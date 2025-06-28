Cole Ponich holds up the trophy after winning the Primo Provo Championship on Saturday, June 28, 2025, at Timpanogos Golf Course in Provo.

BYU golfer Cole Ponich fired 20-under par to win the Primo Provo Championship Saturday at Timpanogos Golf Course. It was his first tournament since turning professional after helping the Cougars make the NCAA Championship in May.

Ponich fired rounds of 63-65-68 to earn a one-shot victory over former University of Utah star Blake Tomlinson. For his first effort as a pro golfer, Ponich earned a check for $10,000.

Tomlinson had a red-hot hand on the final round, carding a 62 to go along with his 66-69 to overtake PGA Tour veteran and former Cougar Daniel Summerhays, who finished in third place at 17-under.

“We usually play in cold rather here but it was in the 90s and it didn’t bother me too much,” said Ponich, who made the decision to turn professional in early June.

“Once I did that, I decided to also work hard to improve my game,” he said. “I’ve been working very hard so I can go to Q-School in the fall. I just told myself when I got here on the first tee to trust myself and all the work I’ve been putting in.”

Ponich said his focus was trying to dial in all the little things.

“With how hard the pin places were here this week, I prided myself on not short siding myself at all on any hole for the whole round,” he said.

Ponich will try to qualify for the Colorado Open later in July and then has a goal of playing and winning the Utah Open at Riverside Country Cub in August.

Zach Feltz, who has played for Utah Tech and was the UGA Player of the Year, finished as the low amateur at 11-under par.