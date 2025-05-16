The 5A girls golf regular season came to a close on Wednesday with the final region tournaments of the season. The focus now shifts to Glendale Golf Course next Monday and Tuesday for the 5A state tournament.
Cyprus, Woods Cross, Skyline and Springville won their respective region championships and will each be in the hunt for the 5A state title. Woods Cross had the low season average at 334.7 as it looks to dethrone two-time defending state champ Skyline.
The region medalists in each 5A region were West Jordan’s Jaycee Garcia, Woods Cross’ Kennedee Pearson, Olympus’ Campbell Kato and Salem Hills’ Navy Hubbs.
Hubbs had the season low average of 70.89.
There will be new 5A medalist this season as two-time state champ Ashley Lam of Skyline graduated.
Here’s a look at the final region results from all four 5A regions.
Region 4
Final team standings
Stroke average — School
- 378 — Cyprus
- 413 — West Jordan
- 440 — Taylorsville
- DNQ — Granger
- DNQ — Kearns
- DNQ — Hunter
Final Individual standings
Stroke average — School
- 87.8 — Jaycee Garcia, West Jordan
- 91 — Madi Hongell, Cyprus
- 94.5 — Taylor Fresh, Cyprus
- 97.5 — Katie Chandra, Cyprus
- 97.8 — Addi Youngdell, Cyprus
- 101 — Brooke Fresh, Cyprus
- 102 — Neveah Wilkinson, Taylorsville
- 102.3 — Destiny Harrison, Taylorsville
- 103.2 — Reese Henshaw, Cyprus
- 107.8 — Baylee Berg, West Jordan
Most recent tournament (May 5)
At Copper Club Golf Course
- 90 — Brooke Fresh, Cyprus
- 94 — Madi Hongell, Cyprus
- 95 — Jaycee Garcia, West Jordan
- 95 — Katie Chandra, Cyprus
- 95 — Neveah Wilkinson, Taylorsville
- 97 — Destiny Harrison, Taylorsville
- 98 — Taylor Fresh, Cyprus
- 99 — Addi Youngdell, Cyprus
- 106 — Attylee Hopkinson, West Jordan
- 107 — Reese Henshaw, Cyprus
Region 5
Final team standings
Stroke average — School
- 334.7 — Woods Cross
- 339.2 — Bonneville
- 351.8 — Box Elder
- 375.9 — Bountiful
- 403.4 — Viewmont
- 416.4 — Clearfield
- 428.6 — Roy
- 439 — Northridge
Final Individual standings
Stroke average — School
- 73.3 — Kennedee Pearson, Woods Cross
- 74.8 — Whitni Johnson, Bonneville
- 78 — Cambria Ohlsen, Bountiful
- 84.7 — Anna Umbrell, Bonneville
- 84.3 — Tess Poulsen, Woods Cross
- 86.8 — Vivian Oaks, Woods Cross
- 88.6 — Olivia White, Box Elder
- 87.8 — Kyah Phippen, Box Elder
- 89.2 — Izzy Kuehne, Bountful
- 89.6 — Izabel Nelson, Box Elder
- 89.3 — Mia Marx, Box Elder
- 90.7 — Addi Stone, Bonneville
Most recent tournament (May 5)
At Glen Eagle Golf Course
- 74 — Kennedee Pearson, Woods Cross
- 74 — Whitni Johnson, Bountiful
- 78 — Anna Umbrell, Bonneville
- 79 — Izabel Nelson, Box Elder
- 80 — Olivia White, Box Elder
- 81 — Cambria Ohlson, Bountiful
- 81 — Tess Poulsen, Woods Cross
- 82 — Vivian Oaks, Woods Cross
- 82 — Makenzie Pearson, Woods Cross
- 83 — Ruby Owens, Box Elder
Region 6
Final team standings
Stroke average — School
- 335.8 — Skyline
- 349.8 — Brighton
- 361.1 — Alta
- 366.7 — Olympus
- 380.6 — Highland
- 387 — East
Final Individual standings
Stroke average — School
- 75.8 — Campbell Kato, Olympus
- 77.1 — Cate Cook, Brighton
- 77.5 — Claire Olafsson, Brighton
- 80.5 — Jolie Heale, Alta
- 83.6 — India Colarusso, Skyline
- 83.6 — Bailey Sundberg, Skyline
- 84.6 — Elizabeth Holbrook, Skyline
- 85.1 — Mia Swenson-Pruss, Highland
- 86.3 — Trinity Sauk, Alta
- 86.8 — Tristyn Green, Skyline
Most recent tournament (May 5)
At Glendale Golf Course
- 72 — Campbell Kato, Olympus
- 78 — Jolie Heale,Alta
- 79 — Claire Olafsson, Brighton
- 80 — Cate Cook, Brighton
- 80 — Elizabeth Holbrook, Skyline
- 80 — Mia Swenson-Pruss, Highland
- 81 — Elizabeth Chandler, Skyline
- 82 — India Colarusso, Skyline
- 82 — Lucie Holyoak, Skyline
- 84 — Sarah Holbrook, Skyline
- 85 — Trinity Sauk, Alta
- 85 — Tristyn Green, Skyline
- 85 — Taylor Blout, Olympus
- 85 — Mae Kingsford, East
- 86 — Bailey Sundberg, Skyline
Region 7
Final team standings
Stroke average — School
- 347.94 — Springville
- 350.54 — Wasatch
- 350.55 — Timpview
- 362.54 — Spanish Fork
- 363.82 — Salem Hills
- 401.12 — Maple Mountain
- 420.47 — Cedar Valley
Final Individual standings
Stroke average — School
- 70.69 — Navy Hubbs, Salem Hills
- 76.55 — Seneti Toluta’u, Timpview
- 77.07 — Raina Riml, Wasatch
- 84.01 — Ali Smith, Springville
- 84.41 — Addy Levanger, Spanish Fork
- 85.86 — Penny Hydrick, Timpview
- 86.02 — Natalie Aragon, Springville
- 86.44 — Courtney Peterson, Salem Hills
- 88.4 — Lucy Child, Springville
- 90.44 — Teyha Geake, Wasatch