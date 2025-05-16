Salem Hills’ Navy Hubbs shown her at last year's 5A girls golf high school championship held at Soldier Hollow Golf Course in Midway on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, is one of the favorites to win the 5A medalist this year. Isaac Hale, Deseret News
James Edward
By James Edward

The 5A girls golf regular season came to a close on Wednesday with the final region tournaments of the season. The focus now shifts to Glendale Golf Course next Monday and Tuesday for the 5A state tournament.

Cyprus, Woods Cross, Skyline and Springville won their respective region championships and will each be in the hunt for the 5A state title. Woods Cross had the low season average at 334.7 as it looks to dethrone two-time defending state champ Skyline.

The region medalists in each 5A region were West Jordan’s Jaycee Garcia, Woods Cross’ Kennedee Pearson, Olympus’ Campbell Kato and Salem Hills’ Navy Hubbs.

Hubbs had the season low average of 70.89.

There will be new 5A medalist this season as two-time state champ Ashley Lam of Skyline graduated.

Here’s a look at the final region results from all four 5A regions.

Region 5 medalist — Kennedee Pearson, Woods Cross | Provided by Woods Cross
Region 6 medalist — Campbell Kato, Olympus | Provided by Olympus
Region 4 medalist — Jaycee Garcia, West Jordan | Talia Draper
Region 7 medalist — Navy Hubbs, Salem Hills | Provided by Salem Hills

Region 4

Final team standings

Stroke average — School

  • 378 — Cyprus
  • 413 — West Jordan
  • 440 — Taylorsville
  • DNQ — Granger
  • DNQ — Kearns
  • DNQ — Hunter

Final Individual standings

Stroke average — School

  • 87.8 — Jaycee Garcia, West Jordan
  • 91 — Madi Hongell, Cyprus
  • 94.5 — Taylor Fresh, Cyprus
  • 97.5 — Katie Chandra, Cyprus
  • 97.8 — Addi Youngdell, Cyprus
  • 101 — Brooke Fresh, Cyprus
  • 102 — Neveah Wilkinson, Taylorsville
  • 102.3 — Destiny Harrison, Taylorsville
  • 103.2 — Reese Henshaw, Cyprus
  • 107.8 — Baylee Berg, West Jordan

Most recent tournament (May 5)

At Copper Club Golf Course

  • 90 — Brooke Fresh, Cyprus
  • 94 — Madi Hongell, Cyprus
  • 95 — Jaycee Garcia, West Jordan
  • 95 — Katie Chandra, Cyprus
  • 95 — Neveah Wilkinson, Taylorsville
  • 97 — Destiny Harrison, Taylorsville
  • 98 — Taylor Fresh, Cyprus
  • 99 — Addi Youngdell, Cyprus
  • 106 — Attylee Hopkinson, West Jordan
  • 107 — Reese Henshaw, Cyprus

Region 5

Final team standings

Stroke average — School

  • 334.7 — Woods Cross
  • 339.2 — Bonneville
  • 351.8 — Box Elder
  • 375.9 — Bountiful
  • 403.4 — Viewmont
  • 416.4 — Clearfield
  • 428.6 — Roy
  • 439 — Northridge

Final Individual standings

Stroke average — School

  • 73.3 — Kennedee Pearson, Woods Cross
  • 74.8 — Whitni Johnson, Bonneville
  • 78 — Cambria Ohlsen, Bountiful
  • 84.7 — Anna Umbrell, Bonneville
  • 84.3 — Tess Poulsen, Woods Cross
  • 86.8 — Vivian Oaks, Woods Cross
  • 88.6 — Olivia White, Box Elder
  • 87.8 — Kyah Phippen, Box Elder
  • 89.2 — Izzy Kuehne, Bountful
  • 89.6 — Izabel Nelson, Box Elder
  • 89.3 — Mia Marx, Box Elder
  • 90.7 — Addi Stone, Bonneville

Most recent tournament (May 5)

At Glen Eagle Golf Course

  • 74 — Kennedee Pearson, Woods Cross
  • 74 — Whitni Johnson, Bountiful
  • 78 — Anna Umbrell, Bonneville
  • 79 — Izabel Nelson, Box Elder
  • 80 — Olivia White, Box Elder
  • 81 — Cambria Ohlson, Bountiful
  • 81 — Tess Poulsen, Woods Cross
  • 82 — Vivian Oaks, Woods Cross
  • 82 — Makenzie Pearson, Woods Cross
  • 83 — Ruby Owens, Box Elder

Region 6

Final team standings

Stroke average — School

  • 335.8 — Skyline
  • 349.8 — Brighton
  • 361.1 — Alta
  • 366.7 — Olympus
  • 380.6 — Highland
  • 387 — East

Final Individual standings

Stroke average — School

  • 75.8 — Campbell Kato, Olympus
  • 77.1 — Cate Cook, Brighton
  • 77.5 — Claire Olafsson, Brighton
  • 80.5 — Jolie Heale, Alta
  • 83.6 — India Colarusso, Skyline
  • 83.6 — Bailey Sundberg, Skyline
  • 84.6 — Elizabeth Holbrook, Skyline
  • 85.1 — Mia Swenson-Pruss, Highland
  • 86.3 — Trinity Sauk, Alta
  • 86.8 — Tristyn Green, Skyline

Most recent tournament (May 5)

At Glendale Golf Course

  • 72 — Campbell Kato, Olympus
  • 78 — Jolie Heale,Alta
  • 79 — Claire Olafsson, Brighton
  • 80 — Cate Cook, Brighton
  • 80 — Elizabeth Holbrook, Skyline
  • 80 — Mia Swenson-Pruss, Highland
  • 81 — Elizabeth Chandler, Skyline
  • 82 — India Colarusso, Skyline
  • 82 — Lucie Holyoak, Skyline
  • 84 — Sarah Holbrook, Skyline
  • 85 — Trinity Sauk, Alta
  • 85 — Tristyn Green, Skyline
  • 85 — Taylor Blout, Olympus
  • 85 — Mae Kingsford, East
  • 86 — Bailey Sundberg, Skyline

Region 7

Final team standings

Stroke average — School

  • 347.94 — Springville
  • 350.54 — Wasatch
  • 350.55 — Timpview
  • 362.54 — Spanish Fork
  • 363.82 — Salem Hills
  • 401.12 — Maple Mountain
  • 420.47 — Cedar Valley

Final Individual standings

Stroke average — School

  • 70.69 — Navy Hubbs, Salem Hills
  • 76.55 — Seneti Toluta’u, Timpview
  • 77.07 — Raina Riml, Wasatch
  • 84.01 — Ali Smith, Springville
  • 84.41 — Addy Levanger, Spanish Fork
  • 85.86 — Penny Hydrick, Timpview
  • 86.02 — Natalie Aragon, Springville
  • 86.44 — Courtney Peterson, Salem Hills
  • 88.4 — Lucy Child, Springville
  • 90.44 — Teyha Geake, Wasatch
