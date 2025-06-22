Three players that Deseret News Utah Jazz beat writer Sarah Todd identified that could be options for the Jazz with the No. 21 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, if they're available then, include from left, Stanford center Maxime Raynaud, BYU guard Egor Demin and South Carolina wing Collin Murray-Boyles.

The Utah Jazz have four picks heading into the 2025 NBA Draft — No. 5, No. 21, No. 43 and No. 53.

Below are three players I think would be good selections for the Jazz with the 21st pick. But before we dive in, I need to add a small caveat: the Jazz have strongly considered and will continue to have conversations league-wide about the possibility of moving the 21st pick. That could meant that they are trying to put together a package for a player or they could just be trying to move up a few spots. So, if that happens then obviously this list is moot.

But, if they end up keeping the 21st pick, there are a ton of players that they’ll be choosing from. Here are three that I think are worth consideration.

Stanford forward Maxime Raynaud gestures during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against California, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, in Stanford, Calif. | Godofredo A. Vásquez, Associated Press

Maxime Raynaud — Stanford — center — 7′0.25″ (without shoes)

We don’t know yet what the Jazz are planning to do with the current roster of players. But, if they are seriously considering trading Walker Kessler, then getting Raynaud with the 21st pick would give them a nice piece to work with going forward.

Traditional, rim-running bigs have become harder and harder to play during the postseason and having one on the roster that can be a threat from the outside is more coveted than ever. Raynaud is coming into the NBA with proof that he spent his four years at Stanford developing into the type of player that can have longterm success at the next level.

Last season he shot 34.7% from 3-point range on 5.8 attempts per game, and didn’t do it just as a spot-up shooter or as a trailer. He also showed some quickness and versatility as a defender.

He’s got some issues with turnovers and he needs refine some things, but you could do a lot worse near the bottom of the first round.

BYU Cougars guard Egor Demin (3) drives the ball past Virginia Commonwealth Rams guard Zeb Jackson (2) during a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Thursday, March 20, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Egor Demin — BYU — guard — 6′8.25″ (without shoes)

It’s been really hard to pinpoint where Demin is going to fall in the draft, but there’s a possibility that he’s still on the board when the Jazz pick. If he is, it could be a super high upside swing that would also make the fanbase happy about keeping a “hometown” guy.

Demin has a lot of unpolished upside. He’s an incredible passer and with his length, he could be ultra valuable as a playmaker in the NBA as well as a defender.

There are absolutely reasons to be worried about him as a shooter, with his best shooting moments coming before conference play started last season. But, if he was on a team where his playmaking and decision-making was a priority, allowing him more time to work on his shot, it could be a perfect situation.

South Carolina's Collin Murray-Boyles, left, looks to pass around Missouri's Trent Pierce (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, in Columbia, Mo. | L.G. Patterson, Associated Press

Collin Murray-Boyles — South Carolina — wing — 6′6.5″ (without shoes)

The Jazz are in desperate need of players who defend at a high level and Murray-Boyles is one of the best, all-around defenders in the draft. He played like a more traditional forward in college but he doesn’t quite have the height and might be more of a tweener wing.

But, even with his in-between height, he is so versatile defensively, is able to play bigger than his size (7′0.75″ wingspan), and has such a nose for the ball and an understanding of how to use his strength defensively that any team would want him on the floor.

His offensive game is not polished and sometimes just not good. Any team that picks him is going to be banking on his defense and hoping that they can develop his offense.