Tony Finau plays his ball on the 10th hole during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Oakmont Country Club Friday, June 13, 2025, in Oakmont, Pa.

Tony Finau’s 10th U.S. Open is in the books.

The Utah native shot a +1 in Sunday’s final round at Oakmont Country Club in Pennsylvania, finishing at +11 for the tournament to tie for 39th place.

Finau recorded birdies on holes 5, 13, 14 and 17, while bogeying three times along with a double-bogey on the 12th hole.

Finau opened the tournament with an underwhelming +6 on Thursday before settling down and shooting for par on Friday to make the cut for the weekend.

Saturday saw him slip to +4, but he bounced back once again with Sunday’s +1 to clinch the +11 overall finish.