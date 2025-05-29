BYU players break at the end of the opening day of BYU football spring camp held at the Zions Bank Practice Fields in Provo on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025.

An opposing Big 12 assistant football coach, speaking anonymously, said recently that BYU could have played in and won the conference championship game last December if a couple of breaks had gone the Cougars’ way.

One of the highlights of the annual Athlon Sports college football preview is that the publication allows coaches to talk about other programs throughout the country — without making that coach’s identity known.

Obviously, the 2025 edition went to print long before news came out that BYU’s projected starting quarterback, Jake Retzlaff, has been accused of sexual assault in a civil lawsuit filed last week by a Salt Lake County woman in Salt Lake City’s 3rd District Court.

“This is a physical defense that gives you real problems. I think they’re successful because they’re a development culture, and that culture is contact and aggression,” — Big 12 assistant coach on BYU

If BYU moves on from Retzlaff, an awful lot changes with the Cougars, who were expected to be a Big 12 contender coming out of spring camp.

Full disclosure: I have been writing BYU’s season preview for Athlon for the past six years, and penned the piece that is on page 77 of this year’s publication. However, although I write the article and compile the depth charts, I am not involved in any of the predictions, and do not know which anonymous coaches are used in the “Scouting the Cougars” segment.

Without further ado, here’s what “an opposing Big 12 assistant coach” said about BYU ahead of the 2025 season:

Kalani Sitake’s culture of aggressiveness, physicality has taken root

“This is a physical defense that gives you real problems. I think they’re successful because they’re a development culture, and that culture is contact and aggression,” the coach said. “Their style runs counter to the offensive mentality of the league really well, and they embrace contact.”

BYU’s defense is expected to again be one of the best in the league, led by Utah transfer defensive tackle Keanu Tanuvasa and linebackers Isaiah Glasker and Jack Kelly.

In his second season as BYU’s defensive coordinator, Jay Hill produced a unit that had the most interceptions per game in the country, and many of those takeaways came because the Cougars got pressure on opposing quarterbacks and forced turnovers.

The elevation, and the crowd, make winning at LaVell Edwards Stadium difficult

“It’s a hard place to play when you are on the road, too,” the coach said.

Indeed, BYU went 5-1 at home in 2024, coming from behind to beat Oklahoma State in the final seconds when the crowd was definitely a factor. The Cougars’ only home loss in 2024 was a 17-13 loss to Kansas when the aforementioned Retzlaff was battling an undisclosed injury. That Nov. 16 loss to the Jayhawks cost BYU (11-2 overall) a berth in the Big 12 championship game.

Will BYU be ‘back in the hunt’ for a league title in 2025?

“They could’ve played in and won the championship last year. I think they will be right back there in the hunt with Retzlaff. If he can take that next step and refine the decision-making, they’re going to be really hard to beat. If there’s a weakness, it might be their offensive line.”

Retzlaff’s situation, of course, is up in the air as of Thursday morning, but most indications are that the Cougars are preparing to move on without the 17-game starter.

As for the offensive line, the Cougars did lose Connor Pay, Caleb Etienne and Brayden Keim to graduation. They return Weylin Lapuaho, Bruce Mitchell, Sonny Makasini and Austin Leausa and have added Michigan’s Andrew Gentry and Southern Utah’s Kyle Sfarcioc.

Offensive line coach TJ Woods has said this new group could be more talented, and more athletic, than last year’s group.

Will transfers from Utah come up big?

“Picking up all the Utah guys in the portal was a pretty big statement for them. I think they’re a legit power in this league,” the coach said.

Tanuvasa not only brings experience, bulk and toughness to BYU’s defensive line, he also brings leadership to the entire team, leadership that will be needed whether Retzlaff remains on the team or not.

The other notable transfer from Utah is tight end Carsen Ryan, who emerged in spring camp as a potential star.

Where is Athlon picking the Cougars to finish?

Again, not knowing anything about Retzlaff’s situation, the publication picked BYU to finish sixth in the Big 12, and ranked the Cougars No. 30 in the country heading into the season. Kansas State is picked to win the league, followed by Arizona State, Texas Tech, Iowa State and Baylor.

Utah is picked seventh.

Athlon projects BYU to face Louisville in the Pop-Tarts Bowl.

Receiver Chase Roberts, linebacker Isaiah Glasker and kicker Will Ferrin made the publication’s Preseason All-Big 12 Team.