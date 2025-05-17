American Fork’s boys and girls track teams celebrate their victories in the 6A state track and field championship with a victory lap, at the Clarence F. Robison Outdoor Track & Field at BYU in Provo on Saturday, May 17, 2025.

American Fork’s boys and girls swept the 6A state championships on Saturday at the state track meet at BYU.

For the boys, it was their first-ever state title, while the girls repeated as state champs.

There were two additional overall state records set in 6A this year by Mountain Ridge’s Kinzlee Riddle and Herriman’s Tayshaun Ogomo.

Here’s a look at some of the top storylines from this year’s meet.

Westlake's Sariah Gerald competes in the 6A girls 100m hurdles, where she came in first, during the 6A state track and field championship at the Clarence F. Robison Outdoor Track & Field at BYU in Provo on Saturday, May 17, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Mountain Ridge's Kinzlee Riddle crosses the finish line in first place in the 6A girls 400m dash during the 6A state track and field championship at the Clarence F. Robison Outdoor Track & Field at BYU in Provo on Saturday, May 17, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

American Fork's boys and girls track teams celebrate their victories in the 6A state track and field championship with a victory lap, at the Clarence F. Robison Outdoor Track & Field at BYU in Provo on Saturday, May 17, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Herriman's Tayshaun Ogomo crosses the finish line winning the 800m race and setting a state record during the 6A state track and field championship at the Clarence F. Robison Outdoor Track & Field at BYU in Provo on Saturday, May 17, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Bingham's Kamryn Moore competes in high jump, which he came in first in, during the 6A state track and field championship at the Clarence F. Robison Outdoor Track & Field at BYU in Provo on Saturday, May 17, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Class 6A Top 3

Boys

American Fork, 132.5 Corner Canyon, 117.5 Herriman, 89.5

Girls

American Fork, 101.5 Lone Peak, 78 Riverton, 68

6A Championship storylines

American Fork boys capture first-ever state title

Depth and star power helped American Fork capture its first state title in school history.

The Cavemen finished with three individual champs, placed in three of four relays and in total placed 22 athletes on the podium in their march to the championship to dethrone five-time state champion Corner Canyon.

“They’ve been solid all year, and we knew we had a shot,” said American Fork coach Brett Myrup. “We had field events. That was our strength and the distance runners, so it was just, we’re hoping we could steal our points there, because we knew Corner was going to get a million in the sprints so we had to be solid elsewhere, and it went well.”

American Fork obviously got a huge chunk of points in the distance races, placing three runners in all three distance events.

Ryker Miller proved to be a surprise winner for the Cavemen as he came in seeded fourth in the long jump.

“This is our first boys championship ever for AF, so it’s, it’s a huge milestone. We’ve been close a couple times, second last year, third couple times in my career, they almost got it in the 90s, so it’s nice to just finally get over the hump,” said Myrup.

American Fork girls repeat as state champs

A total of 31 years spanned American Fork’s first state championship (1993) to its second (2024).

The gap was much smaller between No. 2 and 3 as the Cavemen rolled to repeat state title in 2025.

A year after winning by 16 points, the cushion was 23 points this year as depth played a huge roll in the title performance as American Fork didn’t have a single individual champ.

“We were worried after last year because we lost some champions. We lost four of our state champions from last year, and our girls came back and just reloaded and our young girls did amazing this year. We had four underclassmen qualify for state in several events which helped us out,” said Myrup.

That depth helped American Fork place in the top five in all four relays.

Cambria Hasler, who has been dealing with stress fractures in her legs, was the star for American Fork as she recorded two runner-up finishes and then a third-place finish.

“Cambria Hasler. I can’t not mention her, because she’s been half broken for the last month,” said Myrup. “Just gutting it out and got us 20 plus points, so that was what we expected, and she’s been amazing all year.”

Scenes from the 6A state track and field championship at the Clarence F. Robison Outdoor Track & Field at BYU in Provo on Saturday, May 17, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

6A Record Breakers

Kinzlee Riddle, Mountain Ridge (23.30, 200 meters) – tied previous state record by Fremont’s Amare Harlan in 2023).

“I didn’t really think that was a possibility for me ‘til I ran a 23.89 at UVU, and once I hit 23 that was a big barrier for me and I realized I’m faster than I think,” said Riddle

Tayshaun Ogomo, Herriman (1:49.40, 800 meters) – Broke the all-time state record of 1:49.77 by Davis’ Logan Mackay in 2016.

“I came fifth last year, and I really wanted that one, and my teammate the year before won it, so seeing him do that and my training has been just perfect up to this.

We’ve been working hard, really, putting in the work, and then seeing my teammates just go after it. I had two or three teammates win individual state titles, so I was like, it’s my turn. It’s my time to shine. So perfect weather, perfect day, perfect training. Everything just lined up.”

6A Multi-event winners

Matthew Bryant, Lone Peak – shot put, discus

David Konan, Corner Canyon – 100, 200 meters, 4x100, 4x200

“My sophomore year was riddle with injuries, and lost last year due to eligibility and just coming out here and picking up from where I left my sophomore year just means the world to me,” said Konan, who also was a part of two relay wins.

“It feels amazing. You can’t describe this feeling. I’m just proud of my guys who came out here and competed. I did my part and so did everyone else.”

Maya Bybee, Lone Peak – 1,600, 3,200 meters, 4x800 relay

Kinzlee Riddle, Mountain Ridge – 100, 200, 400 meters

“It was a good day. I wish I could’ve done a little better in my 400. I’m happy about my 100 that was better than expected. I think that’s pretty impressive,” said Riddle, who tied the 200 meters state record this week and will be racing at the University of Utah.

“I feel like I have a lot of potential and I’m just starting out. I haven’t run track too much and I’m really excited to see what I can do in college with the right training.”

Burklie Burton, Layton — discus, shot put

“I wish I was able to break that state record, but I couldn’t. I put in hard work and did everything I could,” said Burton about coming up just short in discus record chase.

“I’m proud of myself. I only really started throwing my sophomore year, so I haven’t been in the game for a while, so I’m pretty proud of what I’ve done over the past couple years.”

Scenes from the 6A state track and field championship at the Clarence F. Robison Outdoor Track & Field at BYU in Provo on Saturday, May 17, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

6A Champs Key Performances

Ryker Bement, American Fork - 1,600 meter champ, third-place finisher in both the 800 and 3,200 meters.

Ryker Miller, American Fork - Long jump state champ, fifth-place finisher in 300 hurdles and second-place in pole vault.

Austin Plewe, American Fork - Second-place in 1,600 meters, sixth-place in 800 and 3,200 meters.

Cael Flinders, American Fork — State champ in 400 meters, sixth-place finisher in 200 meters

Cambria Hasler, American Fork — Second-place in 100 and 400 meters, and third-place in 200 meters.

Abigail Combs, American Fork — Second in discus, fourth in shot put

Lily Collier, American Fork — Third in 300 hurdles, fourth in high jump and 100 hurdles.

Skye Jensen, American Fork — Second in 3,200 meters, fourth in 1,600 meters

6A Boys State Championship

Team scores

American Fork, 132.5 Corner Canyon, 117.5 Herriman, 89.5 Layton, 54 Syracuse, 41 Weber, 38.5 Lone Peak, 35.5 Davis, 31

Boys Individual results

100 meters — 1. David Konan, Corner Canyon, Sr., 10.67; 2. Ryker Robinson, Layton, Sr., 10.72; 3. Gavin Hurst, Layton, Jr., 10.75; 3. Jerome Myles, Corner Canyon, Sr., 10.75; 5. Wyatt Harmer, Syracuse, Sr., 10.89; 6. Briggs Parker, Skyridge, Jr., 10.92; 7. Chryshaun Lee, Corner Canyon, Sr., 10.93; 8. Steven Carlsen, Corner Canyon, Sr., 10.94.

200 meters — 1. David Konan, Sr. (Corner Canyon), 21.64; 2. Brock White, Sr. (Corner Canyon), 21.71; 3. Chryshaun Lee, Sr. (Corner Canyon), 21.76; 4. Owen McNeel, Sr. (Lone Peak), 21.89; 5. Kaden Fairbanks, Jr. (American Fork), 21.92; 6. Cael Flinders, Sr. (American Fork), 21.93; 7. Wyatt Harmer, Sr. (Syracuse), 22.16; 8. Briggs Parker, Jr. (Skyridge), 22.27.

400 meters — 1. Cael Flinders, American Fork, Sr., 48.34; 2. Tanner Merrill, Syracuse, Jr., 48.47; 3. Kaden Fairbanks, American Fork, Jr., 48.48; 4. Liam Lungren, Westlake, Jr., 49.41; 5. Zeke Kearney, Herriman, Sr., 49.53; 6. Orion Patten, Fremont, Sr., 49.58; 7. Kyrik Patch, Lone Peak, Sr., 49.87; 8. Slade Parker, Fremont, Jr., 49.88.

800 meters — 1. Tayshaun Ogomo, Herriman, Sr., 1:49.40; 2. McKay Wells, Corner Canyon, Sr., 1:49.57; 3. Ryker Bement, American Fork, Sr., 1:52.26; 4. Micah Tang, Herriman, Sr., 1:52.39; 5. Garrison Johnson, Weber, Sr., 1:52.57; 6. Austin Plewe, American Fork, Jr., 1:53.66; 7. Jonah Tang, Herriman, Sr., 1:54.15; 8. Kaden Evans, American Fork, Sr., 1:54.84.

1,600 meters — 1. Ryker Bement, American Fork, Sr., 4:11.94; 2. Austin Plewe, American Fork, Jr., 4:12.63; 3. Tayshaun Ogomo, Herriman, Sr., 4:13.14; 4. Micah Tang, Herriman, Sr., 4:14.02; 5. Carter Moore, American Fork, Sr., 4:15.76; 6. Cooper Tripp, Herriman, Sr., 4:16.45; 7. Eli Jarvis, Herriman, Jr., 4:16.98; 7. Phin Mayer, Corner Canyon, Sr., 4:16.98.

3,200 meters — 1. Jackson Spencer, Herriman, Jr., 8:56.43; 2. Kaden Evans, American Fork, Sr., 9:00.08; 3. Ryker Bement, American Fork, Sr., 9:07.29; 4. Micah Tang, Herriman, Sr., 9:08.55; 5. Carter Moore, American Fork, Sr., 9:08.83; 6. Austin Plewe, American Fork, Jr., 9:10.51; 7. Jonah Tang, Herriman, Sr., 9:13.38; 8. Jonathan Thornley, Layton, Sr., 9:15.51.

110 hurdles — 1. Josh Hamblin, Weber, Jr., 14.03; 2. Caleb Flint, Davis, Sr., 14.26; 3. Bradley Floyd, Syracuse, Sr., 14.68; 4. Trevor Cox, Layton, Jr., 15.26; 5. Blake Ames, Corner Canyon, Sr., 15.28; 6. Brenden Peavley, Corner Canyon, Sr., 15.34; 7. Carson Howard, Lehi, Jr., 15.59; 8. Kyle Greenwood, Farmington, Jr., 15.62.

300 hurdles — 1. Caleb Flint, Davis, Sr., 37.16; 2. Brock White, Corner Canyon, Sr., 37.61; 3. Blake Ames, Corner Canyon, Sr., 37.95; 4. Dejan Richards, Riverton, Sr., 37.99; 5. Ryker Miller, American Fork, Sr., 38.67; 6. Trevor Cox, Layton, Jr., 39.37; 7. Bradley Floyd, Syracuse, Sr., 39.50; 8. Joseph Hartvigsen, Layton, Jr., 39.85.

4x100 relay — 1. Corner Canyon (Bryton Brady, Isaiah Morris, Scott Pepper, David Konan), 41.02; 2. Layton, 41.88; 3. Skyridge, 42.20; 4. Herriman, 42.24; 5. Syracuse, 42.28; 6. American Fork, 42.29; 7. Farmington, 42.71; 8. Bingham, 42.97.

4x200 relay — 1. Corner Canyon (Blake Ames, Sr., David Konan, Sr., Scott Pepper, Jr., Jerome Myles, Sr.), 1:25.40; 2. Herriman, 1:27.09; 3. Syracuse, 1:27.10; 4. American Fork, 1:27.39; 5. Mountain Ridge, 1:27.90; 6. Skyridge, 1:28.07; 7. Riverton, 1:28.64; 8. Lone Peak, 1:29.09.

4x400 relay — 1. Herriman (Ryan Snedaker, Sr., Tayshaun Ogomo, Sr., Jackson Spencer, Jr., Zeke Kearney, Sr.), 3:15.83; 2. Westlake, 3:19.42; 3. Fremont, 3:20.81; 4. Weber, 3:21.44; 5. Lehi, 3:21.48; 6. Layton, 3:21.51; 7. Riverton, 3:23.49; 8. Davis, 3:23.57.

4x800 relay — 1. Herriman (Jonah Tang, Sr., Micah Tang, Sr., Tayshaun Ogomo, Sr., Jackson Spencer, Jr.), 7:38.93; 2. American Fork, 7:42.78; 3. Corner Canyon, 7:46.27; 4. Weber, 7:55.27; 5. Layton, 7:57.09; 6. Davis, 8:02.36; 7. Riverton, 8:02.87; 8. Syracuse, 8:02.98.

Long jump — 1. Ryker Miller, American Fork, Sr., 22′08.25; 2. Joshua Keel, Lehi, Sr., 21′09.25; 3. Ryan Snedaker, Herriman, Sr., 21′07.75; 4. Taylor Roberts, Lone Peak, So., 21′02.5; 5. Kamryn Moore, Bingham, Sr., 20′11.25; 6. Austin Jacobsen, Copper Hills, Sr., 20′08.5; 7. Nash Smoot, Weber, Sr., 20′08.25; 8. Carson Howard, Lehi, Jr., 20′07.0.

High jump — 1. Kamryn Moore, Bingham, Sr., 6′6.0″; 2. Konley Boyle, Weber, Sr., 6′4.0″; 3. Ty Baird, Skyridge, Jr., 6′4.0″; 4. Brandon Crockett, Weber, Sr., 6′2.0″; 4. Joshua Merrill, American Fork, Sr., 6′2.0″; 6. Griffin Davis, Layton, Jr., 6′2.0″; 6. Andy Ramirez, Westlake, Sr., 6′2.0″; 8. Cooper Ihler, Mountain Ridge, Sr., 6′2.0″.

Shot put — 1. Matthew Bryant, Lone Peak, Jr., 63′03.5; 2. Jace Cook, Syracuse, So., 62′10.25; 3. Asher Bowcutt, Copper Hills, Sr., 58′02.5; 4. Johnny Parker, Davis, So., 54′03.25; 5. Tina‘u Fiaui, Corner Canyon, Jr., 53′06.5; 6. Kayden Duffin, Layton, Jr., 52′00.25; 7. Benjamin Asay, Layton, Jr., 51′06.0; 8. Madden Jensen, American Fork, Jr., 50′05.25.

Discus — 1. Matthew Bryant, Lone Peak, Jr., 197′07.0; 2. Asher Bowcutt, Copper Hills, Sr., 175′00.0; 3. Spencer Rice, Westlake, Sr., 161′02.0; 4. Tina‘u Fiaui, Corner Canyon, Jr., 156′06.0; 5. Tayvin Jensen, American Fork, Sr., 155′07.0; 6. Kayden Duffin, Layton, Jr., 155′05.0; 7. Johnny Parker, Davis, So., 153′08.0; 8. Madden Jensen, American Fork, Jr., 152′10.0.

Javelin — 1. Ryder Gatten, Mountain Ridge, Sr., 191′0.0″; 2. Keaton Peery, Copper Hills, Sr., 191′0.0″; 3. Edward Hutchings, Skyridge, Sr., 188′4.0″; 4. Trevor Cox, Layton, Jr., 174′3.0″; 5. Spencer Rice, Westlake, Sr., 173′6.0″; 6. Sterling Fillmore, Lehi, So., 165′4.0″; 7. Pearce Fowler, Pleasant Grove, Sr., 165′3.0″; 8. Luke Palmer, Riverton, Jr., 161′6.0″.

Pole vault — 1. Adam Wightman, Mountain Ridge, Sr., 16′1.0″; 2. Ryker Miller, American Fork, Sr., 15′0.0″; 3. Aidan Springer, Corner Canyon, Sr., 13′0.0″; 4. Bronson Miller, American Fork, So., 13′0.0″; 5. Porter Luthi, Copper Hills, Sr., 12′6.0″; 6. Matthew Wagoner, Lone Peak, Sr., 12′0.0″; 7. Joshua Conlin, Davis, So., 11′6.0″; 8. Logan Allen, Farmington, Sr., 11′6.0″.

Mountain Ridge’s Kinzlee Riddle crosses the finish line in first place in the 6A girls 400m dash during the 6A state track and field championship at the Clarence F. Robison Outdoor Track & Field at BYU in Provo on Saturday, May 17, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

6A Girls State Championship

Team scores

American Fork, 101.5 Lone Peak, 78 Riverton, 68 Layton, 61 Mountain Ridge, 60 Corner Canyon, 56.5 Herriman, 48 Davis, 44

Girls Individual results

100 meters — 1. Kinzlee Riddle, Mountain Ridge, Sr., 11.70; 2. Cambria Hasler, American Fork, Sr., 11.85; 3. Liberty Henstrom, Corner Canyon, Sr., 12.00; 4. Layla Valadez, Corner Canyon, So., 12.20; 5. Sadie Fletcher, Weber, Jr., 12.23; 6. Aubree Hardy, Davis, Sr., 12.24; 7. Kaela Boden, Syracuse, Sr., 12.45; 7. Alice Peterson, Corner Canyon, Jr., 12.45.

200 meters — 1. Kinzlee Riddle, Mountain Ridge, Sr., 23.66; 2. Liberty Henstrom, Corner Canyon, Sr., 24.61; 3. Cambria Hasler, American Fork, Sr., 24.75; 4. Aubree Hardy, Davis, Sr., 25.07; 5. Alice Peterson, Corner Canyon, Jr., 25.27; 6. Sadie Fletcher, Weber, Jr., 25.37; 7. Layla Valadez, Corner Canyon, So., 25.38; 8. Hannah Cluff, American Fork, Jr., 25.83.

400 meters — 1. Kinzlee Riddle, Mountain Ridge, Sr., 53.06; 2. Cambria Hasler, American Fork, Sr., 55.77; 3. Kaitlyn Durham, Bingham, Sr., 57.10; 4. Sienna Holje, Davis, Jr., 57.79; 5. Ava Steere, Riverton, Jr., 58.44; 6. Mia Taylor, Westlake, Jr., 58.65; 7. Paisley Rogers, Riverton, So., 59.38; 8. Kenna Wong, Corner Canyon, Sr., 59.48.

800 meters — 1. Leah Larson, Riverton, Jr., 2:14.50; 2. Maya Bybee, Lone Peak, So., 2:15.01; 3. Zoey Nilsson, Lone Peak, Jr., 2:15.02; 4. Brecklyn Bugnet, Fremont, Sr., 2:15.10; 5. Paityn Rohatinsky, Lone Peak, So., 2:15.19; 6. Brielle Nilsson, Lone Peak, Jr., 2:16.35; 7. Anna Bybee, Lone Peak, Jr., 2:17.29; 8. Haley Whitford, American Fork, Sr., 2:17.76.

1,600 meters — 1. Maya Bybee, Lone Peak, So., 4:56.74; 2. Chloe Swain, Riverton, Sr., 5:00.96; 3. Paityn Rohatinsky, Lone Peak, So., 5:01.26; 4. Skye Jensen, American Fork, So., 5:03.35; 5. Leah Larson, Riverton, Jr., 5:04.00; 6. Remy McAdams, Lehi, So., 5:04.34; 7. Zoey Nilsson, Lone Peak, Jr., 5:04.36; 8. Brielle Nilsson, Lone Peak, Jr., 5:05.89.

3,200 meters — 1. Maya Bybee, Lone Peak, So., 10:35.63; 2. Skye Jensen, American Fork, So., 10:40.91; 3. Maci Woolf, Herriman, Sr., 10:56.26; 4. Maya Parker, Westlake, Jr., 10:58.32; 5. Grace Swanson, Riverton, Jr., 10:59.77; 6. Mya Oyler, Riverton, Sr., 11:03.58; 7. Claire Hoenes, Herriman, Sr., 11:05.21; 8. Talia Anderson, Westlake, Jr., 11:08.31.

100 hurdles — 1. Sariah Gerald, Westlake, Sr., 14.59; 2. Ava Wyatt, Layton, Jr., 15.05; 3. Mallory Palmer, Layton, Sr., 15.14; 4. Lily Collier, American Fork, Sr., 15.51; 5. Ella Edwards, American Fork, Jr., 16.06; 6. Addison Wilcox, Copper Hills, Sr., 16.11; 7. Aubrey Ostler, Fremont, Sr., 16.27; 8. Mercedes Weaver, Bingham, Fr., 16.45.

300 hurdles — 1. Addison Wilcox, Copper Hills, Sr., 44.40; 2. Sariah Gerald, Westlake, Sr., 44.78; 3. Lily Collier, American Fork, Sr., 44.99; 4. Lydia Tarbet, Davis, So., 45.81; 5. Ava Wyatt, Layton, Jr., 45.87; 6. Tatum Turner, Lone Peak, So., 46.25; 7. Alexia Jarvis, Mountain Ridge, Jr., 46.36; 8. Ariah Hacker, Syracuse, Sr., 46.49.

4x100 relay — 1. Corner Canyon (Liberty Henstrom, Sophia Millich, Alice Peterson, Lily Winchester), 47.11; 2. American Fork, 47.89; 3. Syracuse, 48.97; 4. Mountain Ridge, 49.22; 5. Weber, 49.31; 6. Davis, 49.43; 7. Farmington, 49.51; 8. Bingham, 49.58.

4x200 relay — 1. Corner Canyon (Liberty Henstrom, Sr., Alice Peterson, Jr., Layla Valadez, So., Kenna Wong, Sr.), 1:40.55; 2. Mountain Ridge, 1:41.00; 3. Davis, 1:42.23; 4. American Fork, 1:42.51; 5. Syracuse, 1:44.20; 6. Layton, 1:44.29; 7. Herriman, 1:45.15; 8. Bingham, 1:45.58.

4x400 relay — 1. Syracuse (Kennedy Hadley, Jr., Aarianna Pearson, So., Shelby Lord, So., Talia Thompson, So.), 3:53.60; 2. Riverton, 3:55.46; 3. Davis, 3:59.67; 4. Lone Peak, 3:59.98; 5. American Fork, 4:00.08; 6. Fremont, 4:01.84; 7. Westlake, 4:03.74; 8. Mountain Ridge, 4:04.24.

4x800 relay — 1. Lone Peak (Maya Bybee, So., Brielle Nilsson, Jr., Zoey Nilsson, Jr., Paityn Rohatinsky, So.), 9:14.49; 2. Riverton, 9:22.32; 3. Davis, 9:27.36; 4. Herriman, 9:32.84; 5. American Fork, 9:34.09; 6. Westlake, 9:36.91; 7. Fremont, 9:43.83; 8. Layton, 9:44.25.

Long jump — 1. Halle Willardson, Herriman, Jr., 17′04.75; 2. Aubrey Galloway, Lone Peak, Sr., 17′01.25; 3. Addisyn Webb, Farmington, So., 16′11.5; 4. Abigail Dotson, Skyridge, Jr., 16′11.0; 5. Zoe Hein, Copper Hills, Sr., 16′08.75; 6. Lola Shepherd, Copper Hills, Sr., 16′07.5; 7. Ginger Ballstaedt, American Fork, Jr., 16′07.25; 8. Brynn Kingston, Layton, Jr., 16′06.5.

High jump — 1. Abby Tullis, Bingham, Jr., 5′06.0; 2. Brinley Barkdull, Syracuse, So., 5′02.0; 2. Abigail Dotson, Skyridge, Jr., 5′02.0; 4. Lily Collier, American Fork, Sr., 5′00.0; 4. Sage Rasmussen, Weber, Sr., 5′00.0; 6. Aubrey Dallas, Farmington, Sr., 5′00.0; 7. Reese Wood, Skyridge, Fr., 5′00.0; 8. Isabella Tolman, Farmington, So., 4′10.0.

Shot put — 1. Burklie Burton, Layton, Sr., 41′01.75; 2. Carly Trujillo, Mountain Ridge, Sr., 40′09.0; 3. Lacee Pace, Westlake, Jr., 38′07.5; 4. Abigail Combs, American Fork, Sr., 36′01.25; 5. Lorianne Feagaimaalii, Syracuse, So., 35′03.5; 6. Hadley Andreason, Mountain Ridge, Jr., 35′00.5; 7. Isla Jensen, Syracuse, Fr., 33′08.75; 8. Maryanne Carlson, Corner Canyon, Fr., 33′00.25.

Discus — 1. Burklie Burton, Layton, Sr., 145′7.0″; 2. Abigail Combs, American Fork, Sr., 134′1.0″; 3. Princess Faeamani, Layton, Jr., 121′2.0″; 4. Maddie Wheeler, Syracuse, Jr., 119′6.0″; 5. Maryanne Carlson, Corner Canyon, Fr., 113′1.0″; 6. Carly Trujillo, Mountain Ridge, Sr., 111′9.0″; 7. Abigail Hall, Weber, Jr., 107′4.0″; 8. Charleigh Hawkins, Fremont, Fr., 106′8.0″.

Javelin — 1. Brooke Tacke, Riverton, Sr., 129′06.0; 2. Burklie Burton, Layton, Sr., 115′10.0; 3. Jane Lemon, American Fork, Sr., 109′06.0; 4. Gracie Thoreson, Herriman, Sr., 109′06.0; 5. Taylor Freeland, Riverton, Fr., 109′00.0; 6. Ellie Pitcher, Davis, Sr., 104′10.0; 7. Lucy Richins, Riverton, Sr., 101′05.0; 8. Brooke Morris, Westlake, Sr., 99′10.0.

Pole vault — 1. Elizabeth Ekins, Herriman, Jr., 12′0.0″; 2. Savannah Berbert, Herriman, So., 11′6.0″; 3. Saige Baxter, Farmington, Jr., 10′6.0″; 4. Mikelle Molen, Corner Canyon, So., 10′6.0″; 5. Sophie Robinson, Layton, Jr., 10′0.0″; 6. Hazel Jenkins, American Fork, Fr., 9′6.0″; 7. Pyper Van Leeuwen, Riverton, Sr., 9′6.0″; 8. Katelyn Price, Syracuse, So., 9′0.0″.