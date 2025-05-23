Tyson Shelley (Holladay) puts in the opening round of KFT's Utah Championship at Oakridge Country Club in Farmington on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023.

History repeated itself for the BYU men’s golf team on Friday, as the Cougars shot a 1-over-par 289 in the first round of the NCAA Men’s Golf Championships at La Costa Golf Course in Carlsbad, California.

Of course, it wasn’t BYU’s first round, as the Cougars played the “third round” first on Thursday by themselves to avoid having to play on Sunday, and recorded the same score as they did on Friday.

Not counting Thursday’s round, which will be inserted into the team leaderboard after the other 29 teams have completed their rounds on Sunday, No. 19 BYU sits in a tie for eighth place with No. 29 Colorado and No. 49 Cal heading into Saturday’s round.

The top 15 teams when Sunday’s third round is complete will make the cut and play a fourth round on Monday. The top eight teams after Monday’s round will advance to the match play portion of the tournament.

On Friday, former Skyline High star Tyson Shelley led the Cougars, bouncing back nicely from Thursday’s 81. Shelley carded a 1-under 71, as did his former Skyline teammate, Peter Kim.

Seniors Zac Jones (+1) and Cole Ponich (+2) added to BYU’s total on Friday, while Simon Kwan shot a non-counting 74.

Other Utahns in the field

Braxton Watts of the University of Utah, who is playing as an individual because the Utes did not qualify as a team, shot a 6-over 78 on Friday and is tied for 130th. A double bogey on No. 14 and a quadruple bogey on No. 15 doomed the Farmington High product.

Arizona State’s Preston Summerhays, who grew up in Farmington and won the Utah State Amateur as a teenager, fired a 2-over 74 on Friday and is tied for 63rd.