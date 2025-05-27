Connecticut players celebrate their win over San Diego State in the men's national championship college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament on Monday, April 3, 2023, in Houston. Connecticut won 76-59. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vasquez)

According to a report by CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein, the BYU Cougars are finalizing an agreement to play a school that has enjoyed immense success in recent seasons.

Fresh off of a trip to the Sweet 16 under new head coach Kevin Young, the Cougars reportedly are finalizing an agreement to play UConn at the TD Garden, home of the Boston Celtics, on November 14 or 15.

UConn has historically been one of the country’s premier programs, and under head coach Dan Hurley, won back-to-back NCAA championships in 2023 and 2024.

Special Collector's Issue: "1984: The Year BYU was Second to None" Get an inclusive look inside BYU Football's 1984 National Championship season. Buy Now

UConn and BYU have met once before, in the 2003 NCAA Tournament first round. Behind 20 points from Emeka Okafor, the Huskies defeated the Cougars 58-53.

The Cougars also set dates for the 2025-26 season with Villanova on Nov. 3 in Las Vegas, Clemson on Dec. 9 in New York City, and will participate in a Thanksgiving week tournament with Georgetown, Miami, and Dayton in Orlando.