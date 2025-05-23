Utah Jazz assistant coach Scott Morrison talks with forward John Collins during a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves held at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. Morrison will coach the Jazz during Summer League play in Salt Lake City.

Two Utah Jazz assistant coaches will be dealing with a little more responsibility this summer.

Scott Morrison will coach the Jazz during SLC Summer League and Chris Jones will lead the squad during the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

Morrison was the head coach of the Jazz’s G League affiliate SLC Stars in 2022-23 before moving to the Jazz bench.

Jones, who played collegiately at the University of Pittsburgh, joined the Jazz as a development coach in 2021 and was promoted to an assistant coach position in 2023.

The 2025 SLC Summer League, hosted by the Jazz, will be held July 5, 7, and 8 and will include the Jazz, Memphis Grizzlies, Philadelphia 76ers and Oklahoma City Thunder in a round robin-style showcase.

With the Delta Center undergoing renovations this summer, SLC Summer League games will be played at the Jon M. Huntsman Center on the University of Utah campus.

The 2025 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas will be held from July 10-20 and feature all 30 NBA teams.

The Jazz’s summer league teams are expected to include all three 2024 rookies (Cody Williams, Isaiah Collier and Kyle Filipowski) as well as the Jazz’s 2025 draft picks.

Currently the Jazz have the No. 5, No. 21, No. 43 and No. 53 picks in the 2025 draft, which will be held in Brooklyn on June 25 and 26.