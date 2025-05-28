White Team forward Daniil But (48) celebrates his goal during the Utah Hockey Club’s development camp intra-squad scrimmage held at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, July 5, 2024.

Minutes after signing Russian defenseman Dmitry Simashev to an entry-level contract, the Utah Mammoth have signed his KHL teammate, Daniil But.

Simashev and But were both selected by the Arizona Coyotes in the first round of the 2023 draft. At 6-foot-5 and 6-foot-6, respectively, they’ll raise the average height of Utah’s roster (if they make the team). The players have been on the same team since they were both 15 years old.

Both contracts carry a $950,000 cap hit. Both players are eligible for performance bonuses. Simashev can make up to an additional $1,000,000 each year and But can make an extra $750,000 the first year and $1,000,000 the following two years.

“We are very pleased to sign Daniil to an NHL contract,” general manager Bill Armstrong said in a press release. “Daniil is a highly skilled forward with a great shot and playmaking skills who is coming off a career season. We are looking forward to seeing him in a Mammoth sweater.”

But and Simashev will still have to battle for roster spots in training camp, just like Logan Cooley and Dylan Guenther did when they first signed.

Simashev has a European Assignment Clause in his contract, meaning if he doesn’t make the team, he’ll go back to Europe rather than playing in the AHL. It’s unclear at this time whether But has the same.

Get to know Daniil But

White Team forward Daniil But (48) controls the puck during the Utah Hockey Club’s development camp intra-squad scrimmage held at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, July 5, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

As mentioned, But is a behemoth of a man. He plays right wing, which is a position at which Utah could have used more depth last season. If he’s able to crack the lineup out of training camp, he could be a good fit on the second line.

Simashev described But as a “Russian Tage Thompson” — and that might be the most accurate way of summarizing his skill set. His size and reach, combined with his elite hands, make him untouchable when he has the puck, just like Thompson.

His shot is also top-tier, just like Thompson’s.

When But makes it to the NHL, whether that’s this year or in the future, he’s sure to be a highlight reel machine.