High school state track meet Day 1 for 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A at BYU in Provo on Friday, May 16, 2025.

Thousands of athletes, 4A through 1A, flocked to BYU’s track on Friday.

Some were there for their big race or event, as the UHSAA handed out 40 total first-place medals in a variety of events. For many other athletes, Friday was all about qualifying for Saturday’s event finals, where 135 more medals will be handed out between 6A and 1A on the track and in the field during a 12-hour marathon of a day.

Manti’s Cadee Alder had one of the best performances of the day on Friday. She recorded a throw of 152’07 to win the 3A javelin title, which not only broke her previous season high of 151’04 but also set a new 3A record. It was the third-best throw in state history.

Rich’s Paige Smith had herself quite a day in the 1A meet. It began with a new PR in the 3,200 meters as she finished runner-up with a time of 11:34.47.

A few hours later in the high jump, the junior broke the 1A state record as she cleared 5’06.25, eclipsing the old record set by Panguitch’s Kapri Orton in 2018 by a quarter inch.

Crimson Cliffs’ Eli Connelly is in the hunt for a pair of individual titles this weekend in the 4A state meet, and he checked one off that list with a record performance in the long jump.

The junior leapt 23’10.25, tying the state record set by Orem’s Puka Nacua back in 2019. Connelly will be the favorite in the 4A high jump on Saturday, as he cleared 6’09 two weeks ago at the BYU Invite.

When the state meet resumes on Saturday, Snow Canyon’s boys, Timpanogos’ girls, Morgan’s boys, Union’s girls, Beaver’s boys, North Summit’s girls, Panguitch’s boys and Rich’s girls will do so as defending state champs with an eye on repeating.

Class 4A Boys

Team scores

1. Mountain View, 32

2. Pine View, 18

3. Orem, 17

4. Hurricane, 14

5. Green Canyon, 13

6. Timpanogos, 12

7. Uintah, 11

7. Desert Hills, 11

Boys individual results

3,200 meters — 1. Deiderik Witt, Timpanogos, 9:08.54; 2. Kyle Steadman, Mountain View, 9:09.06; 3. Bridger Jaggi, Pine View, 9:09.11; 4. Takashi Shipp, Orem, 9:25.55; 5. Maverick Dutson, Mountain View, 9:27.59; 6. Kyle Chipman, Mountain View, 9:28.26; 7. Braxton Williams, Tooele, 9:34.89; 8. Jarren Ence, Hurricane, 9:36.43.

4x200 relay — 1. Park City (Sebastian Bodily, Owen Osorio, Noah Scherf, Elijah Warner), 1:26.65; 2. Green Canyon, 1:27.17; 3. Mountain View, 1:28.41; 4. Desert Hills, 1:28.49; 5. Orem, 1:29.73; 6. Snow Canyon, 1:29.82; 7. Mountain Crest, 1:29.87; 8. Uintah, 1:30.80.

4x800 relay — 1. Stansbury (Forest Call, Evan Reinhart, Caleb Deeter, Jaxon Allen), 7:52.27; 2. Orem, 7:54.20; 3. Mountain View, 7:57.89; 4. Hurricane, 8:07.89; 5. Pine View, 8:07.92; 6. Snow Canyon, 8:08.73; 7. Timpanogos, 8:09.56; 8. Desert Hills, 8:15.24.

Long jump — 1. Eli Connelly, Crimson Cliffs, 23′10.25; 2. Brody Jacobs, Hurricane, 21′09.25; 3. Denver Spanheimer, Payson, 21′06.75; 4. Henry Bush, Mountain View, 20′10.0; 5. Sawyer Kohler, Desert Hills, 20′09.0; 6. Aaron Rawlings, Logan, 20′07.5; 7. Eli Russo, Jordan, 20′07.0; 8. Micah Wells, Desert Hills, 20′06.75.

Discus — 1. Gideon Owen, Uintah, 153′11.0; 2. Ethan Sam Fong, Pine View, 149′09.0; 3. Tydon Jones, Bear River, 147′11.0; 4. William Poulsen, Green Canyon, 142′05.0; 5. Adam Collins, Hillcrest, 141′04.0; 6. Phoenix Hogge, Snow Canyon, 138′05.0; 7. Caleb Argyle, Ridgeline, 137′10.0; 8. Nathan Purcell, Mountain Crest, 136′05.0.

Pole vault — 1. Brennan Powell, Timpanogos, 13′00.0; 2. Carter Hill, Hillcrest, 11′06.0.

Class 3A Boys

Team scores

1. Union, 26

2. Richfield, 19

2. Morgan, 19

4. Summit Academy, 18

5. Delta, 17

6. Canyon View, 14

7. Ogden, 11

8. Juab, 10

Boys individual results

3,200 meters — 1. Kaden McGovern, Summit Academy, 9:19.63; 2. Matthew Costello, Union, 9:21.36; 3. Thomas Daniels, Canyon View, 9:29.50; 4. Bradley Ekstrom, Ogden, 9:33.97; 5. Logan Hadley, Canyon View, 9:39.16; 6. Paul Gardner, Manti, 9:41.16; 7. Benson May, Manti, 9:41.19; 8. Hunter Horrocks, Union, 9:48.56.

Sprint medley relay — 1. Union (Trace Thomas, Ridge Olsen, Brady Bell, Matthew Costello), 3:31.98; 2. Summit Academy, 3:34.10; 3. Ogden, 3:34.36; 4. Morgan, 3:35.11; 5. Carbon, 3:38.38; 6. Delta, 3:40.53; 7. North Sanpete, 3:44.29; 8. Manti, 3:46.67.

Long jump — 1. Jaden Heap, Juab, 22′03.0; 2. Gage Yardley, Richfield, 21′05.5; 3. Kenneth Whitmer, Morgan, 21′04.5; 4. Dexter Packard, Carbon, 21′04.5; 5. Ethan Duncan, Union, 21′02.0; 6. Blake Rasmussen, Union, 20′11.0; 7. Connor Pruitt, Delta, 20′06.25; 8. Kix Riding, Delta, 20′04.75.

Discus — 1. Zayden Viers, Delta, 159′05.0; 2. Levi Brooks, Morgan, 156′02.0; 3. Luke Worley, Richfield, 146′02.0; 4. Devon Byars, Emery, 146′01.0; 5. Bridger Leavitt, Canyon View, 138′03.0; 6. Mason Forsythe, Richfield, 133′08.0; 7. Bridger Damron, Richfield, 133′00.0; 8. Dylan Moody, Delta, 129′10.0.

Class 2A Boys

Team scores

1. Millard, 32

2. North Sevier, 24

3. Grand, 19

4. Kanab, 17

5. San Juan, 13

6. Enterprise, 11

7. Beaver 10,

8. Parowan; South Sevier, 9

Boys individual results

3,200 meters — 1. Ben Ralphs, Millard, 9:38.40; 2. Cruze Hallows, North Sevier, 9:39.43; 3. James Ralphs, Millard, 10:04.32; 4. River Shaw, Grand County, 10:13.10; 5. Lincoln Hallows, North Sevier, 10:17.81; 6. Aidan Kerksiek, Beaver, 10:17.84; 7. Kolter Kelly, Millard, 10:19.51; 8. Braxton Brown, Kanab, 10:23.26.

Sprint medley relay — 1. North Sevier (Kemper Curry, Brody Bulloch, Cynch Wanlass, Cruze Hallows), 3:37.23; 2. Enterprise, 3:38.00; 3. Millard, 3:40.48; 4. South Sevier, 3:41.45; 5. Grand County, 3:41.67; 6. San Juan, 3:44.88; 7. Beaver, 3:46.07; 8. North Summit, 3:48.08.

Long jump — 1. Tripp Palmer, San Juan, 20′11.75; 2. Tate Stubbs, Parowan, 20′09.75; 3. Sharmaarkay Mberwa, West Valley APA, 20′06.5; 4. Emmet Lurth, Beaver, 20′06.5; 5. Mackson Bastian, South Sevier, 20′06.25; 6. Easton Richins, North Summit, 20′00.0; 7. Joel Dalzon, Wasatch Academy, 19′11.5; 8. Camden Cartwright, Kanab, 19′10.5.

Discus — 1. Van Westbrook, Grand County, 148′02.0; 2. Kaden Turner, Millard, 141′08.0; 3. Wyatt Orton, Kanab, 135′01.0; 4. Levi Stewart, Kanab, 131′00.0; 5. Brayden Johnson, Kanab, 128′05.0; 6. Ethan Shurtliff, Enterprise, 126′11.0; 7. Dean Anderson, North Sevier, 125′02.0; 8. Rustyn Mackelprang, Parowan, 124′06.0.

Class 1A Boys

Team scores

1. Valley, 31

1. Panguitch, 31

3. Milford, 25

4. Rich, 21

5. Manila, 13

6. Tintic, 11

7. Bryce Valley, 10

8. Monticello, 7

Boys individual results

3,200 meters — 1. Warren Spencer, Valley, 10:21.58; 2. Daniel Draper, Manila, 10:26.29; 3. Eli Carling, Monticello, 10:27.95; 4. Nolan Cox, Valley, 10:29.65; 5. Dax Jolley, Rich, 10:35.42; 6. Curtis Henrie, Panguitch, 10:48.98; 7. Trexton Spaulding, Milford, 10:49.44; 8. Scott Wakefield, Rich, 11:06.23.

Sprint medley relay — 1. Tintic (Tristan Lovell, Tristan Terry, Cole Ward, Masen Brown), 3:44.47; 2. Valley, 3:47.08; 3. Rich, 3:51.10; 4. Manila, 3:51.95; 5. Panguitch, 3:54.50; 6. Milford, 4:02.71; 7. Whitehorse, 4:06.96; 8. Monticello, 4:16.00.

Long jump — 1. Clay Gray, Bryce Valley, 20′07.75; 2. Jace Cox, Valley, 20′02.25; 3. Sadler Barnes, Milford, 19′10.0; 4. Kyzler Merryweather, Milford, 19′08.25; 5. Bryson Fabrizio, Tabiona, 19′05.25; 6. Drake Weston, Rich, 19′03.75; 7. Caleb Cox, Panguitch, 19′01.0; 8. Tristan Lovell, Tintic, 19′00.25.

Discus — 1. Bridger Chappell, Panguitch, 136′11.0; 2. Maverick Albrecht, Panguitch, 131′04.0; 3. Cannon Carter, Milford, 125′11.0; 4. Karter Groll, Rich, 122′07.0; 5. Remme Chappell, Panguitch, 119′11.0; 6. Skyler Russell, Milford, 118′10.0; 7. Easton Eborn, Rich, 117′01.0; 8. Artorius Griffin, Escalante, 113′07.0.

High school state track meet Day 1 for 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A at BYU in Provo on Friday, May 16, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Class 4A Girls

Team scores

1. Pine View, 46

2. Green Canyon, 29

3. Orem, 21

3. Mountain View, 21

5. Sky View, 19.5

6. Park City, 17

7. Hurricane, 15

8. Snow Canyon, 15

Girls individual results

3,200 meters — 1. Julie Moore, Mountain View, 10:48.18; 2. Madelyn Embley, Orem, 10:55.16; 3. Emmalee Williams, Pine View, 10:58.91; 4. Hailey Shakespear, Green Canyon, 11:01.64; 5. Chelsea Shakespear, Green Canyon, 11:03.86; 6. Tatum Flach, Park City, 11:06.27; 7. Charlotte Felt, Green Canyon, 11:09.39; 8. Sophia Waite, Mountain View, 11:09.91.

4x200 relay — 1. Park City (Ivabella Brown, Rachel Roderick, Estella Salyers, Charley Weight), 1:41.74; 2. Pine View, 1:41.89; 3. Snow Canyon, 1:43.50; 4. Orem, 1:44.38; 5. Ridgeline, 1:44.39; 6. Desert Hills, 1:44.61; 7. Green Canyon, 1:44.86; 8. Cedar, 1:45.29.

4x800 relay — 1. Mountain View (June Zimmerman, Sophia Waite, Ashlyn May, Julie Moore), 9:20.05; 2. Orem, 9:25.30; 3. Pine View, 9:33.97; 4. Cedar, 9:35.96; 5. Park City, 9:47.30; 6. Stansbury, 9:51.66; 7. Green Canyon, 9:56.47; 8. Crimson Cliffs, 9:59.74.

High jump — 1. Tori Conrad, Pine View, 5′06.0; 1. Sadie Stewart, Sky View, 5′06.0; 3. Abby Bodily, Ridgeline, 5′04.0; 3. Keyera Nyman, Sky View, 5′04.0; 5. Lili Madsen, Sky View, 5′04.0; 6. Claire LeFevre, Pine View, 5′02.0; 7. Julia Fawson, Ridgeline, 5′02.0; 8. Emelia Stewart, Sky View, 5′00.0.

Shot put — 1. Kiera Sam Fong, Pine View, 44′04.25; 2. Kennedy Scott, Snow Canyon, 40′06.25; 3. Alexis Brunstad, Hurricane, 40′03.25; 4. Kennedie Palmer, Stansbury, 38′03.75; 5. Kortnee Samuelu, Green Canyon, 37′07.25; 6. Kate Carter, Hurricane, 36′02.75; 7. Mya Hinds, Green Canyon, 34′09.5; 8. Jerri Togiai, Cedar, 33′11.25.

Javelin — 1. Chloe Glines, Uintah, 135′03.0; 2. Mya Hinds, Green Canyon, 129′00.0; 3. Kate Carter, Hurricane, 121′06.0; 4. Lindsey Hansen, Tooele, 115′09.0; 5. Kiera Sam Fong, Pine View, 111′09.0; 6. Alexandra Esplin, Cedar, 111′04.0; 7. Paisley Bell, Uintah, 107′07.0; 8. Ashlynn Dillman, Uintah, 105′08.0.

Pole vault — 1. Kallie Doverspike, Hillcrest, 8′00.0; 2. Sarah Lignell, Hillcrest, 7′06.0; 3. Charly Nelson, Hillcrest, 7′06.0; 4. Lindsay Siavrakas, Hillcrest, 7′00.0.

Class 3A Girls

Team scores

1. Union, 45

2. Manti, 23

3. Emery, 21

4. Juan Diego, 20

5. Carbon, 17

6. Richfield, 15

7. Morgan, 13.5

8. South Summit, 12

Girls individual results

3,200 meters — 1. River White, Union, 10:29.25; 2. Addy Guymon, Emery, 10:35.51; 3. Jaylie Jenkins, Union, 10:55.56; 4. Gentry Christiansen, Emery, 11:11.99; 5. Lundi Ferrier, Ben Lomond, 11:41.95; 6. Reese Moss, Summit Academy, 11:43.70; 7. Brighten Goold, Richfield, 11:44.28; 8. Addie Hurst, Emery, 11:45.55.

Sprint medley relay — 1. Carbon (Brooklyn Lowe, Malia Smith, Gianna White, Rozlyn Stowe), 4:07.19; 2. Morgan, 4:22.37; 3. Union, 4:23.95; 4. Richfield, 4:26.35; 5. Emery, 4:29.48; 6. South Summit, 4:33.70; 7. Ogden, 4:36.50; 8. North Sanpete, 4:38.27.

High jump — 1. Lisa Richards, Union, 5′07.0; 2. Isabel Wanstrom, South Summit, 5′01.0; 3. Alyssa Stevens, Grantsville, 5′01.0; 3. Makayla Williams, Morgan, 5′01.0; 5. Emily Dufour, Carbon, 4′11.0; 5. Eliza Harward, Juab, 4′11.0; 5. Megan Stilson, Emery, 4′11.0; 8. BrinLee Brough, Delta, 4′11.0.

Shot put — 1. Maile Mataele, Juan Diego, 36′01.75; 2. Anali Kling, Richfield, 36′01.5; 3. Cadee Alder, Manti, 35′03.5; 4. Amelia Cook, Union, 32′06.5; 5. Kambree Taylor, Delta, 32′03.25; 6. IIa Jacobs, Juan Diego, 32′01.5; 7. Marvella Young, Delta, 31′11.75; 8. Keely Hansen, Manti, 30′06.5.

Javelin — 1. Cadee Alder, Manti, 152′07.0; 2. Justi Cook, Union, 143′10.0; 3. Brooklyn Olson, Manti, 120′00.0; 4. IIa Jacobs, Juan Diego, 118′06.0; 5. Rebecca Swasey, Carbon, 114′06.0; 6. Alyssa Haller, Canyon View, 101′05.0; 7. Ellie Williams, Juan Diego, 98′08.0; 8. Ella Bishop, South Summit, 97′08.0.

Class 2A Girls

Team scores

1. North Summit, 43

2. Millard, 39

3. Grand, 22

4. South Sevier, 13

5. North Sevier, 11

5. Enterprise, 11

7. American Heritage, 10

7. Rowland Hall, 10

Girls individual results

3,200 meters — . Brooke Greenberg, Rowland Hall, 10:53.04; 2. Ainsleigh Kasprick, Grand County, 11:14.99; 3. Chayden Sargent, North Summit, 11:18.28; 4. Audrey Moore, North Summit, 11:41.15; 5. Hadley Kasprick, Grand County, 11:48.45; 6. Kyra Moat, Millard, 11:52.56; 7. Ava Sargent, North Summit, 11:57.46; 8. Isabell Sargent, North Summit, 12:00.59.

Sprint medley relay — 1. Grand County (Hannah Burgess, Makenna Jackman, Hadley Kasprick, Gemma Phillips), 4:12.47; 2. Beaver, 4:19.06; 3. Millard, 4:25.86; 4. North Summit, 4:29.86; 5. Maeser Prep Academy, 4:32.94; 6. South Sevier, 4:36.57; 7. St. Joseph Catholic, 4:39.42; 8. Enterprise, 4:40.06.

High jump — 1. Ellen Reed, American Heritage, 5′07.0; 2. Cale Torgerson, North Sevier, 5′06.0; 3. Riley Gough, South Sevier, 5′05.0; 4. Keezie Flannery, San Juan, 4′11.0; 4. Ellie Stephens, North Summit, 4′11.0; 6. Kashlyn Jensen, North Summit, 4′11.0; 6. Rebekah Stewart, Gunnison Valley, 4′11.0; 8. Hallee Peterson, Gunnison Valley, 4′11.0.

Shot put — 1. Ellie Stephens, North Summit, 37′11.0; 2. Eliza Larsen, Millard, 35′01.25; 3. Lily Moon, Duchesne, 33′11.0; 4. Taylor Janes, Kanab, 33′03.25; 5. Chadlin Blonquist, North Summit, 33′01.0; 6. Savannah Richmond, San Juan, 32′10.5; 7. Kaylee Hansen, North Sevier, 32′03.25; 8. Alyssa Rosquist, North Sevier, 30′11.25.

Javelin — 1. Jaycee Barlow, Enterprise, 114′07.0; 2. Abigail DeGraffenried, Millard, 110′11.0; 3. Blakelie Davies, Millard, 104′11.0; 4. Eliza Larsen, Millard, 104′07.0; 5. Mya Deaton, South Sevier, 103′04.0; 6. Jaidyn Kinnear, North Summit, 101′08.0; 7. Callie Cummings, Millard, 100′04.0; 8. Hallee Hutchins, Millard, 99′07.0.

Class 1A Girls

Team scores

1. Panguitch, 75

2. Rich, 40

3. Monticello, 24.5

4. Milford, 16

5. Valley, 11.5

6. Pinnacle, 8

7. Tabiona, 7

8. Escalante, 4

Girls individual results

3,200 meters — 1. Marah Long, Monticello, 11:34.12; 2. Paige Smith, Rich, 11:34.47; 3. Lyda Taylor, Rich, 11:39.24; 4. Brooke Albrecht, Panguitch, 11:45.02; 5. Annie Yardley, Panguitch, 12:13.33; 6. Siri Syrett, Bryce Valley, 12:28.38; 7. Ayla Carling, Monticello, 12:51.00; 8. Allie Carling, Monticello, 13:02.96.

Sprint medley relay — 1. Rich (Clare Shinkle, Carly England, Laci McKinnon, Lyda Taylor), 4:33.01; 2. Milford, 4:42.82; 3. Panguitch, 4:44.94; 4. Monticello, 4:45.16; 5. Valley, 4:57.63; 6. Whitehorse, 5:08.63; 7. Altamont, 5:37.28; 8. Dugway, 5:51.56.

High jump — 1. Paige Smith, Rich, 5′06.25; 2. Kendra Schofield, Milford, 5′01.0; 3. Peyton Pippy, Tabiona, 5′01.0; 4. Laci McKinnon, Rich, 4′11.0; 5. Maron Freestone, Monticello, 4′11.0; 5. Jane Jennings, Valley, 4′11.0; 7. Brianna Martinez, Valley, 4′09.0; 8. Taliya Allred, Tabiona, 4′09.0.

Shot put — 1. Byntlee Owens, Panguitch, 35′10.75; 2. Heather Kerr, Pinnacle, 32′06.0; 3. Jerzi Johnson, Panguitch, 32′05.0; 4. Klarity Edwards, Panguitch, 31′07.75; 5. Kadee Harland, Panguitch, 31′04.5; 6. Kyleigh Adair, Monticello, 31′02.0; 7. Emma Bettridge, Valley, 30′09.0; 8. Tyla Pugmire, Rich, 30′01.25.

Javelin — 1. Kadee Harland, Panguitch, 131′00.0; 2. Josslyn Griffin, Panguitch, 110′07.0; 3. Brooklyn Harland, Panguitch, 104′00.0; 4. Maci Frandsen, Panguitch, 102′09.0; 5. Sonata Griffin, Escalante, 102′03.0; 6. Cloee Orton, Panguitch, 100′07.0; 7. Lillee Torgersen, Panguitch, 99′00.0; 8. Haisley Chappell, Panguitch, 96′08.0.