Prior to the 2025 season, only eight players in Utah state history had ever hit the lofty 30-goal mark.

This year, three of the Deseret News boys soccer Players of the Year hit the high mark, and even many who didn’t still made a major impact and led their team to playoff success.

Here’s who won the 2025 Deseret News boys soccer Players of the Year.

Lone Peak’s Juan Cubillas, center, and American Fork’s Miller Hall, left, and Ian Brinkerhoff, right, fight for possession of the ball during a boys varsity soccer game at American Fork High School in American Fork on Friday, April 11, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

6A Player of the Year

Miller Hall, American Fork, Sr., MF

American Fork’s Miller Hall didn’t often get the spotlight, but make no mistake, he was essential in the Cavemen’s 6A championship run.

Hall helped the lethal American Fork offense all year while contributing significantly on the defensive end.

In the 6A semifinal against Skyridge, American Fork was in danger as it was in a 1-1 tie. However, Hall punched the Cavemen’s ticket to the championship with a go-ahead goal in the 50th minute.

While Hall deserved the spotlight, most of his production was made in the background. Hall finished his season with six goals and nine assists.

Hall will play at the next level for North Idaho College.

“Miller Hall was outstanding both in our attack and defensively for us this season,” said American Fork head coach Casey Waldron. “One of the most impressive interactions we had with Miller this year as a coaching staff was when we asked him what he wanted most out of this soccer season, his senior year. He simply said without hesitation, ‘Coach, I want to win, I don’t care about the accolades or the goals or the assists, I just want our team to win and have a chance to win back to back state titles.’

“Our reply to him was, ‘Then you need to play in whatever role we put you in.’ That role was as our box-to-box midfielder, and when needed as a second pivot, center defensive midfielder or No. 6. He told us he was willing to do whatever was asked of him.”

Waldron went on to say, “Miller stepped up in a big way, providing some of the best tackles on the field when we needed a stop in addition to his creative playmaking in our attack. He has a motor on him that allows him to be all over the field wherever he is needed to infuse energy and accountability to all of our players.

“Miller was our unnamed captain that didn’t need an armband to lead on the field. One of Miller’s biggest strengths is his grit and competitive drive to be the best player on the field, and he proved that on several occasions. Miller made everyone around him better because he demanded of them and led by example.”

Wasatch forward Jayden Cosper (8) heads the ball while guarded by Alta defender Zach Lovell (21) during the championship game of the 5A high school boys soccer state tournament held at America First Field in Sandy on Thursday, May 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

5A Player of the Year

Jayden Cosper, Wasatch, Sr.

Wasatch’s Jayden Cosper just might have been the most offensively lethal player in the state this year.

Cosper led the Wasps to their third straight 5A championship appearance while delivering 30 goals and 12 assists on the year. The 30-goal mark ties Cosper for seventh in the most goals in a single season in state history.

In 21 games this season, Cosper delivered a goal in all but two while often dishing out an assist. He will also play at the next level at Salt Lake Community College. It is also the second year in a row in which Cosper has won 5A Player of the Year honors.

“Watching Jayden grow into the player he is today has been one of the greatest honors of my coaching career,” said Wasatch head coach Lance Cosper. “Being named the 5A MVP for a second season is a well-deserved recognition for a young man who has poured everything into this program on and off the field.”

Jayden isn’t just our leading scorer, he’s our heartbeat. His 30-goal season set a new standard not just for Wasatch, but for the entire state. But what separates Jayden isn’t just the numbers. It’s his leadership, consistency and ability to rise in the biggest moments. He’s led this team to three straight state championship appearances, and in each of those seasons, he was the driving force behind our success.

Lance Cosper continued, “Whether it was scoring the game-winning goal in a title match or showing up early to mentor younger players, Jayden elevated everyone around him. He made Wasatch soccer a force to be reckoned with, and more importantly, he left the program better than he found it.

This MVP honor is just the beginning for Jayden. He’s preparing to serve a two-year mission, which speaks volumes about his character and commitment beyond the game. When he returns, I have no doubt he’ll continue to do incredible things at the next level. We’re proud of him not just for the goals and records, but for the teammate, leader and person he’s become. He’s left a legacy at Wasatch that will inspire future players for years to come.”

Dixie’s Taylor Kogan (13) celebrates with teammates as he comes off the field following scoring a goal during a 4A boys soccer semifinal between Dixie and Ridgeline at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman on Tuesday, May 20, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

4A Player of the Year

Taylor Kogan, Dixie, Sr., F

Much like Cosper, Dixie’s Taylor Kogan just poured on the goals this season for the Flyers. In pure numbers, nobody in the state produced more scoring than Kogan.

Kogan led Dixie to a perfect 12-0 region record and a 4A championship appearance. The final season stat tally for Kogan was 30 goals and 15 assists.

This season the Flyers scored 73 goals, meaning Kogan scored or assisted on 62% of all goals this season. He will join Cosper at Salt Lake Community College.

“You get lucky to coach a player like Taylor Kogan only a few times in your coaching career,” said Dixie head coach Travis Wilkinson. “Taylor could elevate the game of all the players around him by setting the highest standard of work ethic and creativity.

The reality is that he has attributes that are difficult to coach as his imagination and creativity make him one of the most entertaining players I’ve ever watched play this game. His strength in his ability to stay composed on ball while creating something out of nothing is almost magical and so entertaining."

Wilkinson went on to say of Kogan, “His teammates would feed off his vision and talent. Taylor’s technical ability on ball is brilliant, and his left foot is unmatched. He was relentless at perfecting his free kicks and became a master finisher on set pieces. Taylor’s strengths are his maturity, intensity, creativity and soccer IQ experience.

I literally can’t say enough good about Taylor as he logged a record 30 goals and 15 assists to help lead our team to new school records of 73 goals from more than 60 assists in a single season.”

Ogden Tigers midfielder Luis Velasco, right, (15) dribbles the ball down the field in the 3A boys soccer state championship at America First Field in Sandy on Saturday, May 10, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

3A Player of the Year

Luis Velasco, Ogden, Sr., MF

For the second consecutive season, the Ogden Tigers finished as 3A state champions. This year they did so with an undefeated 18-0 record.

Only Maeser Prep scored more goals than Ogden this season, with the Tigers logging 81 total goals this season. The 81-goal mark makes sense when you consider Ogden had Luis Velasco at its helm.

Velasco broke a state record with 25 assists in a single season, while also punching 18 goals. When it comes to orchestrating an offensive attack, Velasco was one of the best in the state.

In four years with Ogden, Velasco had 27 goals, 38 assists and was named to the 3A first team twice in addition to this 3A Player of the Year honor.

“Luis has been a four-year Varsity starter and a cornerstone of our team, excelling as a playmaker on both ends of the pitch,” said Ogden head coach Todd Scott. “He’s one of the most dynamic and explosive midfielders I’ve had the privilege to coach — equally impactful on offense and defense.

As our captain, Luis leads by example with his work ethic, composure and commitment both on and off the field. This season, he led the team with 25 assists and 18 goals, playing a pivotal role in helping us secure back-to-back state championships.

Scott concluded, “His passion, dedication and relentless drive set the tone for our entire program, and his voice has been a constant source of motivation and leadership for his teammates”

American Heritage Patriots' Cael Tillman (9) attempts to gain possession of the ball from Maeser Prep Academy Lions' Tim Hadfield (27) in the 2A boys soccer state championship at America First Field in Sandy on Saturday, May 10, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

2A Player of the Year

Cael Tillman, American Heritage, Sr., F

American Heritage’s Cael Tillman is also a member of the elite 30-goal club. Tillman helped American Heritage reach the 2A championship with a total of 30 goals and 15 assists on the season.

Tillman owns one of the most impressive individual performances this year. In a game against Intermountain Christian on April 7, he scored five goals and one assist. That game tied the state record for third-most goals in a single game.

“Cael Tillman was the heartbeat of American Heritage this season, leading from the front with an incredible 30 goals and 15 assists,” said American Heritage head coach Jose Milla. “His relentless work ethic, sharp instincts in front of goal and ability to create chances for teammates made him a constant threat to opposing defenses.

“Cael’s combination of speed, technical skill, leadership and composure under pressure elevated the entire team’s performance and morale. At key moments he stepped into whichever position the team required, showing his versatility and selflessness. He consistently delivered when the stakes were high and set the tone for the team’s success.”