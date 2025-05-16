Lone Peak’s Aadyn Long, shown here in last year's 6A girls golf high school championship held at Soldier Hollow Golf Course in Midway on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, will be seeking a third straight 6A medalist title this year. Isaac Hale, Deseret News
James Edward
By James Edward

The 6A girls golf regular season came to a close on Wednesday with the final region tournaments of the season. The focus now shifts to Meadowbrook Golf Course next Monday and Tuesday for the 6A state tournament.

Fremont, Bingham and Lone Peak won their respective region championships and will each be in the hunt for the 6A state title.

Lone Peak will be the clear favorite to win its fourth straight state championship s its 298 stroke average this season was 30-plus strokes better than the other two region champs.

The region medalists in each 6A region were Fremont’s Susan Tiffner, Herriman’s Natalie McLane and Lone Peak’s Aadyn Long.

Long had the season-low average in 6A at 72.67. Long is the two-time 6A medalist.

Here’s a look at the final region results from all three 6A regions.

Region 3 medalist — Aadyn Long, Lone Peak | Provided by Lone Peak
Region 2 medalist — Natalie McLean, Herriman | Provided by Herriman

Region 1

Final team standings

Stroke average — School

  • 328.06 — Fremont
  • 331.03 — Farmington
  • 343.84 — Syracuse
  • 368.61 — Weber
  • 376.02 — Layton
  • 379.51 — Davis

Final Individual standings

Stroke average — School

  • 72.97 — Susan Tiffner, Fremont
  • 73.88 — Remi Rawlings, Weber
  • 76.03 — Addison Cannon, Layton
  • 78.12 — Kai Post, Syracuse
  • 79.7 — Ellie Hales, Weber
  • 80.14 — Madison Gibson, Fremont
  • 81.17 — Aspen Taylor, Farmington
  • 82.99 — Kate Dewsnup, Farmington
  • 84.65 — Eve Wilcox, Farmington
  • 85.23 — Tynisha Coleman, Farmington

Region 2

Final team standings

Stroke average — School

  • 330.44 — Bingham
  • 331.44 — Corner Canyon
  • 338.67 — Herriman
  • 353 — Mountain Ridge
  • 363.67 — Copper Hills
  • 383.67 — Riverton

Final Individual standings

Stroke average — School

  • 73.5 — Natalie McLane, Herriman
  • 78.25 — Ashlynn Cline, Corner Canyon
  • 78.38 — Taylor Weingarten, Copper Hills
  • 79.38 — Randli Olsen, Bingham
  • 79.63 — Hallie Sant, Herriman
  • 79.88 — Stratton Durrant, Bingham
  • 81.63 — Megan Matsuura, Corner Canyon
  • 82.13 — Chloe Suazo, Bingham
  • 83.38 — Ellie Anderson, Riverton
  • 84.25 — Sophie Tripp, Corner Canyon

Most recent tournament (May 12)

At River Oaks Golf Course

  • 78 — Ashlynn Cline, Corner Canyon
  • 80 — Stratton Durrant, Bingham
  • 80 — Megan Matsuura
  • 80 — Bella Simon, Mountain Ridge
  • 81 — Natalie McLane, Herriman
  • 82 — Taylor Weingarten, Copper Hills
  • 82 — Meredith Laitinen, Corner Canyon
  • 85 — Kallee Olson, Mountain Ridge
  • 86 — Randli Olsen, Bingham
  • 86 — Hallie Sant, Herriman
  • 86 — Trish Wilson, Bingham
  • 88 — Ellie Anderson, Riverton
  • 89 — Kate Freiss, Mountain Ridge

Region 3

Final team standings

Stroke average — School

  • 298 — Lone Peak
  • 360 — Skyridge
  • 373 — American Fork
  • 390 — Lehi
  • 396 — Pleasant Grove
  • 400 — Westlake
Final Individual standings

Stroke average — School

  • 72.67 — Aadyn Long, Lone Peak
  • 73 — Adley Nelson, Lone Peak
  • 77 — Mikaila Lieu, Lone Peak
  • 78.17 — Morgan Thomas, Lone Peak
  • 81.67 — Tacee Hess, Lehi
  • 82.5 — Sawyer Ramey, Lone Peak
  • 83.67 — Lani Haws, Skyridge
  • 83.67 — Kya Coon, Westlake
  • 85.83 — Kendall Saari, Lone Peak
  • 86.17 — Joy Greer, Lone Peak

Most recent tournament (May 12)

At Meadowbrook Golf Course

  • 75 — Saydie Wagner, Lone Peak
  • 76 — Adley Nelson, Lone Peak
  • 81 — Aadyn Long, Lone Peak
  • 81 — Morgan Thomas, Lone Peak
  • 87 — Tacee Hess, Lehi
  • 87 — Kendall Saari, Lone Peak
  • 88 — Saywer Ramey, Lone Peak
  • 89 — Kya Coon, Westlake
  • 89 — Joy Greer, Lone Peak
  • 89 — Mikaila Lieu, Lone Peak
