Utah State guard Ian Martinez (4) drives during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wichita State, Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo.

Ian Martinez spent the majority of his college basketball career in the state of Utah, first at the University of Utah and later at Utah State. So it is only fitting that as Martinez attempts to carve out a career playing professional basketball, Utah would be one of his stops.

Per Martinez’s agent, Matt Slan of Slan Sports Management, Martinez worked out for the Utah Jazz on Tuesday.

Martinez confirmed it himself on Instagram, posting a picture of a Jazz practice jersey at Zions Bank Basketball Center.

The workout with the Jazz was the second one thus far for Martinez during the pre-draft cycle. He also worked out for the Cleveland Cavaliers on May 27.

A four-star prospect coming out of JSerra Catholic in 2020, Martinez was a notable signee for the Runnin’ Utes, under then-head coach Larry Krystkowiak.

Martinez’s time with Utah was short-lived, though. He played just one season with the Utes before transferring to Maryland.

After a couple of seasons with the Terrapins, Martinez was on the move again this time to Utah State.

It was in Logan that he really found himself, became a key player for an Aggies team that made it to back-to-back NCAA tournaments (USU has now been to the NCAA tournament three consecutive seasons).

This past season, Martinez was arguably the best he’d ever been as a college basketball player, with season averages of 16.4 points and 2.7 assists per game.

Martinez isn’t considered a sure-fire NBA prospect. NBA Scouting Live projects him as a late second round selection at best. Listed at 6-foot-3, 185 pounds, Martinez is probably best suited as a combo guard in the NBA, though his athleticism could help him overcome a lack of height to play the shooting guard position.

“He is a high motor player that can score in a variety of ways,” Alan Lu writes. “... He will need to show NBA teams that he can reliably run the point but his vast athleticism and considerable upside could enable him to compete for a roster spot in the NBA in the future.”