BYU Cougars forward Emma Calvert (25) looks to make a pass around Rice Owls forward India Bellamy (12) during a Women’s National Invitation Tournament basketball game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Friday, March 17, 2023. BYU lost 71-67.

Emma Calvert is headed across the pond.

The former BYU women’s basketball forward has signed a professional contract to play for KP Brno in the Czech Republic, BYU announced Tuesday morning.

“I’m so grateful for the opportunity to play professional basketball overseas and represent BYU,” Calvert said in a statement. “My coaches have all helped prepare me for this opportunity and I can’t wait to show the Czech Republic what I can do while representing BYU and its values.”

In four years with the Cougars, Calvert appeared in 119 games — starting 71 — and averaged 8.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per contest while making 48.2% of her field goal attempts.

As a senior this past season, Calvert ranked second on the team in scoring at 12.6 points per game along with averages of 5.4 rebounds and 1.5 blocks, all marking career highs.

Additionally, Calvert ranks fifth in BYU program history with 138 blocked shots.

“We are thrilled to be a part of Emma signing her first professional contract,” BYU head coach Lee Cummard said in a statement. “She has worked hard and is now seeing the results of that hard work and a great college career. Her opportunity comes with a team in a great city that plays both internationally in the Eurocup and in the Czech league. KP Brno has expectations to win, and win a lot. We are excited to support Emma this upcoming season.”

Prior to arriving at BYU, Calvert starred locally at Fremont High School, where she helped the Silverwolves win the Utah 6A state championship in 2021 and earned Deseret News Ms. Basketball honors in the process.

Calvert joins a number of other BYU women’s basketball alumnae playing internationally, including Tegan Graham (Germany), Maria Albiero (Brazil) and Lauren Gustin (Australia).