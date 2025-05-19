Woods Cross is in the driver’s seat for its first girls golf state championship after Monday’s 5A opening round.
The Wildcats shot a 330 at Glendale Golf Course and lead second-place Bonneville by 11 shots. Two-time state champion Skyline is 13 shots back.
The Lakers haven’t won a girls golf state title since winning back-to-back titles in 2011 and 2012.
Bonneville’s Whitni Johnson is the Day 1 leader after shooting a 1-under 71.
Johnson was 4-over through 11 holes after bogeying No. 10 and 11, but she closed the last six holes in 5-under to finish her round at 1-under. She eagled No. 13 and birdied No. 12, 15 and 16.
Woods Cross’ Kennedee Pearson is in second place after firing a 2-over 74 on Monday. Salem Hills’ Navy Hubbs and Brighton’s Claire Olafsson are tied for third with 75s.
Class 5A state tournament
At Glendale Golf Course
Team scores (Day 1)
- Woods Cross, 330
- Bonneville, 341
- Skyline, 343
- Box Elder, 344
- Brighton, 345
- Wasatch, 347
- Timpview, 354
- Spanish Fork, 369
- Alta, 369
- Olympus, 372
Individual leaders (Top 20)
- 71 — Whitni Johnson, Bonneville
- 74 — Kennedee Pearson, Woods Cross
- 75 — Navy Hubbs, Salem Hills
- 75 — Claire Olafsson, Brighton
- 77 — Catherine Cook, Brighton
- 79 — Raina Riml, Wasatch
- 79 — Seneti Toluta’u, Timpview
- 80 — Tess Poulsen, Woods Cross
- 82 — Campbell Kato, Olympus
- 83 — Kyah Phippen, Box Elder
- 83 — India Colarusso, Skyline
- 84 — Cambria Ohlson, Bountiful
- 85 — Izabel Nelson, Box Elder
- 85 — Tristyn Green, Skyline
- 86 — Adisyn Stone, Bonneville
- 87 — Makena Voyles, Wasatch
- 87 — Penny Hydrick, Timpview
- 87 — Teyha Geake, Wasatch
- 87 — Izzy Kuehne, Bountiful
- 87 — Vivian Oaks, Woods Cross
- 87 — Addy Levanger, Spanish Fork
- 87 — Bailey Sundberg, Skyline