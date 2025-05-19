The awards are handed out at the 5A girls high school state championship at Remuda Golf Course in Ogden on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

Woods Cross is in the driver’s seat for its first girls golf state championship after Monday’s 5A opening round.

The Wildcats shot a 330 at Glendale Golf Course and lead second-place Bonneville by 11 shots. Two-time state champion Skyline is 13 shots back.

The Lakers haven’t won a girls golf state title since winning back-to-back titles in 2011 and 2012.

Bonneville’s Whitni Johnson is the Day 1 leader after shooting a 1-under 71.

Johnson was 4-over through 11 holes after bogeying No. 10 and 11, but she closed the last six holes in 5-under to finish her round at 1-under. She eagled No. 13 and birdied No. 12, 15 and 16.

Woods Cross’ Kennedee Pearson is in second place after firing a 2-over 74 on Monday. Salem Hills’ Navy Hubbs and Brighton’s Claire Olafsson are tied for third with 75s.

Class 5A state tournament

At Glendale Golf Course

Full leaderboard

Team scores (Day 1)

Woods Cross, 330 Bonneville, 341 Skyline, 343 Box Elder, 344 Brighton, 345 Wasatch, 347 Timpview, 354 Spanish Fork, 369 Alta, 369 Olympus, 372

Individual leaders (Top 20)