The NBA announced the 2025 All-Rookie teams on Tuesday and though two Utah Jazz rookies received votes, they didn’t make the cut for first or second team.

San Antonio Spurs guard Stephen Castle, the 2025 Rookie of the Year, led the way in voting, with a unanimous 100 first-team votes. Joining castle on the All-Rookie first team was Zaccharie Risacher (Atlanta Hawks), Jaylen Wells (Memphis Grizzlies), Zach Edey (Memphis) and Alex Sarr (Washington Wizards).

Making the All-Rookie second team was Kel’el Ware (Miami Heat), Matas Buzelis (Chicago Bulls), Yves Missi (New Orleans Pelicans), Donovan Klingan (Portland Trail Blazers) and Bub Carrington (Washington).

The voting panel of 100 media members select five first-team players and five second-team players. For first-team votes, players get two points and players get one point for a second-team vote.

Jazz rookie Isaiah Collier just barely missed out on a second team bid. The Wizards’ Carrington had a total of 53 points (three first-team votes and 47 second-team votes). Collier had a total of 52 points (one first-team vote and 50 second-team votes).

The Jazz’s Kyle Filipowski was the second-highest vote getter that did not make an All-Rookie team with 19 total points from 19 second-team votes.

Collier averaged 8.7 points, 6.3 assists and 3.3 rebounds in 71 games (46 starts) for the Jazz through the 2024-25 season, shooting 42.2% overall and 24.9% from 3-point range.

Filipowski averaged 9.6 points and 3.1 rebounds in 72 games (27 starts) while shooting 50.2% overall and 35% from long range.