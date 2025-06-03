Prized recruit McKay Madsen poses at LaVell Edwards Stadium during an official recruiting visit.

McKay Madsen just ended his high school sports career with a bang.

The BYU football signee captured California state championships in both shot put and discus this past weekend, marking his second consecutive state title in each event.

Madsen’s repeat championships in the two events made him the first California athlete to accomplish such a feat in more than 100 years.

“Since I woke up last year after winning state, there hasn’t been a single day where I haven’t thought about it again. It’s like literally an obsession,” Madsen told ABC 30 Action News in Fresno. “On bad days I’m thinking, ‘How am I going to pull this off?’ On good days I’m like, ‘OK, I just have to keep steady.’”

Madsen threw for 210 feet and eight inches in the discus, landing just three feet shy of the state meet record. In shot put, Madsen recorded a 69 feet, 11 inch throw to win state by a nine foot margin.

Rated as a 4-star recruit by 247 Sports, Madsen committed to BYU earlier this year over competing offers from Oregon, UCLA and a number of other notable programs.

“The love is always genuine and the culture is what I represent,” Madsen said of BYU to 247 Sports in January. “It always felt like home and is the place I need to be.

“... Every time I’m up there, they show a lot of love,” Madsen continued. “It’s a beautiful campus and a beautiful place and they have such an amazing culture, and that’s a big part of it. My older siblings go there, my mom went there. It’s been great relationships since they started recruiting me.”

Madsen starred at both linebacker and running back at Clovis North High School, recording 49 tackles and four interceptions as a senior while also running for more than 1,200 yards with 21 total touchdowns.

Madsen will report to BYU in 2027 following a two year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Argentina.