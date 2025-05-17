Union’s girls track team celebrates their victory in the 3A state track and field championship at the Clarence F. Robison Outdoor Track & Field at BYU in Provo on Saturday, May 17, 2025.

It was tight all day between the Morgan and Union boys at the 3A state meet.

The Trojans and Cougars kept going back and forth but in the end a slim 1.5 point difference allowed Morgan to win its third straight boys championship.

“We’ve just kind of created a culture that I think kids want to be a part of,” said Morgan boys track and field coach Brennen Fuller.

“A lot of the best athletes in the school want to be a part of it and it’s just kind of created a dynasty like a culture that kids just want to be a part of.”

Kenneth Whitmer had a big day for himself and the Trojans as he was the only boy to win an event for Morgan, taking both the 110 hurdles and the high jump.

Union wasn’t able to pull out the boys championship, but its girls managed to claim 127 points on Saturday. Richfield finished second with 102 points.

The Cougars’ River White stole the show as she grabbed the 1,600 meter and 3,200 meter wins. While Union had three event wins, its consistency at finding a spot on the podium in nearly every event pushed it through the state meet.

“All weekend they competed super well and gave everything they had,” said Union head coach Levi Wise.

“We talked about focusing on the things we can control going into this week and that was giving our best effort and taking care of our bodies. They did that and I’m super proud of them.”

Class 3A Top 3

Boys

Morgan, 98.5 Union, 97 Juab, 92.5

Girls

Union, 127 Richfield, 102 Emery, 89

3A Championship storylines

Morgan pulls out clutch win over Union

A 1.5 point difference allowed Morgan to win a third consecutive boys championship. The Trojans had an athlete on every podium except two. Morgan took four spots on the 110 hurdles and three on the 300 hurdles.

“Going into today, I looked at scores and I’m like, ‘Hey, we have a shot to win by 11, but in track that never is safe,’” Fuller said. “I think that sets our team apart is the culture. When one kid has a bad day and doesn’t hit the mark he wants, another kid steps up for him.”

Consistency allowed Union girls to go back-to-back

Union’s White may have won two events, but a high jump win by Lisa Richards and getting a Cougar athlete on all podiums except one proved enough to take a convincing team win.

Union returned a large amount of athletes from last year’s team and the continuity was an advantage all year long.

“We were state champions last year and so we wanted to come back and double down on that,” Wise said.

“We had everybody returning except one girl and so we came back and worked really hard all year long.”

3A Record Breakers

Skylee Guymon, Emery (42.69, 300 hurdles) – Broke her own state record of 42.93 from earlier this year.

“I just feel really good,” Guymon said. “It’s so fun to run here because I’m running against such talented girls that were able to push me, so it was just a lot of fun.”

3A Multi-event winners

River White, Union – 1,600, 3,200 meters

“This is my last state championship as a high schooler, and I just wanted to make sure that I gave everything I had,” White said. “There was quite a bit of pressure, but I just made sure I wasn’t letting that be the main thing I focused on.

“I just wanted to focus on being with my team for one of the last times and being in this environment for one of the last times as a high schooler.”

Skylee Guymon, Emery – 100, 300 hurdles

“I’m really excited because I still have a lot to improve on, so I’m just really happy to keep working and get better,” Guymon said.

Maile Mataele, Juan Diego – Shot put, discus

Jaden Heap, Juab – Long jump, 200 meters

“I felt pretty good with my finals today,” Heap said. “I actually PRed (200 meter) compared to my prelim time with negative wind and it was my last event and I’ve already been through so many and it’s hard on my body, so that one felt good.”

Kenneth Whitmer, Morgan - 110 hurdles, high jump

“It is genuinely one of the greatest experiences of my life,” Whitmer said. “It’s almost surreal. It was a close battle for the whole entire meet for whether we were going to win or not.

“We’ve taken the state championship for the past two years, so there was that expectation to win.”

3A Champs Key Performances

Kenneth Whitmer, Morgan - 110 hurdles champion (15.23), high jump champion (6′7.0″)

River White, Union - 1,600 meter champion (4:56.85), 3,200 meter champion (10:29.25)

Lisa Richards, Union - high jump champion (5′07.0)

3A Boys State Championship

Team scores

Morgan, 98.5 Union, 97 Juab, 92.5 Ogden, 56 Richfield, 54 Delta, 45.5 Summit, 43 Canyon View, 39

Boys Individual results

200 meters — 1. Jaden Heap, Juab, Jr., 21.33; 2. Payton Myers, Juab, Jr., 21.83; 3. Gage Yardley, Richfield, Sr., 22.13; 4. Kyle Lively, Summit Academy, Sr., 22.15; 5. Enoch Johnson, Morgan, Jr., 22.23; 6. Damon Millburn, South Summit, Sr., 22.27; 7. Braylen Fail, Juan Diego, Jr., 22.54; 8. Cy Arnold, Ogden, Sr., 22.64.

400 meters — 1. Ty Johnson, Grantsville, Jr., 49.55; 2. Wayke Olsen, Union, Sr., 49.73; 3. Maxwell Carlson, Carbon, Sr., 49.76; 4. Kenneth Whitmer, Morgan, Jr., 50.10; 5. Hudson Spell, Richfield, Sr., 50.14; 6. Ridge Olsen, Union, Jr., 50.16; 7. Max Holtry, Morgan, Jr., 50.61; 8. Brady Bell, Union, Sr., 50.73.

800 meters — 1. Martin Honl, Layton Christian Academy, Sr., 1:56.63; 2. Matthew Costello, Union, Sr., 1:58.18; 3. Ryan Ekstrom, Ogden, Sr., 1:58.65; 4. Thomas Daniels, Canyon View, Sr., 1:58.69; 5. Kaden Kolste, Delta, Jr., 1:58.76; 6. Rustin Reddish, Ogden, Sr., 1:58.80; 7. Jadon Heywood, North Sanpete, Sr., 1:59.01; 8. Henry Rose, Morgan, Jr., 2:01.81.

1,600 meters — 1. Thomas Daniels, Canyon View, Sr., 4:23.99; 2. Kaden McGovern, Summit Academy, Sr., 4:25.33; 3. Matthew Costello, Union, Sr., 4:26.40; 4. Rustin Reddish, Ogden, Sr., 4:27.89; 5. Bradley Ekstrom, Ogden, Sr., 4:28.69; 6. Logan Hadley, Canyon View, Sr., 4:30.61; 7. Hank Barnett, Richfield, So., 4:31.03; 8. Hunter Horrocks, Union, Jr., 4:31.95.

3,200 meters — 1. Kaden McGovern, Summit Academy, Sr., 9:19.63; 2. Matthew Costello, Union, Sr., 9:21.36; 3. Thomas Daniels, Canyon View, Sr., 9:29.50; 4. Bradley Ekstrom, Ogden, Sr., 9:33.97; 5. Logan Hadley, Canyon View, Sr., 9:39.16; 6. Paul Gardner, Manti, So., 9:41.16; 7. Benson May, Manti, Jr., 9:41.19; 8. Hunter Horrocks, Union, Jr., 9:48.56.

110 hurdles — 1. Kenneth Whitmer, Morgan, Jr., 15.23; 2. Jackson Turner, Ogden, Jr., 15.54; 3. Parker DeVries, Morgan, Sr., 15.66; 4. Maverick Guymon, Morgan, Sr., 15.71; 5. Gavin Miller, Union, Sr., 15.88; 6. Drake Beebe, Morgan, Fr., 16.18; 7. Jett Rawlinson, Delta, Jr., 16.54; 8. Carter Branch, Carbon, So., 16.58.

300 hurdles — 1. Gavin Miller, Union, Sr., 38.70; 2. Maverick Guymon, Morgan, Sr., 38.85; 3. Parker DeVries, Morgan, Sr., 39.75; 4. Jackson Turner, Ogden, Jr., 40.63; 5. Bodie Erickson, Morgan, Sr., 40.64; 6. Bradley Sweeney, Carbon, Sr., 41.64; 7. Korver Pace, Delta, So., 41.82; 8. Jett Rawlinson, Delta, Jr., 42.32.

4x100 relay — 1. Juab (Triston Coleman, Payton Myers, Korbin Mace, Jaden Heap), 41.75; 2. Union, 42.84; 3. Summit Academy, 42.89; 4. Richfield, 43.38; 5. Carbon, 44.05; 6. Ogden, 44.23; 7. South Summit, 44.28; 7. Morgan, 44.28.

4x400 relay — 1. Union (Brady Bell, Gavin Miller, Ridge Olsen, Wayke Olsen), 3:20.53; 2. Morgan, 3:22.10; 3. Richfield, 3:28.39; 4. Canyon View, 3:29.69; 5. Carbon, 3:30.69; 6. Juab, 3:31.49; 7. Delta, 3:33.17; 8. Ogden, 3:37.67.

Sprint medley relay — 1. Union (Trace Thomas, Ridge Olsen, Brady Bell, Matthew Costello), 3:31.98; 2. Summit Academy, 3:34.10; 3. Ogden, 3:34.36; 4. Morgan, 3:35.11; 5. Carbon, 3:38.38; 6. Delta, 3:40.53; 7. North Sanpete, 3:44.29; 8. Manti, 3:46.67.

Long jump — 1. Jaden Heap, Juab, Jr., 22′03.0; 2. Gage Yardley, Richfield, Sr., 21′05.5; 3. Kenneth Whitmer, Morgan, Jr., 21′04.5; 4. Dexter Packard, Carbon, So., 21′04.5; 5. Ethan Duncan, Union, Sr., 21′02.0; 6. Blake Rasmussen, Union, Sr., 20′11.0; 7. Connor Pruitt, Delta, Sr., 20′06.25; 8. Kix Riding, Delta, So., 20′04.75.

High jump — 1. Kenneth Whitmer, Morgan, Jr., 6′7.0″; 2. Cooper Allred, Juab, Sr., 6′4.0″; 3. Traxton Jewkes, Carbon, Sr., 6′4.0″; 4. Dresden Jensen, Grantsville, Jr., 6′0.0″; 5. Kelsen Allred, Juab, So., 6′0.0″; 5. Bodey Shurtz, Delta, So., 6′0.0″; 7. Cody Bills, Canyon View, Sr., 5′10.0″; 8. Joseph McLean, Morgan, Jr., 5′10.0″.

Shot put — 1. Seth Blunt, Union, Jr., 48′11.0″; 2. Zayden Viers, Delta, Sr., 48′2.25″; 3. Adrien Campbell, Ogden, Jr., 45′10.5″; 4. Jace Milberger, Juab, Sr., 44′10.5″; 5. Kaleb Hess, Richfield, Jr., 44′9.0″; 6. Luke Worley, Richfield, Jr., 42′6.75″; 7. Tavin Hopoate, Juab, Jr., 42′1.25″; 8. Blake Forsythe, Richfield, Sr., 41′8.0″.

Discus — 1. Zayden Viers, Delta, Sr., 159′05.0; 2. Levi Brooks, Morgan, Sr., 156′02.0; 3. Luke Worley, Richfield, Jr., 146′02.0; 4. Devon Byars, Emery, Sr., 146′01.0; 5. Bridger Leavitt, Canyon View, Sr., 138′03.0; 6. Mason Forsythe, Richfield, So., 133′08.0; 7. Bridger Damron, Richfield, So., 133′00.0; 8. Dylan Moody, Delta, Jr., 129′10.0.

Javelin — 1. Jay Rowley, Juab, Sr., 183′4.0″; 2. Kaylex Cox, Manti, Sr., 178′2.0″; 3. Kobe Driggs, Delta, Jr., 177′7.0″; 4. Boston Moser, Morgan, Jr., 162′2.0″; 5. Porter Jackson, Juab, Sr., 160′2.0″; 6. Coby Rasmussen, Manti, Jr., 157′8.0″; 7. Gavin Miller, Union, Sr., 157′1.0″; 8. Gage England, Juab, Sr., 155′3.0″.

3A Girls State Championship

Team scores

Union, 127 Richfield, 102 Emery, 89 Carbon, 54 Morgan, 41.5 Juan Diego, 41 Manti, 31 Summit Academy, 21

Girls Individual results

100 meters — 1. Giselle Fehrenbach, Summit Academy, Fr., 12.33; 2. Karli Jones, Richfield, So., 12.40; 3. Camryn Huber, Union, Sr., 12.70; 4. Hadley Chadwick, Ben Lomond, Jr., 12.84; 5. Sophie Smoot, South Summit, So., 12.85; 6. London Garner, Union, Sr., 12.89; 7. Kendall Peterson, Morgan, So., 12.94; 8. Brier Gailey, Morgan, Sr., 12.98.

200 meters — 1. Karli Jones, Richfield, So., 25.04; 2. Giselle Fehrenbach, Summit Academy, Fr., 25.46; 3. Skylee Guymon, Emery, So., 25.92; 4. Camryn Huber, Union, Sr., 26.17; 5. Kiki Booker, Judge Memorial Catholic, Sr., 26.22; 6. Kendall Peterson, Morgan, So., 26.33; 7. Hadley Chadwick, Ben Lomond, Jr., 26.65; 8. London Garner, Union, Sr., 26.72.

400 meters — 1. Gianna White, Carbon, Sr., 59.11; 2. Lisa Richards, Union, So., 59.64; 3. Alexis Burt, Morgan, Sr., 1:00.02; 4. Ella Kerrigan, Juan Diego, Fr., 1:00.80; 5. Emma Bowman, Carbon, Jr., 1:01.05; 6. Savannah Christensen, North Sanpete, So., 1:01.09; 7. Berlin Beasley, Ogden, So., 1:01.31; 8. Olivia Geddes, Ogden, Fr., 1:02.57.

800 meters — 1. Rozlyn Stowe, Carbon, Jr., 2:12.17; 2. Addy Guymon, Emery, Jr., 2:12.72; 3. River White, Union, Sr., 2:14.78; 4. Gentry Christiansen, Emery, So., 2:19.14; 5. Jaylie Jenkins, Union, Sr., 2:22.10; 6. Brighten Goold, Richfield, Sr., 2:22.73; 7. KinLee Barney, Richfield, So., 2:25.86; 8. Anna Smith, Judge Memorial Catholic, Jr., 2:27.80.

1,600 meters — 1. River White, Union, Sr., 4:56.85; 2. Gentry Christiansen, Emery, So., 5:06.72; 3. Jaylie Jenkins, Union, Sr., 5:07.22; 4. Brighten Goold, Richfield, Sr., 5:28.91; 5. Kaylee Nielsen, Union, Fr., 5:28.93; 6. Clara Geddes, Ogden, So., 5:29.10; 7. Addie Hurst, Emery, Jr., 5:30.19; 8. KinLee Barney, Richfield, So., 5:30.79.

3,200 meters — 1. River White, Union, Sr., 10:29.25; 2. Addy Guymon, Emery, Jr., 10:35.51; 3. Jaylie Jenkins, Union, Sr., 10:55.56; 4. Gentry Christiansen, Emery, So., 11:11.99; 5. Lundi Ferrier, Ben Lomond, Sr., 11:41.95; 6. Reese Moss, Summit Academy, Sr., 11:43.70; 7. Brighten Goold, Richfield, Sr., 11:44.28; 8. Addie Hurst, Emery, Jr., 11:45.55.

100 hurdles — 1. Skylee Guymon, Emery, So., 14.59; 2. Lisa Richards, Union, So., 15.17; 3. Emersyn Visser, Providence Hall, Sr., 15.49; 4. Mylee Jensen, Richfield, Sr., 15.67; 5. Megan Beus, Ogden, Jr., 16.17; 6. Isabel Wanstrom, South Summit, Sr., 16.22; 7. Taylor Novak, Canyon View, Jr., 16.38; 8. Kabree Gordon, Emery, Jr., 16.43.

300 hurdles — 1. Skylee Guymon, Emery, So., 42.69; 2. Emersyn Visser, Providence Hall, Sr., 45.25; 3. Mylee Jensen, Richfield, Sr., 46.55; 4. Megan Beus, Ogden, Jr., 47.57; 5. Kabree Gordon, Emery, Jr., 48.08; 6. Katie Jones, North Sanpete, Jr., 48.14; 7. Ashley Burt, Morgan, Sr., 48.30; 8. Brighton Aland, Union, So., 48.50.

4x100 relay — 1. Richfield (Mylee Jensen, Preslie Harward, Katie Anderson, Karli Jones), 49.91; 2. Union, 50.21; 3. Morgan, 50.87; 4. Carbon, 51.38; 5. Canyon View, 51.66; 6. Grantsville, 52.28; 7. Juab, 52.31; 8. Ogden, 52.57.

4x400 relay — 1. Emery (Molly Christiansen, Gentry Christiansen, Skylee Guymon, Addy Guymon), 4:01.48; 2. Carbon, 4:04.57; 3. Union, 4:08.57; 4. Morgan, 4:12.48; 5. Richfield, 4:12.71; 6. Juab, 4:14.34; 7. Juan Diego, 4:14.95; 8. North Sanpete, 4:15.15.

Sprint medley relay — 1. Carbon (Brooklyn Lowe, Malia Smith, Gianna White, Rozlyn Stowe), 4:07.19; 2. Morgan, 4:22.37; 3. Union, 4:23.95; 4. Richfield, 4:26.35; 5. Emery, 4:29.48; 6. South Summit, 4:33.70; 7. Ogden, 4:36.50; 8. North Sanpete, 4:38.27.

Long jump — 1. Mylee Jensen, Richfield, Sr., 17′5.0″; 2. Karli Jones, Richfield, So., 17′3.75″; 3. Lisa Richards, Union, So., 16′11.5″; 4. RowdieLynn Savage, Juab, Jr., 16′4.5″; 5. Kabree Gordon, Emery, Jr., 16′2.5″; 6. Savannah Christensen, North Sanpete, So., 16′2.0″; 7. Kendall Peterson, Morgan, So., 16′1.5″; 8. Katie Anderson, Richfield, Sr., 15′9.75″.

High jump — 1. Lisa Richards, Union, 5′07.0; 2. Isabel Wanstrom, South Summit, 5′01.0; 3. Alyssa Stevens, Grantsville, 5′01.0; 3. Makayla Williams, Morgan, 5′01.0; 5. Emily Dufour, Carbon, 4′11.0; 5. Eliza Harward, Juab, 4′11.0; 5. Megan Stilson, Emery, 4′11.0; 8. BrinLee Brough, Delta, 4′11.0.

Shot put — 1. Maile Mataele, Juan Diego, Jr., 36′01.75; 2. Anali Kling, Richfield, So., 36′01.5; 3. Cadee Alder, Manti, Sr., 35′03.5; 4. Amelia Cook, Union, Jr., 32′06.5; 5. Kambree Taylor, Delta, Jr., 32′03.25; 6. IIa Jacobs, Juan Diego, Jr., 32′01.5; 7. Marvella Young, Delta, Jr., 31′11.75; 8. Keely Hansen, Manti, So., 30′06.5.

Discus — 1. Maile Mataele, Juan Diego, Jr., 125′8.0″; 2. Cadee Alder, Manti, Sr., 117′1.0″; 3. Emma Peterson, Richfield, So., 105′1.0″; 4. Maggie Belnap, Richfield, Fr., 102′5.0″; 5. IIa Jacobs, Juan Diego, Jr., 99′11.0″; 6. Anali Kling, Richfield, So., 99′7.0″; 7. Torence Taylor, Canyon View, So., 96′10.0″; 8. Jenna Torman, Morgan, So., 96′7.0″.

Javelin — 1. Cadee Alder, Manti, Sr., 152′07.0; 2. Justi Cook, Union, Sr., 143′10.0; 3. Brooklyn Olson, Manti, Sr., 120′00.0; 4. IIa Jacobs, Juan Diego, Jr., 118′06.0; 5. Rebecca Swasey, Carbon, Sr., 114′06.0; 6. Alyssa Haller, Canyon View, Jr., 101′05.0; 7. Ellie Williams, Juan Diego, Jr., 98′08.0; 8. Ella Bishop, South Summit, So., 97′08.0.