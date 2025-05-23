Corner Canyon Chargers players celebrate after winning the boys lacrosse 6A state championship against the Davis Darts at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman on Friday, May 23, 2025.

Corner Canyon has made it abundantly clear: Any conversation about the best boys lacrosse program in the state must begin with the Chargers.

In five years of sanctioned competition, Corner Canyon has suffered only six losses while tallying 93 program wins. The team’s latest win Friday enabled it to secure a fifth-straight championship as it defeated Davis 9-7 at Zions Bank Stadium.

Five-straight is a tough accomplishment that may not be matched in a long time, but that doesn’t mean Friday’s championship game was a clear win for Corner Canyon.

Davis came into Friday as the sole undefeated team, with a 19-0 record. The Darts also have one of the most lethal offensive weapons in the state in Luke Donigan.

Donigan is one of the very few players who passed the 80-goal mark this season — he tallied 83 goals on the year. He averaged over four goals scored per game.

That’s why it was important and impressive that the Chargers held Donigan scoreless for the entirety of the championship game.

Donigan’s teammates supported early and picked up the offense as the Darts earned a 5-3 halftime lead. Two goals isn’t a massive lead, but any team would happily take that lead against the Chargers.

Brek Jensen led Davis in the first half with two goals, while Dawson Draper, Rocky Edelman and Christian Bott each added one of their own.

“We made some adjustments at halftime and defensively, we just talked it through,” said Corner Canyon head coach Jeff King. “I think that’s the number one thing, communication and having faith in a really good senior class of defensemen.”

After giving up five goals in the first half, Corner Canyon held Davis to just two goals in the second half while scoring six of its own.

A quick succession of three goals in the third quarter evened things up, and defense and improved face offs also helped Corner Canyon.

However, even with the strong third quarter bounceback, the game was still tied 6-6. The Darts’ Rocky Edelman scored early in the fourth quarter to retake the lead with a 7-6 score.

There was a shift that made it seem like Davis was finally going to get over the hump and that a new 6A champion was finally going to be crowned.

But Pierson Degracie had other plans.

Degracie got two straight passes from Ashton Brown and scored both for the lead. Degracie then finished off his own personal 3-0 run, this time off an assist from Kampton Dutton.

“My teammates gave me the greatest opportunities,” Degracie said. “We all played just together as a team effort all the way around.

“Everyone just knew that we could do it. We always had the chance, we just had to come together as a team, get our heads down and work through it and then come back out on top.”

It was a similar story to last year’s championship, which was also an incredibly close game between Corner Canyon and Davis. Corner Canyon eventually won in double overtime.

This was the Chargers’ first year with a new head coach at the helm and they pulled through with a fifth championship.

“I’m really proud of this group of kids,” King said. “They stuck with it. We didn’t have our greatest first half and and credit to Davis for forcing us into making some errors that we typically don’t make defensively. I think we buttoned it up for the second-half.”