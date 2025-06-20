Herriman’s Tayshaun Ogomo crosses the finish line winning the 800m race and setting a state record during the 6A state track and field championship at the Clarence F. Robison Outdoor Track & Field at BYU in Provo on Saturday, May 17, 2025.

Herriman High School’s 4 x 800-meter relay team broke the national high school record at the New Balance Nationals track and field meet Friday in Philadelphia’s famed Franklin Field.

The team of Jonah Tang, Micah Tang, Tayshaun Ogomo and Jackson Spence finished with a time of 7:26.12 to break a 14-year-old national record of 7:28.75 set by Poly High School of Long Beach, Calif.

Jonah Tang led off with a time of 1:54.74, followed by his twin brother Micah in 1:52.52. Ogomo covered the next 800 meters in 1:48.94 and Spence anchored with a 1:49.94.

The performance also set a stadium record for Franklin Field, the site for the annual Penn Relays, the biggest high school relay competition in the nation — if not the world — with an international field.

Referring to Herriman’s performance, New Balance Nationals meet director Aaron Robison, a former BYU miler, noted, “That’s unreal. When you set a Franklin Field record, that’s something.

“It’s a solid time for a college team and it was done by a high school team and a team from Utah.”