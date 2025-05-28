BYU forward Richie Saunders (15) drives to the basket as Wisconsin guard John Tonje (9) defends during the second half in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament Saturday, March 22, 2025, in Denver.

BYU men’s basketball’s early season non-conference schedule gets more and more interesting by the day.

Fresh off reports saying the Cougars will play UConn in Boston in mid-November, as well as a Nov. 3 clash against Villanova in Las Vegas, a Dec. 9 meeting with Clemson in New York, and a trip to Orlando around Thanksgiving to face Georgetown, Miami and Dayton, BYU has reportedly lined up a matchup with yet another notable program.

This one is a traditional Big Ten power that the Cougars have some very recent NCAA Tournament experience with.

Per CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein, BYU and Wisconsin have agreed to play each other in Salt Lake City at the Delta Center on Nov. 21.

The game will be a rematch of the Cougars’ and Badgers’ recent second-round tourney clash.

BYU and Wisconsin have only played twice ever, once in Illinois in 2011 and then this past March in Denver during the NCAA Tournament.

BYU lost the first matchup, but came out ahead in the most recent meeting with a memorable 91-89 victory.

Wisconsin has been one of the best programs in the Big Ten for years now, having won 20-plus games in eight of the past 10 seasons.

The Badgers have qualified for the NCAA Tournament in four of the past five seasons, though they haven’t advanced out of the second round since 2016-17.

Wisconsin is projected to be a top 25 team next season, in multiple way-too-early rankings, including ESPN’s.

Of the Badgers, Jeff Borzello wrote: “Wisconsin found success this past season playing at a much faster tempo than previous teams under Greg Gard. The Badgers were also more reliant on the 3-point shot. Is that their new formula? Gard has already succeeded in the transfer portal in a big way, landing three potential starters in Nick Boyd (San Diego State), Andrew Rohde (Virginia) and Austin Rapp (Portland). All-Big Ten guard John Blackwell is also back to lead the way.”