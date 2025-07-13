Utah Utes guard Gabe Madsen (55) dribbles the ball down the court during a first round game of the Big 12 Championship between the Utah Utes and the UCF Knights at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, on Tuesday, March 11, 2025. The Utah Utes were knocked out of the championship by the UCF Knights, with a final score of 87-72.

Utah’s all-time leader in 3-point makes showed off just what he can do from outside at the NBA Summer League Sunday night in Las Vegas.

Gabe Madsen scored a game-high tying 22 points for the Golden State Warriors in their 103-93 win over the Utah Jazz at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Madsen did most of his damage in the first half.

The former Runnin’ Ute had 18 first-half points, all on 3-pointers. He made all three of his first-quarter 3-point attempts, then went 3 of 4 in the second quarter, going 6 of 7 overall in the first half.

Madsen added an offensive rebound and a steal in 8:57 of play for the Warriors before the break.

In addition to the 22 points on the night, Madsen added two steals, an offensive rebound and an assist to two turnovers in 16 1/2 total minutes of action.

While Madsen has been able to show off his 3-point skills in other games thus far during Summer League play — including Golden State’s three games in Salt Lake City before heading to Las Vegas — his best effort thus far came Sunday night.

Madsen shot 7 of 12 from the field, as well as 6 of 10 from 3-point range, while going 2 of 3 from the free-throw line.

He scored on a driving layup midway through the fourth to push past the 20-point mark.

Madsen and the Warriors will next play on Tuesday night against the Memphis Grizzlies (8:30 p.m. MDT, NBATV). He’ll play against his former Utah teammate, center Lawson Lovering, who’s with the Grizzlies for summer league.