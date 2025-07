On Tuesday night, the Salt Lake Bees started their six-game series with the Albuquerque Isotopes with a 3-0 win.

Deseret News photographer Isaac Hale captured some scenes from the game.

Fans watch a play unfold during a Minor League Baseball game between the Salt Lake Bees and the Albuquerque Isotopes held at The Ballpark at America First Square in South Jordan on Tuesday, July 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Salt Lake Bees pitcher Dakota Hudson hands a ball he signed to SoJo Tropics pitcher Zeek Thatcher before a Minor League Baseball game against the Albuquerque Isotopes held at The Ballpark at America First Square in South Jordan on Tuesday, July 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Bumble prepares to throw out the first pitch before a Minor League Baseball game between the Salt Lake Bees and the Albuquerque Isotopes held at The Ballpark at America First Square in South Jordan on Tuesday, July 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Salt Lake Bees infielder Yolmer Sánchez (8) throws the ball to first base for an out after fielding it during a Minor League Baseball game against the Albuquerque Isotopes held at The Ballpark at America First Square in South Jordan on Tuesday, July 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Lucas Murillo, 10, of Los Angeles, Calif., watches a play unfold during a Minor League Baseball game between the Salt Lake Bees and the Albuquerque Isotopes held at The Ballpark at America First Square in South Jordan on Tuesday, July 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

A play unfolds during a Minor League Baseball game between the Salt Lake Bees and the Albuquerque Isotopes held at The Ballpark at America First Square in South Jordan on Tuesday, July 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Salt Lake Bees pitcher Dakota Hudson (26) delivers a pitch against the Albuquerque Isotopes during a Minor League Baseball game held at The Ballpark at America First Square in South Jordan on Tuesday, July 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Salt Lake Bees catcher Zach Humphreys (16) bunts the ball during a Minor League Baseball game against the Albuquerque Isotopes held at The Ballpark at America First Square in South Jordan on Tuesday, July 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Salt Lake Bees infielders Yolmer Sánchez, left, and Scott Kingery take the field between innings during a Minor League Baseball game against the Albuquerque Isotopes held at The Ballpark at America First Square in South Jordan on Tuesday, July 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Albuquerque Isotopes pitcher Karl Kauffmann (57) delivers a pitch against the Salt Lake Bees during a Minor League Baseball game held at The Ballpark at America First Square in South Jordan on Tuesday, July 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Salt Lake Bees infielder Niko Kavadas (7) fields the ball during a Minor League Baseball game against the Albuquerque Isotopes held at The Ballpark at America First Square in South Jordan on Tuesday, July 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Salt Lake Bees outfielder Tucker Flint (34) beats the tag by Albuquerque Isotopes infielder Jose Torres (6) after Flint led off of second base during a Minor League Baseball game between the Salt Lake Bees and the Albuquerque Isotopes held at The Ballpark at America First Square in South Jordan on Tuesday, July 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

A batter sports the Minor League Baseball logo on their jersey as they warm up during a Minor League Baseball game between the Salt Lake Bees and the Albuquerque Isotopes held at The Ballpark at America First Square in South Jordan on Tuesday, July 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Albuquerque Isotopes pitcher Karl Kauffmann (57) adjusts his hat as he is subbed out in the bottom of the second inning during a Minor League Baseball game against the Salt Lake Bees held at The Ballpark at America First Square in South Jordan on Tuesday, July 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

A play unfolds during a Minor League Baseball game between the Salt Lake Bees and the Albuquerque Isotopes held at The Ballpark at America First Square in South Jordan on Tuesday, July 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Salt Lake Bees outfielder Gustavo Campero (2) safely slides to third base after hitting a triple against the Albuquerque Isotopes during a Minor League Baseball game held at The Ballpark at America First Square in South Jordan on Tuesday, July 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News