The Brighton Bengals celebrate after they scored a run during the high school boys 5A baseball state championship bracket play against the Olympus Titans held at Brigham Young University in Provo on Monday, May 19, 2025.

It was a clean day one from Region 6 champion Brighton, as it had 14 base-hits en route to a dominant 10-0 mercy-rule win over No. 7 Olympus in day one of 5A bracket play.

The Bengals are on the hunt for their first state championship since 1991, and they showed up to this year’s state tournament with a focused mindset.

“They’re back here (at the state tournament) with a little bit of a different intent,” said Brighton head coach Mark Kleven. “A little bit more businesslike and not too big for the moment. They’ve been that way all year.”

Brighton’s defense was locked-in all game and allowed only four Olympus base hits. Senior Josh Mawhinney played all game at the mound for the Bengals and tallied eight strikeouts in the win.

When the Titans connected on Mawhinney’s pitches, more often than not the Bengals’ defense made plays behind him.

“Hats off to Josh Mawhinney,” Kleven said. “He went out, didn’t give up a run and they played pretty good defense behind it. You love to see it.”

It took a few innings for the offensive output to match the defensive intensity, but once the Bengals got started they couldn’t be stopped.

Brighton got the ball rolling with two runs in the fourth inning, four runs in the fifth inning and finished it off with three runs in the sixth inning.

River Schmidt and JC Garza each led Brighton with three RBIs. Garza had a walk off single in the sixth inning which got two runs home. Easton Fry also tallied two RBIs with a double and a triple.

“One through nine, everybody believes in each other,” Kleven said. “Everybody’s ready to do whatever it takes, whether it’s get hit by a pitch, take ball four, put the ball in play with the situation or bunt. When they take that approach, it’s pretty scary what these guys can do.”