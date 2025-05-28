Salt Lake Community College players rather around their coach, DG Nelson. The Bruins are in Grand Junction, Colorado, this weekend competing in the Junior College World Series.

Salt Lake Community College’s baseball team pulled off a comeback for the ages Wednesday afternoon to advance at the Junior College World Series in Grand Junction, Colorado.

After spotting Florence-Darlington Tech 10 runs in the first inning, the Bruins rallied back several times at Suplizio Field and won the game 17-16 to move into the tournament’s Final Four.

After already one of the craziest baseball games you will ever see to that point, SLCC’s Avery Doezie — a Cottonwood High product — hit a two-run home run with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning and Darius Henderson shut the door on the No. 6 seeded Stingers in the ninth.

Eighth-seeded SLCC will play again Thursday at 2 p.m. for a chance to advance to the championship round.

After Flo-Dar took an 11-1 lead in the top of the third inning, SLCC answered with eight runs in its half of the inning to get back in it.

Hudson Manwaring, a Skyline High product, hit a two-run homer and a three-run double in the uprising.

However, Flo-Dar stretched its lead to 15-9 with four runs on four hits and a walk in the fourth inning.

But Manwaring wasn’t finished. He hit another two-run homer to pull the Bruins within three, 15-12.

Salt Lake, which pounded out 20 hits in the game, tied it up in the sixth inning with three runs. Chandler Reber’s two-run double and Jalen Seward’s sacrifice fly RBI knotted the score.

Florence-Darlington took its 16-15 lead in the top of the seventh on a solo home run, but Easton Davies buckled down after that and held the Stingers scoreless the remainder of the seventh and the entire eighth to set up Doezie’s big blast.