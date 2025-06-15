Tony Finau’s 10th U.S. Open is in the books.
The Utah native shot a +1 in Sunday’s final round at Oakmont Country Club in Pennsylvania, finishing at +11 for the tournament to tie for 39th place.
Finau recorded birdies on holes 5, 13, 14 and 17, while bogeying three times along with a double-bogey on the 12th hole.
Finau opened the tournament with an underwhelming +6 on Thursday before settling down and shooting for par on Friday to make the cut for the weekend.
Saturday saw him slip to +4, but he bounced back once again with Sunday’s +1 to clinch the +11 overall finish.