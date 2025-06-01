Toronto Blue Jays' starting pitcher Paxton Schultz is greeted by teammates in the dugout after being taken out of the game against the Texas Rangers, Wednesday, May 28, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. The former Orem High and UVU star fanned eight batters in his first MLB appearance.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Paxton Schultz’s big-league debut on April 20, against Seattle was a bit unconventional as he was summoned from the minors with a simple mission — help preserve a depleted Toronto bullpen against the Mariners following a 12-inning loss the previous night.

Schultz, 27, an Orem, Utah, native who played collegiately at Utah Valley University, did exactly that, allowing just two hits over 4 1/3 innings and striking out eight, tying a major league record for most strikeouts in a debut by a reliever.

“Everything happened pretty quick. It was 8 o’clock at night (the night before) with Syracuse, our Triple-A team and the manager called me and let me know I would be heading to Toronto,” Schultz said. “Drove to Buffalo, stayed at my apartment there. A car came at 7 o’clock in the morning and picked us up, drove us to Toronto.

“Once they told me I was activated, I had a pretty good idea that I was going to be in the game. Second inning rolled around and our starter was in trouble, when I heard that phone ring I just knew. I had all the confidence in the world, especially getting my debut, something you dream of forever. Everything was clicking for me that day, a lot of success.”

And as far as his tying a big-league record, he had no idea until after he’d thrown his final pitch of the day.

“I had no clue about that. I was out there trying to give the team length and help the bullpen for the next series,” Schultz said. “After the game they told me you’d tied a Major League record. That was pretty cool to realize and take it all in.”

From the Beehive State to the Bigs

A 14th-round pick by Milwaukee in 2019, he was traded by the Brewers to the Blue Jays in 2021 and after about six years in the minors, which included a brief stint in Australia, he realized his lifelong dream, the seeds of which were sown early in the Beehive State.

“Yeah, born and raised in Orem. That’s where I started playing baseball from T-ball all the way through high school,” Schultz said. “Definitely fortunate enough to stay close to home and have that support system until I got drafted and into pro ball.”

Orem's Paxton Schultz pitches against Olympus, Tuesday, April 7, 2015, in Orem. | Tom Smart, Deseret News

He does remember unique challenges accompanying baseball in a cold-weather state, differences he first noticed during travel ball.

“We would go out of state and play teams from Arizona and Nevada. You could tell they were more polished and could play year-round,” Schultz said. “But I feel like there were some benefits to being able to take a step back. Taking a break to go play football or basketball, that gives you a chance to refine your athleticism. I feel like it helps a lot.”

Taking pride in Utah strides

Schultz takes immense pride in representing Utah each time he takes the mound, but he’s also encouraged to see more players from his state getting drafted and entering pro ball.

“When I first got into pro ball, there weren’t a lot of guys and looking at it now, it’s cool to see how many more guys (with Utah ties) have been drafted from bigger universities and are playing,” he said. “I feel like the game is growing there and it’s been awesome to be part of that and be one of the few that have made it. It’s something I’ll take great pride in always and be there to help whoever comes up next trying to do it.”

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Paxton Schultz throws a pitch during game against the Texas Rangers, Wednesday, May 28, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. | AP

Thus far, Schultz has made five appearances with the Jays, including one start as Toronto’s opener for a May 28 win in Texas. That evening, he pitched 2 2/3 innings, allowing one hit and striking out four as the Jays prevailed thanks to Bo Bichette’s first career pinch-hit homer in the eighth to take two of three from the Rangers.

Schultz’s manager, John Schneider, had a simple rationale for giving the Orem native the start.

“He has that available length, has pitches that can combat righties and lefties. When you’re looking to navigate multiple innings with one guy, you’ve got to have multiple pitches and he has that,” Schneider said pregame.

And when asked what quality Schultz has brought most to his bullpen thus far, Schneider immediately cited length.

“Better stuff than what we thought. We got a quick look at him in spring training, he’s got a really good demeanor, knows where he needs to execute his pitches and he’s done a really good job since he’s been here,” Schneider said. “Him executing whether it’s a cutter at the top of the zone, changeup below, he’s got some pitches and when he’s executing, he’s pretty good.”

A whirlwind debut

Like many big-league debuts, his was a whirlwind, happening so quickly that friends and family couldn’t make it to Toronto in time to see him pitch in the big leagues for the first time in person. However, after he didn’t pitch in the ensuing series in Houston, his supporters made it to New York to see him make his second appearance on April 27.

Toronto Blue Jays' Paxton Schultz pitches during the third inning against the New York Yankees, Sunday, April 27, 2025, in New York. Some 20 family members and friends made their way to the Big Apple that day to see Schultz make his second MLB appearance. | AP

“They all met me in New York at Yankee Stadium and got to see me throw there, which was awesome. I had about 20 family and friends there,” Schultz said. “They all got to congratulate me in person, so that was special. That is what it’s all about (sharing the journey with the people who helped you along the way), especially having my wife and daughter there, it was huge and my dad and my mom were there.

“Those are some of the most influential people of my life. I owe so much to them, the sacrifices and all they’ve done for me to be able to be in this position today, I can’t thank them enough.”

Schultz is a rookie and among his rookie duties are to lug a bag of snacks to and from the bullpen and ensure it’s well-stocked, a small price to pay for reaching The Show and realizing a lifelong dream.

“After being told that was going to be it for the day (in my debut), I was able to sit in the dugout for a couple of innings, just look around and take it all in,” Schultz said. “That’s when it really set in that, wow, this is something I’ve been chasing my whole life and to finally be here and perform pretty well was special for me.”

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Paxton Schultz warms up before a game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Sunday, May 25, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. | AP

Stephen Hunt is a freelance writer based in Frisco, Texas.