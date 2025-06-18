Cold Hearts quarterback Ryder Lyons throws a pass during an OT7 football Week 4 game against RWE, Saturday, April 5, 2025, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Elite quarterback prospect Ryder Lyons has set a commitment announcement date.

On Wednesday evening, On3’s Hayes Fawcett reported that Lyons will announce his pledge on June 24, and Lyons himself quoted Fawcett’s social media post with the news.

Listed at 6-foot-2 and north of 200 pounds, Lyons is considered a top five quarterback nationally in the Class of 2026 among all the major recruiting websites.

Special Collector's Issue: "1984: The Year BYU was Second to None" Get an inclusive look inside BYU Football's 1984 National Championship season. Buy Now

Lyons, who hails from Folsom, California, and is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, is widely thought to be down to BYU and Oregon as far as the schools he is still considering.

Lyons took an official visit to Oregon last weekend and will take an official visit to BYU this weekend, meaning the Cougars will have the last chance to make an impression on the elite signal caller.

In recruiting circles, getting a prospect’s final visit is widely considered to be a good thing for that school’s chances of landing a commitment although it is certainly not a guarantee.

If Lyons commits to BYU, he would become the first five-star prospect to do so in more than 20 years.