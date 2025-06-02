Boston Celtics director of player personnel Austin Ainge, left, talks with head coach Brad Stevens during an NBA summer league basketball game between the Celtics and the Detroit Pistons, Monday, July 8, 2013, in Orlando, Fla. Ainge, a former BYU guard who has spent the past 17 years as a Celtics executive, was named the Utah Jazz president of basketball operations on Monday, June 2, 2025.

Austin Ainge is following his father from the Boston Celtics to the Utah Jazz.

Ainge, a former BYU basketball standout from 2002-07, was named the Jazz’s president of basketball operations Monday morning.

He spent the previous 17 years with the Celtics organization in a variety of roles, most recently as the team’s assistant general manager for the past six years.

Special Collector's Issue: "1984: The Year BYU was Second to None" Get an inclusive look inside BYU Football's 1984 National Championship season. Buy Now

Ainge will reunite with his father Danny Ainge, who has been the Jazz’s CEO since December 2021 and had previously been a Celtics executive for nearly two decades.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to welcome Austin Ainge as our new president of basketball operations,” Jazz co-owner Ryan Smith said in a statement. “Austin is one of the brightest minds in the NBA — his 17 years with the Celtics have given him incredible insight into every part of an organization.

“I’ve known Austin for 15 years, and I’ve watched him grow into an accomplished, innovative, and strategic basketball executive who’s ready to lead this organization.”

The hiring comes just weeks after Utah locked up head coach Will Hardy to a multi-year extension that runs through 2031.

“This is an incredible opportunity to lead Utah Jazz basketball operations,” Ainge said in a statement. ”I couldn’t be more excited about the bright future of this organization. I look forward to partnering with Ryan and Ashley Smith and our other leaders within the Utah Jazz and will utilize my experience over the last 17 years building a championship-caliber organization.

“I have lived this my whole life, constantly studying teams, talent, chemistry and the selflessness necessary to win. I look forward to bringing that to Utah and am excited to give Jazz fans a lot to cheer about as we build our program back up.”

The 43-year-old Austin Ainge, who grew up Gilbert, Arizona, spent one season at Southern Utah as an assistant coach following his career at BYU, then jumped into the NBA executive world as a scout for Boston.

That led to being named the head coach of the Celtics’ G League affiliate, the Maine Red Claws, for two seasons from 2009-11.

Ainge also previously served as the Celtics’ director of scouting and player personnel and has helped assemble rosters in Boston that have included stars such as Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, while being instrumental in trades that netted players like Jrue Holiday, Kristaps Porzingis and Derrick White.

“Austin is experienced, forward-thinking, and laser-focused on building a championship-caliber program. He has been instrumental in every aspect of building great teams — from scouting the best players to constructing a winning roster,” Smith said.

“In this new role leading the Jazz front office, Austin’s ability to identify great talent, scout, and partner with Danny, Justin, and Will and the rest of the front office team will be key. Hiring Austin couldn’t be coming at a better time as we build up as an organization towards our ultimate goal of championship-level basketball.”

Jazz general manager Justin Zanik will remain in his current role with Ainge’s addition, ESPN reported, as the two will work together.

“Austin is one of the most respected executives in the NBA because of his basketball prowess, experience, and work ethic and I am excited to partner with him on our shared goal of success for the Utah Jazz,” Zanik said in a statement. “Once again, Ryan and Ashley illustrate their commitment to Utah as they strive to build the best franchise in the NBA.”