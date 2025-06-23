Utah Grizzlies player Evan Stoflet works out during practice at the Maverik Center in West Valley City on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. The Utah Grizzles announced they've begun a formal process to explore selling the team, which could lead to relocation.

The Utah Grizzlies released a statement Sunday evening saying that they’ve “begun a formal process to explore the potential sale of the team” — a process they say could lead to relocation.

No sale has been arranged yet, and they’ll remain in Utah for the 2025-26 season.

The announcement follows the passing of two influential members of the Grizzlies organization: former owner Dave Elmore in 2023 and President/CEO Kevin Bruder in May. The declining health of Elmore’s wife and team co-owner Donna Tuttle is also a factor in the sale, according to the team.

“This is an emotional and difficult moment for our family and our organization,” said Elmore Sports Group in the press release. “Utah has been more than a home — it has been part of our identity. But ensuring the Grizzlies have the opportunity to thrive in the future may require new ownership and, potentially, a new home.”

Elmore Sports Group also owns a number of minor-league baseball teams located in various states.

About the Utah Grizzlies

The Grizzlies compete in the ECHL, a professional minor league that has affiliations with 30 of the 32 NHL teams. ECHL players do get paid, but salaries are nowhere near those of NHL or even AHL players.

The Grizzlies are affiliated with the NHL’s Colorado Avalanche. Their deal began in 2018 and sources indicate that it’s due for renewal following the 2025-26 season.

They are not affiliated with the Utah Mammoth, who signed a one-year affiliation agreement with the Allen Americans prior to the 2024-25 season. The Mammoth and the Americans have yet to announce their plan for next season, whether it be an extension or a parting of ways.

Attendance at Grizzlies games last season declined by about 16% in comparison to the previous year, but it was still the 12th-highest in the league. The Grizzlies had the third-worst record in the league, which likely played a factor in their ticket sales — as did the presence of $10 NHL tickets in the city.

In one form or another, the Grizzlies have been in Salt Lake City for 30 years. They’ve competed in the IHL, the AHL and the ECHL. They’ve never won a championship in the latter two leagues, but they won the Turner Cup in their first IHL season.

Will Smith Entertainment Group buy the Utah Grizzlies?

The future of the Utah Mammoth’s minor league affiliations is up in the air. As mentioned, they have yet to announce an ECHL affiliation for the coming season and their deal with the AHL’s Tucson Roadrunners is set to expire next summer.

If the Grizzlies do move, it would make sense for Smith Entertainment Group to explore the purchase of an AHL team (rather than an ECHL team) — whether it’s the Roadrunners or another franchise.

Having your AHL team in the same city as your NHL team simplifies the process of sending players up and down. Take Mammoth/Roadrunners defenseman Maksymilian Szuber, for example. The Roadrunners were on a bus to San Diego when he got the call in December that he was being called up to the NHL. They pulled over at a gas station, unloaded his equipment and ordered him an Uber to make the hour-and-a-half trek back to Tucson, where he quickly packed and flew out.

It also allows players to live in their own homes regardless of where they’re playing. Josh Doan would have appreciated that last year, as he had to leave his dog, Hank, with Roadrunners teammate Montana Onyebuchi when he got called up to the NHL. That can play a factor in fringe roster players’ decisions on where to sign.

Another factor is the ability for both fans and team staff to be able to watch their AHLers in person.

Alex Meruelo, who owned the Arizona Coyotes and still owns the Roadrunners, has indicated a desire to move the team to Reno, Nevada. The Mammoth aren’t obligated to remain with the Roadrunners past this coming season, so if, for any reason, they object the move, they’ll have the option to find another affiliate.