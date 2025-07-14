Utah Utes guard Gabe Madsen (55) and Utah Utes center Lawson Lovering (34) battle for the ball with Kansas Jayhawks guard Dajuan Harris Jr. (3) as Utah and Kansas play in Salt Lake City at the Huntsman Center on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025.

Former Runnin’ Utes Gabe Madsen and Lawson Lovering, who were teammates in Salt Lake City the past two years, are coming off their best performances thus far in NBA Summer League play.

Madsen scored a game-high tying 22 points while hitting six 3-pointers for the Golden State Warriors in their 103-93 win over the Utah Jazz late Sunday night at the Thomas & Mack Center in the 2K26 Summer League.

Lovering, meanwhile, scored 10 points and grabbed six rebounds (including three offensive) while adding a block in the Memphis Grizzlies’ 96-86 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday.

Now, the pair will face each other when the Warriors and Grizzlies play Tuesday in Las Vegas (8:30 p.m. MDT, NBATV).

Madsen, Utah’s all-time 3-point makes leader, has shown off his ability to hit from long range while playing for Golden State. In four games played so far, he’s shooting 12 of 23 from behind the 3-point line, or 52.1%, while averaging 10.8 points per game.

Lovering, meanwhile, has logged more than 14 minutes per game for the Grizzlies and is averaging 4.6 points and 3.2 rebounds per contest.

Upcoming Summer League games involving Gabe Madsen and Lawson Lovering

Tuesday: Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies, 8:30 p.m. MDT (NBATV)

Thursday: Memphis Grizzlies vs. Atlanta Hawks, 4 p.m. MDT (NBATV); Golden State Warriors vs. Toronto Raptors, 8 p.m. MDT (NBATV)

Gabe Madsen performances in NBA Summer League

California Classic Summer League

W, 89-84 over Los Angeles Lakers: Did not play

Did not play L, 90-88 to San Antonio Spurs: 12:49, 4 points, 1 of 5 field goals, 1 of 4 3-pointers, 1 of 2 free throws, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal

12:49, 4 points, 1 of 5 field goals, 1 of 4 3-pointers, 1 of 2 free throws, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal L, 93-79 to Miami Heat: 18:35, 9 points, 3 of 8 field goals, 3 of 6 3-pointers, 5 assists, 2 steals, 3 turnovers

NBA 2K26 Summer League (Las Vegas)

L, 106-73 to Portland Trail Blazers: 8:35, 8 points, 3 of 4 field goals, 2 of 3 3-pointers, 1 rebound (offensive), 1 turnover

8:35, 8 points, 3 of 4 field goals, 2 of 3 3-pointers, 1 rebound (offensive), 1 turnover W, 103-93 over Utah Jazz: 16:31, 22 points, 7 of 12 field goals, 6 of 10 3-pointers, 2 of 3 free throws, 1 rebound (offensive), 1 assist, 2 steals, 2 turnovers

Totals, through four games played: 56:30, 43 points, 14 of 29 field goals, 12 of 23 3-pointers, 3 of 5 free throws, 4 rebounds (2 offensive), 8 assists, 5 steals, 6 turnovers

Lawson Lovering performances in NBA Summer League

Salt Lake City Summer League

W, 92-80 over Oklahoma City Thunder: 10:44, 2 points, 1 of 1 field goals, 3 rebounds, 3 steals, 1 block, 2 turnovers

10:44, 2 points, 1 of 1 field goals, 3 rebounds, 3 steals, 1 block, 2 turnovers L, 112-111 to Utah Jazz: 9:34, 7 points, 3 of 3 field goals, 1 of 2 free throws, 1 rebound (offensive), 3 turnovers

9:34, 7 points, 3 of 3 field goals, 1 of 2 free throws, 1 rebound (offensive), 3 turnovers L, 91-90 to Philadelphia 76ers: 18:32, 2 points, 1 of 2 field goals, 0 of 2 free throws, 2 rebounds, 1 turnover

NBA 2K26 Summer League (Las Vegas)

L, 92-78 to Boston Celtics: 15:54, 2 points, 1 of 1 field goals, 0 of 4 free throws, 4 rebounds (2 offensive), 1 assist

15:54, 2 points, 1 of 1 field goals, 0 of 4 free throws, 4 rebounds (2 offensive), 1 assist W, 96-86 over Portland Trail Blazers: 17:14, 10 points, 4 of 5 field goals, 2 of 4 free throws, 6 rebounds (3 offensive), 1 block, 3 turnovers

Totals, through five games played: 71:58, 23 points, 10 of 12 field goals, 3 of 12 free throws, 16 rebounds (6 offensive), 1 assist, 3 steals, 2 blocks, 9 turnovers