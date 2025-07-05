Delaware quarterback Zach Marker (3) looks to pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Penn State, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in State College, Pa.

One of the less talked about repercussions of the conference realignment cycle that started when Oklahoma and Texas announced that they were leaving the Big 12 for the SEC has been the expansion of the FBS.

In July 2021, when UT and OU first announced their defections to the SEC, there were 130 programs at the FBS level. Of those, 65 were in one of the Power Five conferences — the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and SEC.

On July 1 this year, the number of FBS programs is 136, with 68 teams in one of the Power Four conferences — the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12 and SEC.

Who are the six new teams to the FBS? What conferences are they in? What will college football look like in 2026, when Pac-12 expansion takes place?

The new FBS teams

James Madison quarterback Billy Atkins (11) takes the snap during the second half of the Boca Raton Bowl NCAA college football game against Western Kentucky, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, in Boca Raton, Fla. | Lynne Sladky, AP

The recent run of movement from the FCS (Football Championship Subdivision) to the FBS (Football Bowl Subdivision) officially started in 2022 with James Madison, though that move was announced late in 2021.

The Dukes joined the Sun Belt Conference, brining the Group of Five league to 16 total members.

In 2023, Sam Houston State and Jacksonville State made their FBS debuts, as members of Conference USA.

In 2024, Kennesaw State officially joined Conference USA, too, and earlier this week Conference USA added two additional programs — Delaware and Missouri State.

That Conference USA has needed to add so many now-former FCS programs was an indirect result of Oklahoma and Texas leaving the Big 12, with the realignment reverberations that followed echoing across every conference over the last four years.

Conference USA in particular has add to add programs consistently in order to have eight football sponsoring members — a requirement for every FBS conference — as the conference has been raided multiple times since 2021, by the American Athletic Conference (AAC) and by the Mountain West.

What the conferences will look like in 2026?

In 2026, conference realignment will have mostly stopped — at least until either the Pac-12 expands again or another major realignment at the top of the sport.

There is likely to be another Conference USA defection, though, this one to the Sun Belt to fill the hole Texas State left when it moved to the Pac-12.

It has been reported that that school is likely to be either Louisiana Tech or Western Kentucky, and the loss of another school could compel Conference USA to go get another FBS school.

But outside of those small moves, we may get the same conferences for a couple of years at least. Here’s how they’ll look, in alphabetical order.

(This is a list of the football-sponsoring schools, so you won’t find Grand Canyon, Gonzaga or UC Davis on this list).

American Athletic Conference (AAC)

Army Black Knights

Charlotte 49ers

East Carolina Pirates

Florida Atlantic Owls

Memphis Tigers

Navy Midshipmen

North Texas Mean Green

Rice Owls

South Florida Bulls

Temple Owls

Tulane Green Wave

Tulsa Golden Hurricane

UAB Blazers

UTSA Roadrunners

Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC)

Boston College Eagles

California Golden Bears

Clemson Tigers

Duke Blue Devils

Florida State Seminoles

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Louisville Cardinals

Miami Hurricanes

NC State Wolfpack

North Carolina Tar Heels

Pittsburgh Panthers

SMU Mustangs

Stanford Cardinal

Syracuse Orange

Virginia Cavaliers

Virginia Tech Hokies

Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Big 12 Conference

Arizona State Sun Devils

Arizona Wildcats

BYU Cougars

Baylor Bears

Cincinnati Bearcats

Colorado Buffaloes

Houston Cougars

Iowa State Cyclones

Kansas Jayhawks

Kansas State Wildcats

Oklahoma State Cowboys

TCU Horned Frogs

Texas Tech Red Raiders

UCF Knights

Utah Utes

West Virginia Mountaineers

Big Ten Conference (BIG)

Illinois Fighting Illini

Indiana Hoosiers

Iowa Hawkeyes

Maryland Terrapins

Michigan State Spartans

Michigan Wolverines

Minnesota Golden Gophers

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Northwestern Wildcats

Ohio State Buckeyes

Oregon Ducks

Penn State Nittany Lions

Purdue Boilermakers

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

UCLA Bruins

USC Trojans

Washington Huskies

Wisconsin Badgers

Conference USA

Delaware Blue Hens

Florida International Panthers

Jacksonville State Gamecocks

Kennesaw State Owls

Liberty Flames

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

Missouri State Bears

New Mexico State Aggies

Sam Houston Bearkats

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

Mid-American Conference (MAC)

Akron Zips

Ball State Cardinals

Bowling Green Falcons

Buffalo Bulls

Central Michigan Chippewas

Eastern Michigan Eagles

Kent State Golden Flashes

Massachusetts Minutemen

Miami (OH) RedHawks

Ohio Bobcats

Toledo Rockets

Western Michigan Broncos

Mountain West Conference (MWC)

Air Force Falcons

Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors

Nevada Wolf Pack

New Mexico Lobos

Northern Illinois Huskies (football only)

San José State Spartans

UNLV Rebels

UTEP Miners

Wyoming Cowboys

Pac-12 Conference

Boise State Broncos

Colorado State Rams

Fresno State Bulldogs

Oregon State Beavers

San Diego State Aztecs

Texas State Bobcats

Utah State Aggies

Washington State Cougars

Southeastern Conference (SEC)

Alabama Crimson Tide

Arkansas Razorbacks

Auburn Tigers

Florida Gators

Georgia Bulldogs

Kentucky Wildcats

LSU Tigers

Mississippi State Bulldogs

Missouri Tigers

Oklahoma Sooners

Ole Miss Rebels

South Carolina Gamecocks

Tennessee Volunteers

Texas A&M Aggies

Texas Longhorns

Vanderbilt Commodores

Sun Belt Conference (SBC)

App State Mountaineers

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

Georgia Southern Eagles

Georgia State Panthers

James Madison Dukes

Marshall Thundering Herd

Old Dominion Monarchs

Arkansas State Red Wolves

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns

South Alabama Jaguars

Southern Miss Golden Eagles

Troy Trojans

UL Monroe Warhawks