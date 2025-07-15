Utah infielder Core Jackson (10) swings at a ball during a game between Utah and BYU at Smith's Ballpark in Salt Lake City on Friday, April 11, 2025. Jackson was selected by the New York Yankees with the 164th pick in this year's MLB drarft.

The MLB draft wrapped up Monday night after 20 rounds and 615 picks.

Four local players were selected, including two from the University of Utah, one from Salt Lake Community College and one from BYU.

Utah’s Core Jackson was the first local player off the board, selected by the New York Yankees in the fifth round with the No. 164 pick.

Jackson starred at Utah for two seasons at shortstop, earning first-team all-conference selections in the Pac-12 and Big 12. He batted .364 in 2025, hitting 12 home runs, driving in 44 runs and hitting 19 doubles.

Nine rounds later, another Ute came off the board in pitcher Merit Jones, who was selected by the Minnesota Twins with the No. 419 pick.

Jones started 14 games for Utah, posting a 6.95 ERA and a 4-6 record. He struck out 58 batters during his 79 innings pitched this season for the Utes. He ended his time with Utah ranking No. 10 in career strikeouts with 175.

Pitcher Jaxon Grossman from Salt Lake Community College went 56 selections later to the Texas Rangers. Grossman, who began his career at Utah in 2023, had a 5.15 ERA over 50.2 innings pitched, with 55 strikeouts. He allowed just two home runs this season.

BYU pitcher Garrison Sumner rounded out Utah ties in this year’s MLB draft after being selected with pick No. 598 by the Boston Red Sox.

Sumner, who pitched at Utah in 2023 and Salt Lake Community College in 2024, had an 8.32 ERA and went 3-3 in 2025 for the Cougars. He struck out 60 batters in 61.2 innings pitched for BYU this season.