Ace Bailey arrives for the first round of the NBA basketball draft, Wednesday, June 25, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

The wait is over.

With the No. 5 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft Wednesday, the Utah Jazz selected Ace Bailey out of Rutgers.

In his lone collegiate season, Bailey averaged 17.6 points and 7.2 rebounds per game, shooting 46% overall and 34.6% from 3-point range on 4.5 attempts per contest.

The Jazz still have another first-round pick, No. 21, as well as two second-round picks to make Thursday night.

The Dallas Mavericks and San Antonio Spurs, as expected, took Cooper Flagg (Duke) and Dylan Harper (Rutgers) with the first and second picks, respectively.

The Philadelphia 76ers selected Baylor wing VJ Edgecombe with the pick No. 3 and the Charlotte Hornets took Duke’s Kon Knueppel with pick No. 4.

This story will be updated.