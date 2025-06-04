Brigham Young Cougars forward Richie Saunders (15) drives to the basket during a basketball game between BYU and the Baylor Bears at the Marriott Center on the campus of Brigham Young University in Provo on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. BYU went on to win the game in overtime with a final score of 93-89.

BYU has added another marquee matchup to its 2025-26 schedule — and it’ll be played at one basketball’s most iconic venues.

The Cougars will face ACC foe Clemson at Madison Square Garden in New York City on December 9, the program officially announced Wednesday morning.

The game will be part of the Jimmy V Classic, an annual college basketball showcase organized by ESPN to honor the legendary late NC State coach Jimmy Valvano and raise money for cancer research.

Special Collector's Issue: "1984: The Year BYU was Second to None" Get an inclusive look inside BYU Football's 1984 National Championship season. Buy Now

“BYU men’s basketball is extremely grateful for the opportunity to be a part of this year’s Jimmy V Classic to help raise funds for the V Foundation,” BYU head coach Kevin Young said in a statement. “We look forward to facing off against Clemson and seeing Cougar Nation pack the world’s most famous arena.”

In addition to BYU and Clemson, the event will feature a contest between the two most recent nation champions Florida and UConn.

The Tigers finished 27-7 this past season, earning a No. 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament before suffering a first round upset to No. 12-seed McNeese State.

The Cougars are quite familiar with Madison Square Garden. They last played there in 2017 and captured NIT championships on the arena’s hardwood in both 1951 and 1966.

BYU’s trip to the Big Apple is one of several major highlights of its upcoming schedule, including an opening night showdown with Villanova in Las Vegas, a NCAA Tournament rematch against Wisconsin at the Delta Center, another east coast journey to Boston to face off with UConn and more.