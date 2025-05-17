While Saturday’s Game 2 of the 4A state baseball championship series wasn’t an elimination game for one team, Crimson Cliffs head coach Justin Abbott wanted his team to play like its season was on the line.

His team did just that, securing a 7-4 victory over the Snow Canyon Warriors to claim the 2025 4A baseball championship.

“I’m super excited for these guys. I can’t believe it,” the Mustangs’ head coach said moments after the final out.

“We kept talking about how we’re not surprised, with the way we play and how gritty every guy is. We put ourselves in a good spot, and guys came through.”

Following a scoreless first 2 ½ innings, Crimson Cliffs broke out the bats in the bottom of the third.

With one out in the inning, Jason McArthur knocked a single into left field, and two batters later, McKay Wright doubled to put runners on the corners.

Then up stepped Cutter Christensen, who lined a two-run double to left to make it 2-0 Mustangs.

After three quick outs in the top of the fourth, Crimson Cliffs increased its advantage with five runs in the bottom of the inning. Christensen once again came up big, delivering a two-out, 2-RBI single to make it 6-0 before Austin Smith knocked in a run to make it 7-0.

Mustangs starter Ryker Taylor continued to do his part after the big offensive inning, allowing just one Snow Canyon run in the top of the fifth. For the game, Taylor allowed just one earned run on three hits while striking out three.

“Ryker started and had a hell of a performance,” Abbott said.

Added Wright: “I’m not surprised. He did it against Timpanogos, and you know, he’s just a dog. There are some people who like the moment; he’s one of those dudes. When the pressure’s high and when the stakes are high, he’s one that’s going to come through and get it done.”

Crimson Cliffs celebrates winning the 4A state baseball championship on Saturday, May 17, 2025. | Spencer Rodak, for the Deseret News

Snow Canyon tried to get back into the game, scoring another three runs in the sixth inning to cut the deficit to 7-4, but it was too little, too late, and Crimson Cliffs shut the door with a pair of strikeouts from closer Quinn Chesnik in the seventh to secure the series sweep and a third state championship in four years for the Mustangs.

Winning a state title is never easy, let alone three in a short time span, but Abbott has built a winning culture within the Mustangs program, and one of the key pieces has been Wright.

“I can’t say enough about him as a young man,” Abbott said of his star right fielder. “He’s going on a mission to Ohio, then he’s coming back to play football. Just an unbelievable kid. Mac’s a legend, man. He’s got his name up in the rafters of the gym. It’s going to be there forever; he’s an unbelievable kid.”

And while Abbott was quick to give his senior leader props, Wright made sure to give credit to his teammates and the culture that Abbott and the coaching staff have built.

“We’ve been surrounded by awesome people,” said Wright, who has been part of all three title-winning teams. “This program, they’ve set a standard of winning, and I’ve been very blessed to a part of that.

“I’ve just been along for the ride, and I just tried to do what I can to help win, but I’ve been blessed with awesome people around me.”

Said Abbott: “Baseball’s been really good to me. It gave me some hardships, it was tough on me, but you know, this game, it makes you feel small sometimes, and that’s when you have to play big.

“Without my coaches, none of this is possible. I’ve got one of the best coaching staffs in the world. Thanks to the families for allowing me to have them, because it can’t be this without them. They’re all unbelievable guys, and it’s just a great program. The culture’s great.”

Asked for his final thoughts on another state title, Abbott had just two words.

“Go Mustangs!”