in Game 1 of their 5A Super Regionals playoff series. The Warriors opened the scoring in the first inning and relied on Aleya Wegner, who went 2 for 3 with a crucial triple, to eventually secure their win in extra innings. Aleya Wegner combined with a strong pitching performance, recording 13 strikeouts. Spanish Fork’s efforts, highlighted by Jade Romero’s 2 for 4 outing with two RBIs, fell just short. Taylorsville will look to complete the series sweep in Game 2.