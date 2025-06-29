White team quarterback Devon Dampier (4) runs the ball down the field during the Utah Utes’ 22 Forever spring game at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 19, 2025.

Last year, one of Arizona State’s top incoming transfers — quarterback Sam Leavitt — ended up playing a pivotal role in the Sun Devils’ Big 12 championship run.

Leavitt, then a sophomore, progressed as the season went on and helped Arizona State, which had been projected to finish last in the league, win the conference championship and earn a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Now, he’s being projected as a potential high draft pick in 2026, if Leavitt can take another step in his development this season.

Who could be this year’s key transfer that impacts the Big 12 race this season?

CBS Sports’ Brad Crawford recently took a look at 12 potential transfer “hidden gems” across the country recently, and of those 12, three are headed to Big 12 programs.

Crawford identified players who could outperform their transfer ranking.

There’s Utah quarterback Devon Dampier, who was one of the nation’s most dynamic dual-threat signal callers at New Mexico last season and is being asked to revitalize the Utes offense. The 5-foot-10 quarterback is rated a three-star transfer with an 87 rating by 247 Sports.

Another on Crawford’s list was Texas Tech cornerback Brice Pollock, who comes to the Red Raiders after being an all-conference corner at Mississippi State. Pollock has a 90 rating and is a four-star transfer, one of 13 four-star transfers joining Texas Tech this offseason as part of the second-highest rated transfer class, per 247 Sports.

The third Big 12 transfer on Crawford’s list is new Iowa State wide receiver Chase Sowell, who heads to the Cyclones from East Carolina. Sowell, a four-star transfer with a 93 rating, is being asked to help replace Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel, who were drafted in the second and third rounds, respectively, in April.

Here’s what Crawford said about each of these three incoming Big 12 transfers, and why he views them as impact players at their new schools.

Devon Dampier, Utah quarterback

Previously at New Mexico

Crawford wrote: “Utah moved quickly to land Dampier in December, securing the commitment of both the former New Mexico quarterback and his offensive coordinator, Jason Beck. Dampier helped lead the Lobos to the top of the Mountain West in total offense, averaging 484.3 yards per game -- fourth-best in the FBS. Dampier’s 1,166 yards and 19 touchdowns rushing particularly turned heads. If Beck can continue to refine his passing, Dampier could emerge as one of the Big 12’s breakout stars in 2025.”

Brice Pollock, Texas Tech cornerback

Previously at Mississippi State

Crawford wrote: “The Red Raiders landed a gem in Pollock — and at a fraction of the price most are paying for first-team transfer corners. He’s part of the most decorated transfer class in program history, arriving as Texas Tech eyes a Big 12 title push. Pollock tallied 48 tackles last season in the SEC and now steps in as the Red Raiders’ top cornerback, expected to shadow opponents’ best receivers each week. He brings strong ball skills, reliable hands and he wasn’t flagged once last season at Mississippi State.”

Chase Sowell, Iowa State wide receiver

Previously at East Carolina

Crawford wrote: “Sowell emerged last year as a reliable second-level target with seven catches of 40 yards or more — part of a nine-game season that included 34 receptions for 678 yards and three touchdowns. He posted scores of 50, 56 and 53 yards during a three-week tear before shutting things down and entering the portal. With Iowa State replacing heavy NFL Draft losses at wide receiver, the Cyclones may have found a gem in the 6-4 target. Sowell isn’t as “hidden” as others on this best-kept secrets list — he ranked No. 30 overall in the portal, according to 247Sports — but he’s talented enough to become just the ninth 1,000-yard receiver in program history.”