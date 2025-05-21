Riverton pitcher Peyton Sanchez (25) celebrates her home run against Lehi with her teammates at home plate during a semifinal game in the 6A high school softball state tournament held at the Valley Regional Softball Complex in Taylorsville on Wednesday, May 21, 2025.

The much-anticipated rematch is set.

Region foes Bingham and Riverton both cruised to easy 6A state tournament wins on Wednesday to advance to championship series at BYU, which will begin on Thursday.

Bingham beat Mountain Ridge 17-0 and Riverton beat Lehi 11-2, both finishing with a perfect 3-0 record at Valley Complex in Taylorsville the past two days.

This will be the third time the region rivals meet in the state championship series in the past five years. For Riverton, it will be its fifth straight year playing in the state championship, with its only loss during that stretch coming to Bingham in 2023.

“We’re so thankful for the opportunity,” said Riverton coach Whitley Haimin. “I know every program doesn’t have what we have so we’re super thankful for the opportunity, but also, these kids have worked hard their whole lives. They deserve it, so we’re also not surprised.”

Riverton trailed Lehi 2-0 early in Wednesday’s game, but after tying the game in the third inning, it broke it wide open with a nine-run fifth inning.

Peyton Sanchez hit one of her two home runs in the big fifth inning, while Maggie Hamblin smashed a three-run dinger.

“Offensively we’re super stacked. State, you never really know what can happen, but I think we are confident that having a nine-run inning is normal for us,” said Haimin.

In Tuesday’s 3-1 win over Lehi, Riverton’s batters struggled against pitcher Abbi Harroun but did enough to get the win anyway.

A day later, those same hitters were more dialed in.

“We made a lot better adjustments compared to yesterday. I feel like we’re finally starting to hit the ball hard and on the ground compared to just had a lot of pop ups yesterday,” said Haimin.

“But I think today we did really good at getting runners on, pushing them over with the bunt and then being able to push them across somehow and then it just kind of was a chain reaction after that.”

Sanchez finished the game going 3 for 4 with two home runs and four RBIs, while Hamblin went 2 for 4 with three RBIs.

Sanchez got the start, but left after 1 2/3 innings as Kaelyn Flynn came on in relief. Flynn shut things down the rest of the game, striking out six and only allowing three hits.

While Riverton was busy smashing four home runs on its field Wednesday afternoon, Bingham belted out five home runs in a dominant win over Mountain Ridge.

Gracelyn Lemke, Brecka Larson, Kava Haiola, Zalia Carrillio and Shyann Banasky accounted for the home runs, with Haiola hitting her first of the season.

“And when that happens, oh my gosh, you know, Kava is on fire. This one’s on fire, this one’s on fire. We’re all on fire,” said Bingham coach Mikki Jackson.

“I think that comes with that chemistry that we were talking about. I think that was a big factor that we’re going to be OK in this game when she hit that one.”

1 of 29 Bingham players celebrate at home plate as Kava Haiola (17) runs toward them after she hit a two-run home run in the second inning against Mountain Ridge during a semifinal game in the 6A high school softball state tournament held at the Valley Regional Softball Complex in Taylorsville on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 2 of 29 Riverton center fielder Camryn O'Farrell (20) makes a cacth for an out against Lehi during a semifinal game in the 6A high school softball state tournament held at the Valley Regional Softball Complex in Taylorsville on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 3 of 29 Bingham's Jenna Thomas (3) catches a pop-fly ball for an out against Mountain Ridge during a semifinal game in the 6A high school softball state tournament held at the Valley Regional Softball Complex in Taylorsville on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 4 of 29 Lehi pitcher Abbi Harroun (11) delivers a pitch against Riverton during a semifinal game in the 6A high school softball state tournament held at the Valley Regional Softball Complex in Taylorsville on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 5 of 29 Riverton pitcher Peyton Sanchez (25) celebrates her home run against Lehi with her teammates at home plate during a semifinal game in the 6A high school softball state tournament held at the Valley Regional Softball Complex in Taylorsville on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 6 of 29 Lehi players celebrate around left fielder Brynlee Cook (14) at home plate after her solo home run against Riverton during a semifinal game in the 6A high school softball state tournament held at the Valley Regional Softball Complex in Taylorsville on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 7 of 29 Lehi third baseman Libby Baxter (2) slides toward home plate to beat the tag by Riverton catcher Brooke Tacke (12) and make the score 2-0 in the second inning during a semifinal game in the 6A high school softball state tournament held at the Valley Regional Softball Complex in Taylorsville on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 8 of 29 Lehi second baseman Makenzie Grose (15) bunts the ball against Riverton during a semifinal game in the 6A high school softball state tournament held at the Valley Regional Softball Complex in Taylorsville on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 9 of 29 Lehi infielder Camry Wassmer (6) makes a catch for an out against Riverton during a semifinal game in the 6A high school softball state tournament held at the Valley Regional Softball Complex in Taylorsville on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 10 of 29 Riverton shortstop Jaydan Bushman (4) makes a catch for an out against Lehi during a semifinal game in the 6A high school softball state tournament held at the Valley Regional Softball Complex in Taylorsville on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 11 of 29 Riverton pitcher Peyton Sanchez (25) delivers a pitch against Lehi during a semifinal game in the 6A high school softball state tournament held at the Valley Regional Softball Complex in Taylorsville on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 12 of 29 Riverton pitcher Kaelyn Flynn (1) delivers a pitch against Lehi during a semifinal game in the 6A high school softball state tournament held at the Valley Regional Softball Complex in Taylorsville on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 13 of 29 Mountain Ridge pitcher Sydney Lambert (15) delivers a pitch during a semifinal game in the 6A high school softball state tournament held at the Valley Regional Softball Complex in Taylorsville on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 14 of 29 Lehi first baseman Mya Maughan (23) congratulates catcher Piper Emery (13) after Emery caught a pop-fly ball for an out against Riverton during a semifinal game in the 6A high school softball state tournament held at the Valley Regional Softball Complex in Taylorsville on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 15 of 29 Riverton third baseman Maggie Hamblin (19) connects with the ball during a semifinal game in the 6A high school softball state tournament against Lehi held at the Valley Regional Softball Complex in Taylorsville on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 16 of 29 Lehi infielder Camry Wassmer (6) runs toward third base during a semifinal game in the 6A high school softball state tournament against Riverton held at the Valley Regional Softball Complex in Taylorsville on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 17 of 29 Bingham players celebrate at home plate as Kava Haiola (17) runs toward them after she hit a two-run home run in the second inning against Mountain Ridge during a semifinal game in the 6A high school softball state tournament held at the Valley Regional Softball Complex in Taylorsville on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 18 of 29 Bingham’s Kava Haiola (17) celebrates with her teammates at home plate after she hit a two-run home run in the second inning against Mountain Ridge during a semifinal game in the 6A high school softball state tournament held at the Valley Regional Softball Complex in Taylorsville on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 19 of 29 Bingham's Shyann Banasky (16) connects with the ball against Mountain Ridge during a semifinal game in the 6A high school softball state tournament held at the Valley Regional Softball Complex in Taylorsville on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 20 of 29 Mountain Ridge's Tatyana Toala (9) makes a catch for an out against Bingham during a semifinal game in the 6A high school softball state tournament held at the Valley Regional Softball Complex in Taylorsville on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 21 of 29 Mountain Ridge catcher Kelli Christiansen (18) tags out Bingham's Emrie Sellers (00) at home plate during a semifinal game in the 6A high school softball state tournament held at the Valley Regional Softball Complex in Taylorsville on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 22 of 29 Mountain Ridge's Tatyana Toala (9) fields a ground ball during a semifinal game in the 6A high school softball state tournament against Bingham held at the Valley Regional Softball Complex in Taylorsville on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 23 of 29 Riverton third baseman Maggie Hamblin (19) slaps hands with Riverton head coach Whitley “Woo” Haimin at third base as Hamblin heads toward home plate after hitting a three-run home run in the fifth inning against Lehi during a semifinal game in the 6A high school softball state tournament held at the Valley Regional Softball Complex in Taylorsville on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 24 of 29 Riverton players celebrate at home plate as third baseman Maggie Hamblin (19) runs toward them after hitting a three-run home run in the fifth inning against Lehi during a semifinal game in the 6A high school softball state tournament held at the Valley Regional Softball Complex in Taylorsville on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 25 of 29 Bingham pitcher Kendra Hintze (12) delivers a pitch against Mountain Ridge during a semifinal game in the 6A high school softball state tournament held at the Valley Regional Softball Complex in Taylorsville on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 26 of 29 Riverton outfielder Alee Boulden (3) makes a catch for an out against Lehi during a semifinal game in the 6A high school softball state tournament held at the Valley Regional Softball Complex in Taylorsville on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 27 of 29 Riverton third baseman Maggie Hamblin (19) connects with the ball during a semifinal game in the 6A high school softball state tournament against Lehi held at the Valley Regional Softball Complex in Taylorsville on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 28 of 29 Riverton center fielder Taylor Jones (2) celebrates after making a catch for an out against Lehi and to end the game defeating the Pioneers 11-2 during a semifinal game in the 6A high school softball state tournament held at the Valley Regional Softball Complex in Taylorsville on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 29 of 29 Bingham catcher Rian Howland (23) celebrates after the Miners defeated Mountain Ridge 17-0 during a semifinal game in the 6A high school softball state tournament held at the Valley Regional Softball Complex in Taylorsville on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Haiola’s home run came in a 7-run second inning as Bingham quickly put the game out of reach. It tacked on eight more runs in the fifth inning.

During its three wins at Valley Complex the past two days, Bingham outscored the opposition 39-0 in just 16 total innings.

“The last two days has been big, but the last few weeks the leadership and the mentality has transitioned significantly. I think they’re playing now because they know how fun it is to succeed here, as opposed to the fear of losing,” said Jackson.

Larson earned the win in all three games, striking out six batters on Wednesday. She also went 2 for 4 at the plate with five RBIs.

Banasky went 2 for 3 with four RBIs.

Bingham lost to Riverton twice during region play this year, and lost to Riverton in Game 3 of last year’s state championship series. Despite all that, Jackson expects a great championship series, which gets underway on Thursday at BYU at 4 p.m.

Game 2 is Friday at 11 a.m.

“I think it’s going to be a good series this time,” said Jackson. “I think the kids learned last year that they started to play in fear in those second two games. That’s a different mindset.”