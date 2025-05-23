It was another all-around dominant performance Friday from the American Fork Cavemen against the Lehi Pioneers as they once again showed why they are the top seed in the 6A state tournament, beating Lehi 10-0 in Game 1 of the best of 3 championship series.
“I was pleased with our offense for sure. The kids are excited I get, and we just have to continue to find a way to just be ourselves and just focus on us,” said American Fork head coach Jarod Ingersoll.
The Cavemen were led at the plate by Crew Ingersoll — who had a home run and two RBIs — as well as Brandon Upton, who had a double and three RBIs.
American Fork also got a very strong pitching performance from CJ Mascaro, who allowed just two hits to the Pioneers.
“CJ did a great job out there,” coach Ingersoll said. “We’ve seen him sharper, but he got the job done for us. There was nobody else we would rather have out there on the mound in that moment.
“The defense stood tall and we were able to limit quite a bit. I would love to get some more double plays but overall happy with the defensive display.”
Things began promising for Lehi, as starting pitcher TJ Peterson struck out five of the first seven batters he faced. American Fork got going in the second inning on a solo homer from Crew Ingersoll though, and the Cavemen added two more runs in the third inning on back-to-back RBI singles by Cooper Jones and Cache Poulson.
Once American Fork got the first couple runs, the offense couldn’t be stopped as the Cavemen continued to get timely hitting up and down the lineup. They blew the game wide open with a 7-run fifth inning to seal the victory.
American Fork finished with 11 hits on the day.
While it may have been a dominant performance for the Cavemen, coach Ingersoll knows Lehi isn’t going to go down without a fight and his team will need to come out ready to play in Game 2 if they want to reclaim the 6A title.
“We’ll enjoy this win a little bit here, but we know that Lehi plays quality, scrappy and really good baseball,” he said. “They are a well-coached team. We’re going to have to come out tomorrow and get right to work.”