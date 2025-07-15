Washington Spirit attacker Ashley Hatch (33) and Utah Royals defender Ana Tejada (17) chase after the ball in a women’s soccer match at America First Field in Sandy on Saturday, June 8, 2024. Hatch previously played for Brigham Young University.

Ashley Hatch is pregnant with her first child.

The former BYU star announced her pregnancy with her husband, Jeff Van Buren, in a video she shared to her Instagram on Tuesday.

“We’re happy. We’re excited,” Hatch said in the video.

The video included reactions from family as well as Hatch’s Washington Spirit teammates, who cheered and swarmed her with hugs.

Spirit and national team teammate Andi Sullivan, who just gave birth to her first child, was visibly emotional in the video.

The Spirit released their own video of Hatch sharing the news with her teammates.

“We are so excited to welcome a new member of the Spirit in 2026! Congratulations to Ashley Hatch and her husband Jeff on the newest addition to their family,” the team wrote in the caption.

Hatch and Van Buren have been married since January 2019. Hatch, who turned 30 in May, shared that she is 13 weeks along in her pregnancy.

Ashley Hatch’s NWSL career

The striker is in her ninth NWSL season and her eighth with the Spirit.

In her nine years in the league, Hatch has become one of the NWSL’s top goal scorers.

She has scored six goals in 10 games this season and currently sits in fifth place in the Golden Boot race — the award for the NWSL’s leading scorer.

Last season, Hatch climbed into the top five of the NWSL’s all-time leading scorers list.

On May 23, Hatch scored her 59th regular-season goal, putting her one shy of tying NWSL and national team legend Alex Morgan for fourth place on the all-time regular-season scorers list, per the Spirit.