Salem Hills’ Navy Hubbs shown her at last year's 5A girls golf high school championship held at Soldier Hollow Golf Course in Midway on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, is one of the favorites to win the 5A medalist this year.

The 5A girls golf regular season came to a close on Wednesday with the final region tournaments of the season. The focus now shifts to Glendale Golf Course next Monday and Tuesday for the 5A state tournament.

Cyprus, Woods Cross, Skyline and Springville won their respective region championships and will each be in the hunt for the 5A state title. Woods Cross had the low season average at 334.7 as it looks to dethrone two-time defending state champ Skyline.

The region medalists in each 5A region were West Jordan’s Jaycee Garcia, Woods Cross’ Kennedee Pearson, Olympus’ Campbell Kato and Salem Hills’ Navy Hubbs.

Hubbs had the season low average of 70.89.

There will be new 5A medalist this season as two-time state champ Ashley Lam of Skyline graduated.

Here’s a look at the final region results from all four 5A regions.

1 of 4 Region 5 medalist — Kennedee Pearson, Woods Cross | Provided by Woods Cross 2 of 4 Region 6 medalist — Campbell Kato, Olympus | Provided by Olympus 3 of 4 Region 4 medalist — Jaycee Garcia, West Jordan | Talia Draper 4 of 4 Region 7 medalist — Navy Hubbs, Salem Hills | Provided by Salem Hills

Region 4

Final team standings

Stroke average — School

378 — Cyprus

413 — West Jordan

440 — Taylorsville

DNQ — Granger

DNQ — Kearns

DNQ — Hunter

Final Individual standings

Stroke average — School

87.8 — Jaycee Garcia, West Jordan

91 — Madi Hongell, Cyprus

94.5 — Taylor Fresh, Cyprus

97.5 — Katie Chandra, Cyprus

97.8 — Addi Youngdell, Cyprus

101 — Brooke Fresh, Cyprus

102 — Neveah Wilkinson, Taylorsville

102.3 — Destiny Harrison, Taylorsville

103.2 — Reese Henshaw, Cyprus

107.8 — Baylee Berg, West Jordan

Most recent tournament (May 5)

At Copper Club Golf Course

90 — Brooke Fresh, Cyprus

94 — Madi Hongell, Cyprus

95 — Jaycee Garcia, West Jordan

95 — Katie Chandra, Cyprus

95 — Neveah Wilkinson, Taylorsville

97 — Destiny Harrison, Taylorsville

98 — Taylor Fresh, Cyprus

99 — Addi Youngdell, Cyprus

106 — Attylee Hopkinson, West Jordan

107 — Reese Henshaw, Cyprus

Region 5

Final team standings

Stroke average — School

334.7 — Woods Cross

339.2 — Bonneville

351.8 — Box Elder

375.9 — Bountiful

403.4 — Viewmont

416.4 — Clearfield

428.6 — Roy

439 — Northridge

Final Individual standings

Stroke average — School

73.3 — Kennedee Pearson, Woods Cross

74.8 — Whitni Johnson, Bonneville

78 — Cambria Ohlsen, Bountiful

84.7 — Anna Umbrell, Bonneville

84.3 — Tess Poulsen, Woods Cross

86.8 — Vivian Oaks, Woods Cross

88.6 — Olivia White, Box Elder

87.8 — Kyah Phippen, Box Elder

89.2 — Izzy Kuehne, Bountful

89.6 — Izabel Nelson, Box Elder

89.3 — Mia Marx, Box Elder

90.7 — Addi Stone, Bonneville

Most recent tournament (May 5)

At Glen Eagle Golf Course

74 — Kennedee Pearson, Woods Cross

74 — Whitni Johnson, Bountiful

78 — Anna Umbrell, Bonneville

79 — Izabel Nelson, Box Elder

80 — Olivia White, Box Elder

81 — Cambria Ohlson, Bountiful

81 — Tess Poulsen, Woods Cross

82 — Vivian Oaks, Woods Cross

82 — Makenzie Pearson, Woods Cross

83 — Ruby Owens, Box Elder

Region 6

Final team standings

Stroke average — School

335.8 — Skyline

349.8 — Brighton

361.1 — Alta

366.7 — Olympus

380.6 — Highland

387 — East

Final Individual standings

Stroke average — School

75.8 — Campbell Kato, Olympus

77.1 — Cate Cook, Brighton

77.5 — Claire Olafsson, Brighton

80.5 — Jolie Heale, Alta

83.6 — India Colarusso, Skyline

83.6 — Bailey Sundberg, Skyline

84.6 — Elizabeth Holbrook, Skyline

85.1 — Mia Swenson-Pruss, Highland

86.3 — Trinity Sauk, Alta

86.8 — Tristyn Green, Skyline

Most recent tournament (May 5)

At Glendale Golf Course

72 — Campbell Kato, Olympus

78 — Jolie Heale,Alta

79 — Claire Olafsson, Brighton

80 — Cate Cook, Brighton

80 — Elizabeth Holbrook, Skyline

80 — Mia Swenson-Pruss, Highland

81 — Elizabeth Chandler, Skyline

82 — India Colarusso, Skyline

82 — Lucie Holyoak, Skyline

84 — Sarah Holbrook, Skyline

85 — Trinity Sauk, Alta

85 — Tristyn Green, Skyline

85 — Taylor Blout, Olympus

85 — Mae Kingsford, East

86 — Bailey Sundberg, Skyline

Region 7

Final team standings

Stroke average — School

347.94 — Springville

350.54 — Wasatch

350.55 — Timpview

362.54 — Spanish Fork

363.82 — Salem Hills

401.12 — Maple Mountain

420.47 — Cedar Valley

Final Individual standings

Stroke average — School