Cleveland Cavaliers assistant coach Johnnie Bryant in the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, in Denver. The former Runnin' Utes guard and Utah Jazz assistant is a finalist for the Phoenix Suns head coach opening.

Johnnie Bryant is one of two finalists for the open Phoenix Suns head coaching position, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported Monday.

The Suns have narrowed their search to the former University of Utah basketball guard, who’s spent the past season as the associate head coach with the Cleveland Cavaliers, and fellow Cavaliers assistant Jordan Ott, according to Charania.

The two finalists will meet with Suns executives — among them owner Mat Ishbia, CEO Josh Bartelstein and general manager Brian Gregory — later this week in Michigan, Charania reported.

Bryant, who was a Runnin’ Utes guard from 2005-08, has worked at the NBA level since the Utah Jazz hired him to work in player development in 2012.

He stayed on with the Jazz as an assistant coach when Quin Snyder was named head coach in 2014, and spent six years with Utah in that position.

In 2020, Bryant was named the associate head coach with the New York Knicks on Tom Thibodeau’s staff. He stayed there until 2024.

The 39-year-old Bryant reunited with former Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell this past season when he joined Kenny Atkinson’s staff.

Ott, meanwhile, spent the past year with the Cavaliers and has prior experience with the Atlanta Hawks (2013-16), Brooklyn Nets (2016-22) and Los Angeles Lakers (2022-24).

The Suns fired former head coach Mike Budenholzer on April 14, then followed that by naming Gregory the team’s new GM on May 1.

Last week, a group of six candidates — including Bryant, Ott, Miami’s Chris Quinn, Dallas’ Sean Sweeney, Oklahoma City’s Dave Bliss and current Phoenix staff member David Fizdale — advanced to in-person visits, Charania reported.

Phoenix is coming off a 36-46 season and missed the playoffs in Budenholzer’s only year as the franchise’s head coach.

Whoever is hired to the position will be the Suns’ fourth head coach in four seasons.