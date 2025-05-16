Lone Peak’s Aadyn Long, shown here in last year's 6A girls golf high school championship held at Soldier Hollow Golf Course in Midway on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, will be seeking a third straight 6A medalist title this year.

The 6A girls golf regular season came to a close on Wednesday with the final region tournaments of the season. The focus now shifts to Meadowbrook Golf Course next Monday and Tuesday for the 6A state tournament.

Fremont, Bingham and Lone Peak won their respective region championships and will each be in the hunt for the 6A state title.

Lone Peak will be the clear favorite to win its fourth straight state championship s its 298 stroke average this season was 30-plus strokes better than the other two region champs.

The region medalists in each 6A region were Fremont’s Susan Tiffner, Herriman’s Natalie McLane and Lone Peak’s Aadyn Long.

Long had the season-low average in 6A at 72.67. Long is the two-time 6A medalist.

Here’s a look at the final region results from all three 6A regions.

1 of 2 Region 3 medalist — Aadyn Long, Lone Peak | Provided by Lone Peak 2 of 2 Region 2 medalist — Natalie McLean, Herriman | Provided by Herriman

Region 1

Final team standings

Stroke average — School

328.06 — Fremont

331.03 — Farmington

343.84 — Syracuse

368.61 — Weber

376.02 — Layton

379.51 — Davis

Final Individual standings

Stroke average — School

72.97 — Susan Tiffner, Fremont

73.88 — Remi Rawlings, Weber

76.03 — Addison Cannon, Layton

78.12 — Kai Post, Syracuse

79.7 — Ellie Hales, Weber

80.14 — Madison Gibson, Fremont

81.17 — Aspen Taylor, Farmington

82.99 — Kate Dewsnup, Farmington

84.65 — Eve Wilcox, Farmington

85.23 — Tynisha Coleman, Farmington

Region 2

Final team standings

Stroke average — School

330.44 — Bingham

331.44 — Corner Canyon

338.67 — Herriman

353 — Mountain Ridge

363.67 — Copper Hills

383.67 — Riverton

Final Individual standings

Stroke average — School

73.5 — Natalie McLane, Herriman

78.25 — Ashlynn Cline, Corner Canyon

78.38 — Taylor Weingarten, Copper Hills

79.38 — Randli Olsen, Bingham

79.63 — Hallie Sant, Herriman

79.88 — Stratton Durrant, Bingham

81.63 — Megan Matsuura, Corner Canyon

82.13 — Chloe Suazo, Bingham

83.38 — Ellie Anderson, Riverton

84.25 — Sophie Tripp, Corner Canyon

Most recent tournament (May 12)

At River Oaks Golf Course

78 — Ashlynn Cline, Corner Canyon

80 — Stratton Durrant, Bingham

80 — Megan Matsuura

80 — Bella Simon, Mountain Ridge

81 — Natalie McLane, Herriman

82 — Taylor Weingarten, Copper Hills

82 — Meredith Laitinen, Corner Canyon

85 — Kallee Olson, Mountain Ridge

86 — Randli Olsen, Bingham

86 — Hallie Sant, Herriman

86 — Trish Wilson, Bingham

88 — Ellie Anderson, Riverton

89 — Kate Freiss, Mountain Ridge

Region 3

Final team standings

Stroke average — School

298 — Lone Peak

360 — Skyridge

373 — American Fork

390 — Lehi

396 — Pleasant Grove

400 — Westlake

Final Individual standings

Stroke average — School

72.67 — Aadyn Long, Lone Peak

73 — Adley Nelson, Lone Peak

77 — Mikaila Lieu, Lone Peak

78.17 — Morgan Thomas, Lone Peak

81.67 — Tacee Hess, Lehi

82.5 — Sawyer Ramey, Lone Peak

83.67 — Lani Haws, Skyridge

83.67 — Kya Coon, Westlake

85.83 — Kendall Saari, Lone Peak

86.17 — Joy Greer, Lone Peak

Most recent tournament (May 12)

At Meadowbrook Golf Course