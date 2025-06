Judge Memorial and Waterford play lacrosse in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, April 30, 2025.

Note: The Deseret News all-state teams are based exclusively on coaches’ votes from a list of nominated players from each team.

4A Player of the Year

Rome Swanwick, Judge Memorial, Jr., Attack

61 goals, 25 assists, 86 points, 54 GB, 21 caused TO

4A Playoff MVP

Connor Knight, Judge Memorial, Jr., Goalie

1 of 19 Rome Swanwick, Judge Memorial | Bryan Byerly 2 of 19 Gary Bolton, Payson | Provided by Payson 3 of 19 Gage Wright, West Field | Provided by West Field 4 of 19 Noah Schuyler, Juan Diego | Provided by Juan Diego 5 of 19 Easton Salazar, Snow Canyon | Provided by Snow Canyon 6 of 19 Freddie Gowski, Judge Memorial | Bryan Byerly 7 of 19 Myles Walkingshaw, Waterford | Provided by Waterford 8 of 19 Kenny Olsen, West Field | Provided by West Field 9 of 19 Sean Jerome, Judge Memorial | Bryan Byerly 10 of 19 Ben Beaudry, Judge Memorial | Bryan Byerly 11 of 19 Carson Beagley, West Field | Provided by West Field 12 of 19 Dallas Mattena, Judge Memorial | Bryan Byerly 13 of 19 Hayden Hansen, West Field | Provided by West Field 14 of 19 Kelton Wright, West Field | Provided by West Field 15 of 19 Dylan Krannich, Judge Memorial | Bryan Byerly 16 of 19 Will Conley, Juan Diego | Provided by Juan Diego 17 of 19 Ezra West, Snow Canyon | Provided by Snow Canyon 18 of 19 Connor Knight, Judge Memorial | Bryan Byerly 19 of 19 Tyler Owen, Bear River | Provided by Bear River

4A First Team

Attack

Gary Bolton, Payson, Sr. — 88 goals, 29 assists, 88 ground balls, 32 caused TO

Gage Wright, West Field, Sr. — 76 goals, 32 assists

Noah Schuyler, Juan Diego, Jr. — 65 goals, 45 assists, 37 ground balls

Easton Salazar, Snow Canyon, Sr. — 49 goals, 61 assists, 72 ground balls

Midfielders

Freddie Gowski, Judge Memorial, Jr. — 36 goals, 24 assists, 60 points, 39 GB, 14 caused TO

Myles Walkingshaw, Waterford, Sr. — 34 goals, 17 assists, 81 ground balls

Kenny Olsen, West Field, Jr. — 44 goals, 14 assists, 34 ground balls

Sean Jerome, Judge Memorial, Jr. — 37 goals, 28 assists, 65 points, 31 GB, 12 caused TO

LSM

Ben Beaudry, Judge Memorial, Jr. — 4 goals, 11 assists, 15 points, 39 GB, 30 caused TO

Carson Beagley, West Field, Jr. — 66 ground balls, 44 takeaways

FOS

Dallas Mattena, Judge Memorial, Jr. — 11 goals, 175 GB, 278 of 393 faceoffs, 71%

SSDM

Hayden Hansen, West Field, Sr. — 65 ground balls, 26 takeaways

Defenders

Kelton Wright, West Field, Sr. — 63 ground balls, 34 takeaways

Dylan Krannich, Judge Memorial, Jr. — 6 points, 46 GB, 32 caused TO

Will Conley, Juan Diego, Sr. — 126 ground balls, 49 takeaways

Ezra West, Snow Canyon, Sr. — 36 ground balls, 28 takeaways

Goalie

Connor Knight, Judge Memorial, Jr. — 15-6 record 167 of 303 saves 55%

Tyler Owen, Bear River, Sr. — 228 saves, 67.3 save %

1 of 18 Cooper Holm, Dixie | Provided by Dixie 2 of 18 Nixon Bohm, Sky View | Provided by Sky View 3 of 18 Parker Stolz, Juan Diego | Provided by Juan Diego 4 of 18 Jared Keel, Payson | Provided by Payson 5 of 18 Gavin Rurka, Waterford | Provided by Waterford 6 of 18 Cole Peterson, Sky View | Provided by Sky View 7 of 18 Cam Findlay, Canyon View | Provided by Canyon View 8 of 18 Kash Avery, Bear River | Provided by Bear River 9 of 18 Cooper Stauffer, Waterford | Provided by Waterford 10 of 18 Beckham Kirkland, Dixie | Provided by Dixie 11 of 18 Luke Richardson, Snow Canyon | Provided by Snow Canyon 12 of 18 Roman Rossano, Juan Diego | Provided by Juan Diego 13 of 18 Jac Christensen, Payson | Provided by Payson 14 of 18 Clayton Wright, Waterford | Provided by Waterford 15 of 18 Tash Litster, Timpanogos | Provided by Timpanogos 16 of 18 Maddix McArthur, Snow Canyon | Provided by Snow Canyon 17 of 18 Kohen Carlson, Canyon View | Provided by Canyon View 18 of 18 Kylan Atkinson, Mountain Crest | Provided by Mountain Crest

4A Second Team

Attack

Cooper Holm, Dixie, Sr.

Nixon Bohm, Sky View, So.

Parker Stolz, Juan Diego, So.

Jared Keel, Payson, Sr.

Midfielders

Gavin Rurka, Waterford, Jr.

Cole Peterson, Sky View, Sr.

Cam Findlay, Canyon View, Sr.

Kash Avery, Bear River, Sr.

LSM

Cooper Stauffer, Waterford, Sr.

Beckham Kirkland, Dixie, Sr.

FOS

Luke Richardson, Snow Canyon, Sr.

SSDM

Roman Rossano, Juan Diego, Sr.

Defenders

Jac Christensen, Payson, Jr.

Clayton Wright, Waterford, Sr.

Tash Litster, Timpanogos, Jr.

Maddix McArthur, Snow Canyon, Sr.

Goalie

Kohen Carlson, Canyon View, Jr.

Kylan Atkinson, Mountain Crest, So.

4A Honorable Mention

Attack

Ethan Wright, Logan, Jr.

Timothy Biggs, Canyon View, Sr.

Jameson Jones, Timpanogos, Sr.

Trent Twitchell, Cedar, Jr.

Midfielders

Braden Behrend, Payson, Sr.

Austin Ewell, Payson, Jr.

Jonah Banks, Canyon View, Sr.

Trace Oveson, Cedar, Sr.

LSM

Landon Talbot, Sky View, Sr.

Kenyon Kunz, Mountain View, Sr.

FOS

Baxter Martin, Green Canyon, Sr.

Parker Harvey, Timpanogos, Sr.

SSDM

Matt Evans, Judge Memorial, Jr.

Frank Platas, Snow Canyon, Sr.

Defenders

Caleb Field, Dixie, Jr.

Emmett Christensen, Bear River, Jr.

Jared Stolworthy, Canyon View, Sr.

Pierce Isaac, Judge Memorial, Sr.

Goalie

Talan Hardy, Payson, So.

Victor Reynaud, Jordan, Jr.